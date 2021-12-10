Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dies as 33: 'One of the greatest players in franchise history'

Demaryius Thomas, former wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, has died. He was 33.

Thomas was reportedly found dead in his home in Georgia, and the Roswell Police Department told CNN his death was caused by a medical issue. His cousin, LaTonya Bonseigneur, told The Associated Press "he had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering."

Thomas played in the NFL for 10 seasons, and he was drafted by the Broncos in 2010. During his time with the team, he played in Super Bowl 50, where the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers. Tributes poured in for Thomas on social media, with the Broncos saying it was "devastated and completely heartbroken" by the loss.

"D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans," the team said. "Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history."

The Broncos noted Thomas was an "instrumental part" of two championship runs and its Super Bowl victory, also remembering him as a "caring, generous member of our community." The NFL in a statement extended its "deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," while former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow remembered Thomas for his "kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life."

Peyton Manning also said he was "absolutely devastated" by Thomas' death, writing that he "was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player. That tells you how good of a person he was."