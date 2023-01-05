Damar Hamlin showing 'signs of improvement,' Bills say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement," but is still in critical condition and "expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him," the Bills said in a Wednesday statement, per ESPN.

Earlier Wednesday, Hamlin's friend Jordon Rooney told ESPN that Hamlin "was still sedated at the time," ESPN summarizes. On Monday, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during what was regarded as a crucial playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin's father, Mario, also addressed the Bills team on Wednesday, similarly alerting players that his son was "making progress" following his collapse, Fox News reports Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Damar Hamlin’s father, Mario Hamlin, addressed the entire Bills team on a zoom call Wednesday to personally update everyone in attendance on his son, per source. Mario Hamlin informed the Bills that Damar was making progress and, in the words of one source, “the team needed it.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2023

The larger sports world has rallied behind the safety in the days since the incident, in one instance catapulting his charity toy drive from its original $2,500 goal to over $6 million. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford are among some of the GoFundMe's higher-profile benefactors, CBS News reports.

Teams around the league honored Damar Hamlin at their stadiums. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/WyMLTqLjJY — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2023

The NFL, which postponed the Bengals-Bills' match-up in the wake of Hamlin's injury, announced Tuesday that the game would not be rescheduled for this week. Buffalo is otherwise scheduled to play the New England Patriots on Sunday, "the final weekend of the NFL's regular season," per Fox News.