Wagner Group stages armed rebellion as it rolls toward Moscow

Members of the mercenary Wagner Group began an armed rebellion against Russian forces on Friday, with mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin pushing his soldiers to begin marching toward Moscow in an effort to topple Russia's defense minister.

In one of the biggest threats to Russian aggression since the start of the war in Ukraine, a growing feud between Prigozhin and Russia military has devolved into conflict. The Wagner Group, a collection of private mercenaries that previously fought alongside Russia, appears to have begun an invasion of their own, with reports that Wagner fighters "crossed from occupied Ukraine into Russia on at least two occasions," according to intelligence from the British Ministry of Defense (MOD).

Wagner mercenaries have already taken over the city of Rostov-on-Don, about 660 miles south of Moscow, the British MOD tweeted. This location is a military stronghold for the Russian military, and Wagner "has almost certainly occupied key sites," in Rostov, the British MOD said, "including the headquarters which runs Russia's military operations in Ukraine." Additional Wagner units are attempting to get even closer to Moscow.

However, there has been little actual violence between Russian forces and Wagner mercenaries, the British MOD said, as many Russians "have remained passive, likely acquiescing to Wagner."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday released an address calling the Wagner Group's actions "a stab in the back," per BBC News, vowing to punish those who had "betrayed" Russia. Putin, who was previously a close ally of Prigozhin, did not mention the Wagner leader by name, but said those "who prepared an armed rebellion, stood on the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment."

In a response to Putin on his Telegram channel, Prigozhin said Wagner forces were "patriots of our motherland" and that the Russian president was "deeply wrong" to call them traitors.