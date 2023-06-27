Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the man behind the Russian coup attempt?

The Russian Army has had an ally alongside it in the war against Ukraine: the Wagner Group, a paramilitary organization of mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin. The far-right Wagner Group, described as "a group of entities that operate as a private military company" by CBS News, was considered a key collaborator with Russian forces throughout the war.
That all changed, though when Prigozhin led his Wagner forces in an uprising against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The incident, widely described as a rebellion or attempted coup d'etat, began when Prigozhin accused the Russian military of killing Wagner soldiers in an airstrike. He also alleged that Russia had invaded Ukraine under "false pretenses," and Wagner soldiers captured the strategic Russian city of Rostov-on-Don while en route on a march toward Moscow.
But it all ended as quickly as it began; Following negotiations laid out by the Belarusian president, Prigozhin agreed to stop his siege, and the Wagner Group returned to their bases without reaching Moscow. Prigozhin also agreed to move to Belarus in exchange for avoiding Russian prosecution, and Wagner soldiers who did not rebel will additionally be given amnesty.
Perhaps the most ironic part of the siege is that Prigozhin was once one of Putin's closest advisors, and a staunch ally up until the rebellion. Prigozhin was "tightly integrated with Russia's Defense Ministry and its intelligence arm," according to an investigation from Bellingcat. However, it now seems that the pair's relationship is irreparably damaged, with Putin demanding Prigozhin's exile from Russia. How did the one-time Putin ally organize a threat to the Russian president's power?
Prigozhin's Soviet-era beginnings
Yevgeny Prigozhin was born in the Soviet Union in 1961. He soon became involved in organized crime and was convicted of assault, robbery, and fraud in 1981, per court documents obtained by Russian publication Meduza. He was sentenced to 13 years behind bars but was released "around the fall of the Soviet Union," Insider reported.
From there, Prigozhin branched into the culinary world, and The New York Times reported that he opened a hot dog stand soon after his release from prison. He likely met Vladimir Putin during Putin's tenure as the deputy mayor of St. Petersburg in the 1990s. Prigozhin worked his way through Russia's culinary business, crafting a food empire while at the same time growing closer to Putin. This created "a relationship with the Russian president that would grow and metastasize in unexpected ways," The Guardian reported.
Prigozhin and Putin continued to foster a relationship, so much so that the former earned the nickname "Putin's Chef." By the early 2000s, once Putin became president, Prigozhin's "catering business received lucrative government contracts to feed Russia's schools and military, as well as an opportunity to host state banquets," Insider reported. These contracts were reportedly worth billions, and made Prigozhin extremely wealthy. The oligarch soon began branching into the realm of private militaries.
The Wagner Group was founded in 2014. While Prigozhin had previously denied any involvement with the organization, he confirmed in 2022 that he had started the group in order to send fighters to Ukraine.
Prigozhin's future
It is unclear what Prigozhin's next move may be. While he is now entering exile, "Prigozhin's continued public presence could further undermine the Kremlin's credibility," according to The Guardian. Despite the fact that he is moving to Belarus (a nation considered even more authoritarian than Russia), Prigozhin "is known to be a ruthless and ambitious figure and some observers questioned whether he will settle for an early retirement in Belarus," The Guardian added.
Either way, the attempted coup has been widely described as an embarrassment for Putin, and one that has "forced the Kremlin to shore up control of Russian territory rather than direct the entire might of its armed forces at Ukraine," Politico reported. This disarray could create "an opening for Kyiv — if it can get the gear it says it needs to push through Russia's positions."
In his first message since the rebellion, Prigozhin said the point of the march was "a demonstration of protest, not to overthrow the government of the country. Our march showed many things we discussed earlier: the serious problems with security in [Russia]." Reuters noted that Prigozhin made "no direct reference to his own whereabouts, or provide further details of the mysterious agreement that had brought a halt to his mutiny."