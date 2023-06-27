Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the man behind the Russian coup attempt?

The Russian Army has had an ally alongside it in the war against Ukraine: the Wagner Group, a paramilitary organization of mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin. The far-right Wagner Group, described as "a group of entities that operate as a private military company" by CBS News, was considered a key collaborator with Russian forces throughout the war.

That all changed, though when Prigozhin led his Wagner forces in an uprising against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The incident, widely described as a rebellion or attempted coup d'etat, began when Prigozhin accused the Russian military of killing Wagner soldiers in an airstrike. He also alleged that Russia had invaded Ukraine under "false pretenses," and Wagner soldiers captured the strategic Russian city of Rostov-on-Don while en route on a march toward Moscow.

But it all ended as quickly as it began; Following negotiations laid out by the Belarusian president, Prigozhin agreed to stop his siege, and the Wagner Group returned to their bases without reaching Moscow. Prigozhin also agreed to move to Belarus in exchange for avoiding Russian prosecution, and Wagner soldiers who did not rebel will additionally be given amnesty.

Perhaps the most ironic part of the siege is that Prigozhin was once one of Putin's closest advisors, and a staunch ally up until the rebellion. Prigozhin was "tightly integrated with Russia's Defense Ministry and its intelligence arm," according to an investigation from Bellingcat. However, it now seems that the pair's relationship is irreparably damaged, with Putin demanding Prigozhin's exile from Russia. How did the one-time Putin ally organize a threat to the Russian president's power?

Prigozhin's Soviet-era beginnings

Yevgeny Prigozhin was born in the Soviet Union in 1961. He soon became involved in organized crime and was convicted of assault, robbery, and fraud in 1981, per court documents obtained by Russian publication Meduza. He was sentenced to 13 years behind bars but was released "around the fall of the Soviet Union," Insider reported.