At least 50 dead from nationwide blizzard conditions as western New York sees its worst storm ever

There was no relief in sight on Monday from a severe winter storm that blanketed large portions of the United States in blizzard-like conditions and freezing temperatures.

The prolonged storm brought high winds and large amounts of snowfall as the winter weather system moved toward the east coast. The National Weather Service said the storm is expected to keep the eastern U.S. "in a deep freeze through Monday before a moderating trend sets in on Tuesday," with poor conditions likely to be seen throughout next week.

NBC News has reported that at least 50 people have died nationwide from the winter storms.

The worst hit area, though, was likely Buffalo, New York, as western portions of the state were subject to a "once-in-a-generation" type storm that brought the region to a complete standstill. Even in a city known for its winter weather woes, Buffalo continues to deal with perhaps the worst storm its residents have ever seen.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) described the condition in Buffalo as a "war with mother nature" during a news conference.

"This will go down in history as the most devastating storm in Buffalo's long storied history of having battled many battles, many, many major storms," Hochul added.

At least 43 inches of snow had fallen by Sunday, with more expected to come Monday as the city was recording an estimated three to six inches of snowfall per hour. At least 27 people have died in Buffalo alone, The Associated Press reported.