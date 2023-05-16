How content creators cope with discriminatory algorithms

The threat of bias in the latest wave of generative artificial intelligence may be in the spotlight lately, but social media algorithms already have discrimination problems. Some creators from marginalized communities have expressed frustration with how the algorithms appeared biased against them, robbing them of critical engagement.

How do social media algorithms discriminate against some creators?

While content that doesn't violate any explicit terms can't be outright banned, social media companies still have ways of suppressing the work of some creators. Shadow-bans are "a form of online censorship where you're still allowed to speak, but hardly anyone gets to hear you," The Washington Post explained. Their content might not be removed, but some creators notice that engagement with their posts plummets outside of their immediate friends. "Even more maddening, no one tells you it's happening," the Post added.

Content creators have long decried the lack of transparency with shadow-bans. Late last year, the practice made headlines when Twitter owner Elon Musk released the Twitter Files, internal company documents intended to show how "shadow-banning was being used to suppress conservative views," the Post said.

Shadow-banning is a form of algorithmic bias that disproportionately affects specific demographics because the "unconscious biases of the developers are embedded in the systems they create," Annie Brown wrote for Forbes. Additionally, "algorithms are trained by data gathered from human history, a history replete with violence, inequity, bias and cruelty," Brown posited. Shadow-bans are "just one symptom of the inherent bias, racism and marginalization algorithms have detected and AI has co-opted," Brown opined. "Seen this way, AI, under the guise of observation and platform moderation, has embedded our cultural biases and threatens to perpetuate discriminatory human behavior."

Who has accused social media companies of algorithmic bias?

Black creators have been speaking out about their content being suppressed since TikTok was accused of suppressing the content of Black creators during the George Floyd protests in 2020. The company later released a statement apologizing for a "technical glitch" that made it temporarily appear that "posts uploaded using #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd would receive 0 views." Some creators alleged that their engagement still went down after posting content with those hashtags.