Top coronavirus doctor cringes as Trump introduces Mike Pompeo as head of the 'Deep State Department'

1:45 p.m.

President Trump is busy conspiracy theorizing during a international crisis.

In a press conference Friday outlining several new actions the U.S. government is taking during the new coronavirus spread and subsequent, Mike Pompeo, the leader of the State Department, took the lectern. "Or as they like to call it, the Deep State Department," Trump said before Pompeo stepped up.

Pompeo, who tends to agree with Trump's far-right tendencies, seemed to take no issue with the term that connotes the U.S. government is actually run by unelected political forces. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, Trump's top coronavirus adviser, rejected his own advice and put his head in his hand after the president threw out the conspiracy.

No matter how wild Trump's eccentricities get, Fauci should probably avoid touching his face — though the crowded press briefing room wasn't exactly up to CDC standards either. Kathryn Krawczyk

BFFs Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern illustrate safe social distancing

1:53 p.m.

Besties Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern have found a way to safely hang out during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, Witherspoon posted a selfie captioned "friendship with social distancing," featuring her Big Little Lies costar standing roughly 10 feet behind her on a running path, giving the camera a wave. A second photo, taken by Dern, showed the pals in the reverse positions.

"Y'all are so cute!" exclaimed one fan.

While the actress' home state of California has ordered people to stay at home, authorities like San Francisco Mayor London Breed have clarified that "engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running" is okay "provided that you maintain at least six feet of social distancing." Check and check. Jeva Lange

Trump lashes out when asked for message to Americans scared by coronavirus: 'You're a terrible reporter'

1:37 p.m.

President Trump in a combative press conference Friday lashed out at a reporter asking for a message to Americans frightened by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, declaring his question "nasty."

Trump during Friday's briefing took a question from NBC's Peter Alexander, who asked what he'd say to "Americans who are watching you right now who are scared."

But Trump didn't take the opportunity to offer a reassuring message to those Americans, instead shooting back to Alexander, "I say that you're a terrible reporter." Before moving on, he scolded Alexander for his "very nasty question" and accused him of putting out a "very bad signal" to public.

"The American people are looking for answers, and they're looking for hope, and you're doing sensationalism," Trump told Alexander. "...Let me just tell you something, that's really bad reporting."

Alexander had first asked Trump if he might be giving Americans a "false sense of hope" during the crisis, with Trump sarcastically calling this "such a lovely question."

Trump just a few days ago actually found himself complimenting the press for their coverage, saying on Monday "the media has been very fair" during the coronavirus pandemic. But by Thursday, he was saying the "media has not treated it fairly." The New York Times' Maggie Haberman observed Friday that Trump "started out better earlier this week and has gotten more combative with reporters doing this for over an hour every day," even in response to what Haberman noted was "not exactly a tough question."

Later, Alexander asked the same question of Vice President Mike Pence, who offered an actual answer, telling Americans, "Do not be afraid. Be vigilant." Brendan Morrow

Trump pauses student loan collection, closes U.S.-Mexico border amid coronavirus crisis

12:57 p.m.

President Trump enacted a series of strong measures on Friday meant to combat the spread of the new coronavirus and curb the economic downfall it has brought about.

In a Friday press conference, Trump announced that the U.S. Department of Education would waive interest on student loans and that borrowers could suspend loan payments for at least 60 days "without penalty." Borrowers would have to reach out to their lenders on their own to initiate that pause, Trump added.

Trump also announced that the U.S. and Mexico had mutually agreed to close their shared border to all nonessential travel. A similar agreement to close the U.S.-Canada border goes into effect Friday night.

And, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he asked Trump to do in a call this morning, the president announced he would invoke the Defense Production Act to produce much-needed medical supplies. The Korean War-era act will let Trump order manufacturers to start producing ventilators and other necessary goods. Kathryn Krawczyk

New York governor bans gatherings, requires nonessential employees to stay home

12:50 p.m.
Andrew Cuomo.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York's governor has announced several new restrictions to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, including what he described as the "most drastic action" possible.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Friday he's signing an executive order requiring all employees at nonessential business to stay home after previously ordering a mandatory 75 percent reduction. Essential businesses like pharmacies and grocery stores are excluded, as is food delivery service.

"When I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the most drastic action we can take," Cuomo said.

Cuomo additionally announced Friday he's banning all nonessential gatherings of any size for any reason in the state, saying that "any concentration of individuals" must be "because you're an essential business and an essential workforce." The number of coronavirus cases in New York has surpassed 7,000.

This comes after the governor of California on Thursday issued a statewide stay-at-home order, though residents are permitted to leave their homes for essential activities like getting food, and they can exercise outside while practicing social distancing. In New York, residents must "remain indoors to the greatest extent" they can, Cuomo said.

The new policies, which will go into effect on Sunday, are not "helpful hints" and will be enforced, Cuomo emphasized, and any businesses that don't comply will face a fine and mandatory closure.

"This is not life as usual," Cuomo said. "Accept it, and realize it, and deal with it." Brendan Morrow

The Situation is going to pass his time in quarantine making cakes

12:31 p.m.
Michael Sorrentino.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV

Here's one less thing for you to worry about: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is definitely not going to starve while in quarantine.

The Jersey Shore star and his wife, Lauren, walked Page Six through their refrigerator and pantry on Friday to illustrate how they are "stocked up for the apocalypse." In addition to honey ("pretty much kills everything") and canned tuna ("which I lived eight months off of in federal prison"), The Situation showed off his fully-stocked "cake section." Confused? It's there "in case we want to make different types of cake and make the most use of our time. We can ... turn a negative situation positive," The Situation said.

Honestly, goals. You can watch the full video, and gawk at the couple's enormous seltzer stockpile, at Page Six. Jeva Lange

Senate GOP stimulus plan would exclude up to 64 million tax filers from full rebate, economist says

11:44 a.m.

Senate Republicans unveiled their proposal for sending out cash to Americans amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, but as is, a large number wouldn't receive the full amounts.

Under the economic stimulus plan released Thursday, payments of up to $1,200 would be sent out to individuals and $2,400 to married couples, though the amount phases out for single filers making $75,000 a year and joint filers making $150,000 a year. But The Wall Street Journal notes that "individuals need to have qualifying income of at least $2,500 or income tax liability to get the minimum payment of $600." This is based on their 2018 tax return.

Looking at IRS data, economist Kyle Pomerleau estimates that about 64 million filers who earn less than $50,000 won't get the full rebate amount of $1,200 or $2,400, as "for a single filer, income must be at least about $23k to get the full $1,200," and "for married couple filing jointly, AGI must be about $47k to get the full $2,400," he writes.

The Journal notes, though, that some senators from both parties are dissatisfied with this aspect of the plan. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said Thursday, "Relief to families in this emergency shouldn't be regressive. Lower-income families shouldn't be penalized." Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) voiced a similar concern, tweeting that "the current bill has promise but it shouldn't give lower earners smaller checks." Romney earlier this week proposed sending a $1,000 check to all American adults.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Politico reports, is aiming for an agreement on the stimulus bill by Friday evening and for it to be passed by Monday. Brendan Morrow

Coronavirus is causing an overlooked crisis in assisted living care

11:26 a.m.
Assisted Living.
STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

Assisted living patients are especially susceptible to the new coronavirus. But protecting them from it is jeopardizing their livelihoods in other ways, Stat reports.

Even before COVID-19 became a worldwide pandemic, American assisted living facilities faced a staffing shortage. And now, with nonessential staff cut in some facilities to save money and contain coronavirus spread, that problem has become even more apparent. Some workers "face pressure not to let on if they're sick, even though COVID-19 could be deadly for their clients," Stat writes. Others are out of work altogether.

Nursing homes have received guidance from federal agencies, especially after a facility outside Seattle became an epicenter of COVID-19 spread. But assisted living guidance varies from state-to-state, and some measures — "such as delivering meals to residents in their rooms rather serving them in common dining areas — can add extra work for those caregivers who are still on the job," Stat reports. The fact that many aides have had to stay home to care for children who are out of school just makes things even harder.

These restrictive measures are largely being taken to protect patients. But as Lisa Sweet, chief clinical officer of the National Association of Health Care Assistants, told Stat, "I would bet there are residents who are going without getting their teeth brushed, because the staff is trying to implement measures to save their lives." Read more at Stat. Kathryn Krawczyk

