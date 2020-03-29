Trump brags about his television ratings during as pandemic intensifies

-
Trump brags about his television ratings during as pandemic intensifies3:29 p.m.
It's unclear how long bipartisanship, rapid pace will last as Congress gears up for next phase of recovery plan2:12 p.m.
White House task force official says 'no state, no metro area' will be spared from coronavirus1:29 p.m.
The U.S. is preparing for a medical supply airlift of unprecedented scale1:01 p.m.
Biden says Trump's rising approval ratings are 'a typical American response' to crisis12:21 p.m.
Bill de Blasio says there isn't time to focus on coronavirus prevention missteps10:59 a.m.
Trump supporters are a lot more enthusiastic than Biden backers, poll shows10:39 a.m.
Cuomo threatens to sue Rhode Island if it doesn't ease up on New Yorkers during coronavirus pandemic7:55 a.m.
