Former FDA commissioner says at least some coronavirus vaccine doses could be available if smaller epidemics hit in the fall

Former FDA commissioner says at least some coronavirus vaccine doses could be available if smaller epidemics hit in the fall1:06 p.m.
Maryland's GOP governor isn't sure why Trump is encouraging protesters when his own plan says economy can't reopen yet12:44 p.m.
Navajo Nation trails only New York, Louisiana in coronavirus tests per capita11:32 a.m.
Pelosi, Schumer, Mnuchin optimistic about agreement on next round of coronavirus aid11:02 a.m.
Neiman Marcus to reportedly become 1st major U.S. department store to file for bankruptcy in pandemic10:20 a.m.
Trump ponders whether China let coronavirus get out of control 'deliberately'7:59 a.m.
Every deportation flight from the U.S. is an 'alarm bell' as Central American countries brace for coronavirusApril 18, 2020
The contamination of an apparently unnecessary component in the CDC's coronavirus test kits reportedly caused rollout delayApril 18, 2020
