Solving COVID
Former FDA commissioner says at least some coronavirus vaccine doses could be available if smaller epidemics hit in the fall

1:06 p.m.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottleib has repeatedly said life in the United States won't truly be back to normal until a novel COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine is widely available. The most optimistic sources say that likely won't be for another 12 to 18 months, but in the meantime, Gottleib said, there could be some instances where limited doses could be accessible.

During a Sunday appearance on CBS' Face the Nation, Gottleib told host Margaret Brennan that if the coronavirus mounts a comeback in a specific U.S. city in the fall, there may be a protocol in which at least some of the potentially hundreds of thousands of doses of trial vaccines produced for testing could be provided to people. He said that wouldn't be the case for a national epidemic similar to the current situation, but the hope is that with a better understanding of how to combat the virus, epidemics will be more constrained should a second wave hit.

Gottleib also said there's a good chance China could beat the U.S. to the market with a vaccine, though he doesn't seem to be a big fan over what Beijing is tinkering with. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Maryland's GOP governor isn't sure why Trump is encouraging protesters when his own plan says economy can't reopen yet

12:44 p.m.

Governors are sticking by their decisions to keep their states' economies shut down, despite protests from frustrated citizens, some of whom received a little encouragement from President Trump, amid the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has been subject to some of the harsher criticism from Trump and the protesters, and she acknowledged her stay-at-home order is one of the most "conservative" in the country. But, she told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's edition of State of the Union, that it's working, which she says is more important than whether people can purchase seeds to plant in their garden or fill up their boats at the gas station. Michigan, she said, has been disproportionately affected by the virus, so she believes her measures are justified.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), meanwhile, was restrained, but clear in his message about the protests, telling Tapper that while he understands the frustrations, he doesn't think it's helpful for Trump to encourage demonstrations, especially considering the president's own plan says the economy can't reopen until the infection rate declines for 14 consecutive days. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Navajo Nation trails only New York, Louisiana in coronavirus tests per capita

11:32 a.m.
Coronavirus test kits.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has exposed many underlying issues faced by the Navajo Nation, which has seen 1,197 residents test positive for the virus, including 44 who died, NBC News reports.

Residents have spoken about the difficulty in following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as washing your hands, since some families have limited access to running water. Health care systems are also underfunded, and underlying conditions are common among the population, which stretches parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah. With all that in mind, the fact that people on the Navajo Nation are testing positive at a rate more than nine times higher than the entire state of Arizona sounds alarming.

It certainly is, but The Salt Lake Tribune put a slightly different spin on the figures, noting that the testing rate is actually far higher than in most states. Indeed, if the Navajo Nation were a state, it would trail only New York and Louisiana in tests-per-capita, suggesting it's ahead of the game. It also means the data is likely more accurate, which can lead to a "better understanding of results" so people "can better prepare" and acquire the necessary resources.

Additionally, the Navajo Nation took a proactive approach to the pandemic, declaring a state of emergency on March 11. "[Native American Tribes] are taking the science more seriously," said Jacqueline Keeler, the editor-in-chief of Pollen Nation Magazine. Read more at NBC News and The Salt Lake Tribune. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus relief
Pelosi, Schumer, Mnuchin optimistic about agreement on next round of coronavirus aid

11:02 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin all expressed optimism Sunday that lawmakers are closing in on a bipartisan agreement for the next round of coronavirus aid.

During an appearance on ABC's This Week, Pelosi said leaders on both sides of the political aisle are "very close" to securing a solution. Pressure has been mounting for Congress to end its stalemate and pass the next phase of funding quickly; the small business relief fund has been depleted, and 22 million Americans have lost their jobs over the last month. But Republicans and Democrats have clashed over the latter's preference to include more money for state and local governments, as well as hospitals.

Mnuchin echoed Pelosi's sentiment, telling CNN's Jake Tapper the Trump administration and congressional leaders have a $400 billion dollar deal in the works, which includes $300 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program for small business that saw its money drain last week, $75 billion for hospitals, and $25 billion for testing. The money for cities and states didn't appear to make it into that framework, although discussions are reportedly still ongoing. Mnuchin is hoping the Senate passes the agreement on Monday, and the House on Tuesday.

Schumer said he and Pelosi have "made very good progress" in their talks with Mnuchin, noting that there's a chance they could finalize things by Sunday night or Monday morning. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
Neiman Marcus to reportedly become 1st major U.S. department store to file for bankruptcy in pandemic

10:20 a.m.
Neiman Marcus.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Once a staple in the retail sector, Neiman Marcus Group is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. It would become the first major U.S. department store operator to do so during the economic fallout of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Dallas-based company has been forced to temporarily shutter all 43 of its Neiman Marcus locations, two dozen Last Call stores, and its two Bergdorf Goodman stores in New York. Many of its 14,000 employees have been furloughed, and the company reportedly skipped millions of dollars in debt payments last week, though it's currently negotiating a loan with its creditors that would keep some of its operations afloat during the bankruptcy proceedings.

Analysts for credit ratings firm Standard & Poor found Neiman Marcus' chances of mounting a turnaround are "increasingly low," describing its capital structure as "unsustainable."

Once the company files for bankruptcy, sources told Reuters, potential suitors could look to buy it or some of its assets on the cheap. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Trump ponders whether China let coronavirus get out of control 'deliberately'

7:59 a.m.

President Trump continued his criticism of China's handling of the initial novel COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, even going so far as to question whether Beijing let the virus get out of control "deliberately."

During his daily White House briefing Saturday, Trump said if China was "knowingly responsible" for the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic "there should be consequences." He suggested the Chinese government was likely "embarrassed" about the virus getting out of control, adding that the question now is whether it was a "mistake that got out of control" or deliberate in the first place. "There's a big difference between the two," he said.

The president also questioned the legitimacy of the coronavirus death toll reported by Beijing, whose officially data places China's fatalities per 100,000 people far below the figures in the United States and Europe. "Does anybody really believe these figures?," he asked. Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, agreed that the numbers were "unrealistic."

While many people have raised concerns about Beijing's response to the virus and especially the legitimacy of China's case and death totals, Trump's own critics believe the White House is focusing so heavily on China as a way to divert attention from their own missteps in responding to the pandemic. Read more at The Guardian and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and immigration
Every deportation flight from the U.S. is an 'alarm bell' as Central American countries brace for coronavirus

April 18, 2020
Guatemala.
JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Central American countries are on edge as deportation flights from the United States arrive in the region with passengers who have tested positive for the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, The Associated Press reports.

Because the United States has only tested a limited number of detained immigrants for the virus, there are fears that its spread throughout the U.S. detention centers is much wider than has been reported. Subsequently, that could mean that countries like Guatemala, where more than 1,600 people have returned after being deported from the U.S., could have an unknown number of undetected cases.

Earlier this week, Guatemala's Health Minister Hugo Monroy said at least half of all deportees from the U.S. tested positive, including many who did not exhibit symptoms, while President Alejandro Giammattei said Friday he was suspending deportation flights after numerous passengers that arrived this week were confirmed to be carrying the virus.

Guatemala and other countries like Honduras and El Salvador have instituted quarantine measures, to varying degrees, but there's still a fair amount of worry because of the vulnerable state of their health-care systems. César Ríos, the director of the non-governmental Salvadoran Institute of Migration, said every arriving deportation plane is "an alarm bell" for the region. Dr. Michele Heisler, a professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan, warned Guatemala "will be overwhelmed" because of the U.S.'s "irresponsible" actions. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

crucial misstep
The contamination of an apparently unnecessary component in the CDC's coronavirus test kits reportedly caused rollout delay

April 18, 2020
CDC.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Substandard practices reportedly exposed the novel COVID-19 coronavirus test kits manufactured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to contamination. That in turn led to a delay in their rollout earlier this year, The Washington Post confirmed after speaking with scientists familiar with the matter on the condition of anonymity. The Food and Drug Administration also concluded the CDC violated its own laboratory standards in making the kits, per the Post.

It appears the contamination occurred, in part, because the CDC chose to add a complex and unnecessary component to the kits for reasons that remain unknown. The kits included two standard components that focused on separate regions of the virus' genome, while the third component sought to identify a wider family of coronaviruses, which the Post notes may have been an attempt to bolster the kits' reliability and distinguish other coronaviruses from COVID-19. Among the known coronaviruses, COVID-19 is most closely related to the SARS virus, but the two are only 85 percent identical, which is a "massive difference" when it comes to testing, Northern Arizona University geneticist Paul Keim said. In other words, that third component, which was later confirmed to have been the cause behind inconclusive results, was not essential.

Still, it took CDC officials more than a month to remove the contaminated step from the kits, which led to major delays in testing across the United States, likely contributing to the virus' spread.

It's not exactly clear how the component was contaminated, but the Post reports it likely occurred when chemical mixtures were assembled into the kits in the same lab space handling synthetic, or man-made, coronavirus material. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

