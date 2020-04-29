See More Speed Reads
trump travels
Trump set to visit Arizona next week, wants to go to Ohio 'very soon'

8:46 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday said he plans on going to Arizona next week, and hopes to go to Ohio "very soon."

Trump hasn't left Washington, D.C., since March 28, when he went to Norfolk, Virginia, to send off the Navy hospital ship USS Comfort. Senior administration officials told USA Today while in Arizona, Trump will likely visit a manufacturing plant that makes masks. Over the last few weeks, Vice President Mike Pence has visited some manufacturing and health care facilities, and is set to travel to Kokomo, Indiana, on Thursday to tour a GM ventilator plant.

Because of the pandemic, it's "too soon for the big everybody-get-together-and-stand-next-to-each-other crowds," Trump said, but he hopes that in the "not-too-distant future, we'll have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other. I can't imagine a rally where you have every fourth seat full — every sixth seat's empty for every one that you have full. That wouldn't look too good. I hope we're going to be able to do some good, old-fashioned 25,000-person rallies where everyone is going wild because they love our country." Catherine Garcia

reports
Report: Trump incensed by internal polling that shows him losing to Biden

7:17 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

In an attempt to get President Trump to stop holding daily coronavirus briefings, several advisers shared with him last week internal polling showing him lagging behind former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, in key swing states, three people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post.

Trump's numbers have been dropping over the last several weeks, and with the coronavirus death toll rising and the economy spiraling, advisers wanted to encourage him to not hold as many briefings and to stop taking questions from reporters. During a call last Wednesday with campaign manager Brad Parscale and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump was informed of two polls — one from the campaign, the other from the RNC — that showed him behind Biden.

Aides say Trump does not trust data that isn't good for him, and rebuffed the idea of not holding coronavirus briefings, saying people "loved" them and think he is "fighting for them," one person told the Post. During a briefing the next day, Trump suggested injecting bleach could fight COVID-19.

The polling data put Trump in a horrible mood for the rest of the week, aides told the Post, and at one point he called Parscale to yell at him. He cursed throughout the phone call, they added, and said, "I'm not losing to Joe Biden." One aide told the Post Trump said he might sue Parscale, but was joking. After the call, Parscale told others that Trump was just venting. On Tuesday, Parscale visited the Oval Office to deliver poll numbers that weren't so grim, aides said, lifting Trump's spirits. Read more at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia

because someday this will end
Michigan governor introduces a GI Bill for frontline workers

5:47 p.m.
Gretchen Whitmer.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Michigan wants to thank its frontline workers by helping them prepare for their future careers.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Wednesday unveiled what she's calling "Futures for Frontliners." It'll provide a tuition-free college education or technical certification to essential workers who stayed on during the COVID-19 pandemic, much like what the GI Bill does for military members, veterans, and their dependents.

Workers "staffing our hospitals and nursing homes, stocking the shelves at grocery stores, providing child care to critical infrastructure workers, manufacturing PPE, protecting public safety, picking up trash or delivering supplies" are among those who'd be eligible for the program, Whitmer said in a Wednesday statement. It'll "ensure tuition-free college opportunities and give these dedicated Michiganders an opportunity to earn a technical certificate, associate degree or even a bachelor’s degree," she continued.

Whitmer didn't release many details about the program, including when it'll take effect or how workers will apply, the Detroit Free Press noted. Federal grant money will be used to cover the program's costs, she said. Whitmer also indicated support for Sen. Gary Peters' (D-Mich.) proposal to extend hazard pay of an additional $13 an hour to essential workers. Kathryn Krawczyk

wait til next year
Baseball Hall of Fame postpones 2020 induction ceremony to 2021

5:34 p.m.
Larry Walker and Derek Jeter.
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

MLB legends Derek Jeter and Larry Walker will have to wait another year to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The museum's board of directors came to the unsurprising decision to postpone the induction ceremony scheduled for this summer until July 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Jeter and Walker, the late Marvin Miller (an executive) and Ted Simmons will also be enshrined in Cooperstown next year.

There's a chance they'll be joined on stage by a few others when the time comes, although there are no surefire candidates making their ballot debut this year, while the three most likely existing candidates — Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, and Jeter's former Yankees teammate Roger Clemens — are all controversial.

Walker, Simmons, and Jeter all signaled their support of the decision, with Simmons calling it "the wisest and smartest thing to do." Read the full statement here. Tim O'Donnell

interference?
Florida's health department reportedly told medical examiners to remove causes of death from mortality data

5:16 p.m.
Florida.
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Image

Florida's health department is reportedly withholding the list of coronavirus deaths compiled by the state's medical examiners, which at times has shown a higher death toll than the official record, The Tampa Bay Times reports.

The state Medical Examiners Commission had been releasing the data in real time, including demographic information, probable cause of death, case summaries, and medical and travel history (names are not included), but the commission's chair, Dr. Stephen Nelson, said the health department stepped in and told him it planned to remove causes of death and case descriptions. The policy change reportedly occurred after the Times reported the commission's count was 10 percent higher than the state's.

Nelson said the list is meaningless without the information. A spokesman for the health department said only that the department "participated in conference calls" about "privacy concerns" of individuals whose deaths were related to COVID-19.

It's reportedly not the first time the agency has tried to tinker with medical examiners' work during the pandemic, having previously tried to restrict access to death records in Miami-Dade County. "It's just shocking me to the level of interference," said Barbara Petersen, president emeritus of the First Amendment Foundation. Read more at The Tampa Bay Times. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
The Trump administration is reportedly organizing a Manhattan Project-style effort to expedite the development of a coronavirus vaccine

3:26 p.m.
Donald Trump.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Experts say the predicted development timeline for an approved COVID-19 vaccine is already remarkably quick at an estimated 12 to 18 months. But the Trump administration is aiming to get one out even faster, much like Oxford University, Bloomberg reports.

Two people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg the administration is orchestrating a Manhattan Project-style operation that aims to have 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine out by the end of the year. It will take a united effort by private pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and the military to get there.

The expedited timeframe will also likely be wasteful, Bloomberg notes. It will cost billions of dollars and require mass production of vaccine candidates that may fail (rendering them useless), so the ones that don't are ready to be distributed widely upon approval.

The project will reportedly be funded by money the government already has and won't require congressional approval. Those resources will first be used to test experimental vaccines in animals before launching coordinated human clinical trials to further narrow the field. There are numerous candidates in development already, but the efforts haven't been cohesive. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

fact check
The New York Times clarifies it didn't clear Biden of sexual assault allegation despite what campaign suggests

3:15 p.m.
Joe Biden
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Talking points from former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign suggest The New York Times found that Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation against him is false, but the Times would like to clarify it did not reach this conclusion.

BuzzFeed News on Tuesday reported that Biden's campaign had sent out talking points regarding Reade's allegation that Biden assaulted her in 1993 when she worked for him as an aide. The talking points assert "a thorough review by the New York Times has led to the truth: this incident did not happen."

Asked about the allegation against Biden on Tuesday, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams echoed these talking points, telling CNN, "The New York Times did a deep investigation, and they found that the accusation was not credible."

But a spokesperson for the Times on Wednesday said this characterization of their reporting is not accurate.

"BuzzFeed reported on the existence of talking points being circulated by the Biden campaign that inaccurately suggest a New York Times investigation found that Tara Reade's allegation 'did not happen,'" the Times spokesperson said. "Our investigation made no conclusion either way."

Rather, the Times said no former staff members of Biden's corroborated Reade's allegation during their reporting and that "the Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden," but it did not determine Reade's allegation didn't happen. The Times spokesperson noted Wednesday that it "spoke to a friend who said Reade told her the details of the allegation at the time" and "another friend and Reade's brother say she told them of a traumatic sexual incident involving Biden."

Earlier this week, a former neighbor of Reade's told Insider she told her about the alleged assault in the 1990s. The Biden campaign has denied the allegation, but Biden hasn't commented on it personally. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
FDA reportedly plans to authorize emergency use of largely untested drug to treat coronavirus

3:05 p.m.
FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration will authorize the emergency use of the antiviral remdesivir on COVID-19 patients as soon as Wednesday, a senior administration official told The New York Times. Pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences revealed promising study results involving remdesivir on Wednesday, but the FDA's reported move would still sidestep the usual testing required to authorize a drug's usage.

Gilead said Wednesday that its own trial, as well one overseen by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, met its goals. Of the study's 397 severe COVID-19 patients, at least 50 percent of patients treated with a 5-day dosage of remdesivir improved and more than half were discharged from the hospital within two weeks. The overall mortality rate of the study was 7 percent, and relatively few patients developed bad side effects. But the study wasn't evaluated against a control group, and it's unclear if those recoveries were natural or if remdesivir actually had something to do with them. Hard data from the study also hasn't been released yet.

Anecdotal reports, including two published in The New England Journal of Medicine, provided more credibility for remdesivir in the coronavirus fight. But they also didn't compared the drug against a placebo. A study published in The Lancet concluded remdesivir was "safe and adequately tolerated" but "did not provide significant benefits over placebo." Kathryn Krawczyk

