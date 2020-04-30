See More Speed Reads
U.S. intelligence debunks conspiracies claiming COVID-19 is 'manmade'

12:07 p.m.

The U.S. intelligence community is siding with science on this one.

Since the coronavirus' beginnings, conspiracy theorists have spread unfounded claims that COVID-19 was manmade or some kind of bioweapon aimed at attacking other countries. The Director of National Intelligence's office released a statement Thursday concluding that's not true, though it's still investigating to figure out exactly where the coronavirus came from.

"The Intelligence community concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified," the DNI office's statement read. But it will continue to "rigorously examine ... whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan."

The White House has also ordered U.S. intelligence to probe whether China hid information about the virus from the rest of the world in its early days, officials familiar with the matter told NBC News on Wednesday. Kathryn Krawczyk

Pelosi says she's 'satisfied' with Biden's response to assault allegation even though he hasn't personally addressed it

11:52 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has not personally responded to a former staffer's allegations of sexual assault, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is still "satisfied with how he has responded."

Pelosi spoke to CNN on Thursday about former Biden staffer Tara Reade's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. Biden hasn't responded to the allegations himself, though the campaign denies them.

Asked if Biden should publicly and personally address the allegation, Pelosi said, "I do support Joe Biden. I'm satisfied with how he has responded. I know him. I was proud to endorse him." CNN's Alisyn Camerota noted, though, "To be clear, he hasn't addressed it. His campaign has addressed it, but he has not directly addressed it."

Camerota then asked again, "Should he, directly, publicly, address it?" Pelosi dodged the question, saying "it's a matter that he has to deal with."

Biden has been facing calls to address Reade's allegation himself in recent days, with The Washington Post's editorial board recently writing that "the way to signal he takes Ms. Reade's case seriously, and the cases of women like her seriously, is to go before the media and the public ready to listen and to reply."

Biden's campaign has also been sending out talking points on how to address the Reade allegations, BuzzFeed News reported, which included a claim that The New York Times found that "this incident did not happen." The Times has clarified that this is not the case, with a spokesperson saying, "Our investigation made no conclusion either way." Brendan Morrow

Fox News' Judge Napolitano wants Trump to pardon Flynn after FBI allegedly tried to 'get him fired'

10:36 a.m.

One of President Trump's biggest Fox News skeptics is on his side for this one.

Documents unsealed late Wednesday in the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn raise questions about whether the FBI "set out to entrap" him in an interview with the agency, Fox News' judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano declared to Fox & Friends on Thursday. "Anybody who believes in the rule of law ... should be utterly scandalized and outraged" by what the documents reveal, and Trump should pardon Flynn "in the next day or so," Napolitano continued.

"This is a classic case of the FBI setting out to entrap someone and reducing it to writing," Napolitano incredulously said. He called for the Department of Justice to apologize to Flynn before the judge overseeing his case, denounce the FBI's actions, and both ask the judge to "vacate" Flynn's guilty plea and "dismiss" the indictment against him. And if it doesn't, Trump should quickly move to pardon him, Napolitano said.

The documents reveal former FBI counterintelligence division Bill Priestap questioned "our goal" in a note written just days after Flynn lied about conversations with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. at the time. "Truth/admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?" Priestap wrote.

Napolitano has frequently criticized Trump in the past, siding with those who wanted to impeach the president in saying he'd committed several crimes, including obstruction of justice. Kathryn Krawczyk

Dr. Fauci says it's 'doable' to have coronavirus vaccine with hundreds of millions of doses by January

10:15 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, believes it's "doable" to have hundreds of millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine ready by January 2021.

Fauci appeared Thursday on Today after Bloomberg reported that a Trump administration program, Operation Warp Speed, aims to speed up development of a COVID-19 vaccine with the goal of having 300 million doses available by January.

Asked if this rapid timeline is actually possible, Fauci told Today that he believes it is, explaining that the plan is, as Bloomberg reported, to quickly move to ramp up production of some potential vaccines while they are undergoing trials but before it's clear if they work.

"We're going to start ramping up production with the companies involved, and you do that at risk," Fauci said. "In other words, you don't wait until you get an answer before you start manufacturing. You, at risk, proactively start making it assuming it's going to work. And if it does, then you could scale up and hopefully get to that timeline."

Fauci added of this quick timeline, "I think that is doable, if things fall in the right place." In its report on Operation Warp Speed, Bloomberg noted that "there is no precedent for such rapid development of a vaccine." Brendan Morrow

Young Thug recounts the time he 'kinda died'

9:43 a.m.

When Young Thug sings that he's been "killed before," he isn't kidding.

During a livestream with Offset on Wednesday, the Atlanta rapper revealed that he once almost died (permanently), apparently due to issues stemming from his struggles with substance abuse, Vulture reports. "I felt like my whole body was numb and I couldn't move. I went to the hospital and I had found out that I had liver and kidney failure," Young Thug said. "And I kinda had sorta passed away, like I kinda died."

Young Thug said he later switched hospitals and was told, "You supposed to be dead. Basically, you've been dead." After smoothly segueing into a performance of "Killed Before," he concluded: "Drugs aren't good, don't do drugs." Jeva Lange

Britney Spears burned down her home gym on accident

9:23 a.m.

Don't you hate it when you burn down your home gym and have to wait six months for it to be rebuilt? Britney Spears — who, it must be said, has been giving us some truly phenomenal quarantine content — admitted in an Instagram video Wednesday that she hasn't been in her exercise room for half a year because "I had two candles and, yeah, one thing lead to another and I burnt it down." It happens!

In her caption, Spears elaborated that "I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM!!!!!!" but that "by the grace of God the alarm went off" and nobody was hurt. Alas, she only has "two pieces of equipment left," and you can watch her whole pared down workout here. Jeva Lange

Jobless claims during coronavirus crisis surpass 30 million

9:16 a.m.
Unemployment applications are handed in Hialeah, Florida
The number of Americans who have filed initial unemployment claims amid the coronavirus crisis has now surpassed 30 million.

The Labor Department said on Thursday that more than 3.8 million additional Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, which brings the six-week total to about 30.3 million, The Associated Press reports.

Last week's report from the Labor Department had brought the five-week total of jobless claims to more than 26 million, which meant that all of the job gains since the Great Recession had been wiped out. The 30 million number, NBC News notes, represents roughly 18 percent of the workforce. Thursday's report came in above the 3.5 million filings economists were expecting, CNBC reports, and it comes after the previous week's report showed 4.4 million additional unemployment filings.

On Wednesday, the Commerce Department said the economy during the first quarter of this year experienced its biggest contraction since the Great Recession, but the worst is expected to come in the second quarter. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned this week, "We are going to see economic data for the second quarter that is worse than any data we have seen for the economy." Brendan Morrow

Sweden's coronavirus rules are voluntary. One city hopes chicken manure will encourage compliance.

8:57 a.m.

Scandinavia is celebrating Walpurgis Night on Thursday, and the annual festival of spring draws up to 30,000 people in Lund, home to one of Sweden's largest universities. Lund, like many cities and towns in Sweden, is urging people to skip the traditional crowded bonfires and parties this year because of the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Unlike most other countries, however, Sweden's COVID-19 mitigation rules are mostly voluntary, and Lund can't ban people from amassing in its central park for "spontaneous" Walpurgis Night festivities, The Guardian reports. So they are dumping a metric ton of chicken manure in the park. It's a win-win, Guvtav Lundblad, a member of the local council, told Sweden's Sydsvenskan newspaper. "We get the opportunity to fertilize the lawns, and at the same time it will stink and so it may not be so nice to sit and drink beer in the park."

Sweden's experiment in voluntary social distancing gets mixed reviews. The country has banned planned gatherings of 50 or more and closed museums, but preschools and grade schools, bars, restaurants, hair salons, gyms, and even some movie theaters were kept open. Almost nobody wears masks, The New York Times reports, and "Sweden's death rate of 22 per 100,000 people is the same as that of Ireland, which has earned accolades for its handling of the pandemic, and far better than in Britain or France." Compared with its Nordic neighbors, however, Sweden is a disaster.

Sweden has reported more than 20,300 COVID-19 cases and 2,462 deaths, in a country of 10.3 million. And while it has taken a lighter touch than its neighbors and peers, the decisions have been dictated by Sweden's top public health officials, not politicians. As Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lovin told BBC News, Sweden's strategy is deliberate, culturally appropriate, and set up for the long haul. Peter Weber

