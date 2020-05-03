See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Company behind new FDA-approved coronavirus antibody aims to produce millions of kits by June

10:39 a.m.
Roche.
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration continued to expedite its approval time for technology that should help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

This time, the FDA cleared a coronavirus antibody test produced by Swiss diagnostics giant Roche for emergency use, the company said Sunday. The test identifies via blood samples antibodies made by the body to fight off the coronavirus. It could therefore determine whether a person had been infected with the virus in the past, even if the infection subsided.

There are questions about the accuracy of many available commercial antibody tests so far, but they're considered crucial for better understanding both the true extent of the pandemic, as well as possible length of immunity to the virus. Roche, at least, doesn't have those concerns about its product, saying its test has proven 100 percent accurate at detecting antibodies in the blood and 99.8 percent accurate at ruling out the presence of those antibodies. Thom Schinecker, who leads the company's diagnostics business, said they were able to run its test on 6,000 blood samples, which is a much higher number than its smaller competitors.

Additionally, Roche's infrastructure will allow it to increase production of the test quickly, and its kits are also designed to run on Roche automated machines, which are already installed in more than 100 labs throughout the U.S. The company is determined to dispense test kits in the "high double-digit millions" by June, and double that by the end of the year. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

spreading quickly
Edit

Random coronavirus testing indicates nearly a third of Kabul could be infected

11:14 a.m.
Kabul.
WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

Some countries have been receiving relatively good news about their coronavirus epidemics — Spain for instance is easing restrictions thanks to a dwindling case load, and Madrid just reported its lowest one-day death increase since March 18. South Korea, meanwhile, reported only 13 new cases Sunday, and is getting prepared to rollback some elements of its lockdown, as well. But those positive steps are far from a global trend.

India and Russia both recorded record daily infections, while deaths continue to climb in the United States and the United Kingdom. One country that has people particularly worried is Afghanistan. The country's health ministry revealed Sunday that a small study indicates that about a third of Kabul's residents could be infected. The study involved 500 random COVID-19 tests and resulted in 156 positives. Overall, Afghanistan has taken close to 12,000 samples with 2,700 coming back positive.

The latest news has officials worried the disease is spreading more rapidly than originally thought. Afghanistan has long been seen as a country vulnerable to the pandemic, especially as the government and the Taliban struggle to broker a peace deal to end their violent, decades-long conflict. Kabul and other cities in the country are on lockdown. Tim O'Donnell

undercounted
Edit

True death toll of coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. could be 'one and a half times higher,' new research shows

10:21 a.m.
Ambulance.
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

An analysis of federal data conducted by a research team led by the Yale School of Public Health found the United States recorded an estimated 37,100 excess deaths during the coronavirus pandemic throughout March and the first two weeks of April. That's nearly 13,500 more than are attributed to COVID-19 during that same period, The Washington Post reports.

The country passed 64,000 coronavirus deaths Friday, but Dan Weinberger, a Yale professor of epidemiology who led the analysis, said his team's estimates indicate the true toll could be "in the range of one and a half times higher." The analysis is based on death certificates compiled by states and sent to the National Center for Health Statistics, which often takes weeks to count a death, leading to a backlog of fatalities that eventually add to the toll at a later date.

While the estimates likely include deaths that were a direct result of unconfirmed COVID-19 cases, that's not necessarily the cause behind every excess fatality. Instead, people may have avoided going to hospitals when they otherwise would have for unrelated illnesses, or were unable to get proper treatment for other maladies because of overwhelmed health care systems. The one thing that Weinberg wants to make clear is that, either way, "people need to be aware that the data they're seeing on deaths is very incomplete." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

still here
Edit

North Korea's DMZ gunfire could be a message from Kim that he's still in charge of the military, expert says

7:51 a.m.
Kim Jong Un.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Gunshots were fired Sunday morning from the North Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone, striking a guard post in South Korea. South Korea, which reported no casualties, responded by firing two shots toward North Korea.

The two countries are technically still in a state of war since their 1950-53 conflict ended in truce rather than a peace treaty, and they've exchanged fire in similar fashion on occasion, but Seoul is reportedly perplexed by the timing of the latest incident.

Choi Kang, the vice president of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, has one theory — it shows who's in charge of Pyongyang's military. The gunfire comes one day after North Korea reported the first public appearance by its leader, Kim Jong Un, in three weeks, mostly squashing rumors that he was in ill heath or had died. "Yesterday, Kim was trying to show he's perfectly healthy, and today, Kim is trying to mute all kinds of speculation that he may not have full control over the military," Choi told Reuters. "Rather than going all the way by firing missiles and supervising a missile launch, Kim could be reminding us, 'yes I'm healthy and I'm still in power.'" Read more at The New York Times and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

end of a movement?
Edit

Law professor says response to Biden allegation could signal 'end of MeToo' movement

May 2, 2020
MeToo protest.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Activists who have fought to change society's response to women coming forward with allegations of sexual assault have said former Senate aide Tara Reade's accusation against the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden presents a challenge, The Washington Post reports.

Many activists, the Post reports, want to ensure President Trump, who is the subject of multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment himself, is defeated in November, but there is also concern that a lack of scrupulous investigation into Reade's claims against Biden — who has denied them — could be damaging to the movement overall. "I think that this could potentially be the end of MeToo," said Michele Dauber, a Stanford University law professor who heads the Enough is Enough Voter Project. "The failure to investigate, and the failure to live by our principles, will become silencing."

Dauber, unsurprisingly, has called for an investigation. But others have suggested the call to believe women was not meant to be implemented without question. Instead, the movement sought to change the culture surrounding such allegations and treat them seriously. "Believing survivors is about a paradigm shift away from assuming that survivors are lying right out of the gate, which has been our cultural and societal norm," said Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of UltraViolet, a group that advocates for gender equality. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
Edit

Coronavirus pandemic could place hundreds of thousands of jobs in wind, solar energy at risk

May 2, 2020
Wind turbines.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Coronavirus lockdowns across the U.S. may be helping clear the air of pollution, but the pandemic has also led to a setback for the country's renewable energy industry, The Associated Press reports.

The wind and solar sectors were on good footing before the pandemic struck but now trade groups are predicting as many as 120,000 jobs in solar and 35,000 in wind could be lost when all is said and done. "There are many smaller companies going out of business as we speak," said Abigail Ross Harper, president of the Solar Energy Industries Association. "Up to half our jobs are at risk."

The wind industry is struggling to get parts from overseas, while residential solar businesses are taking the brunt of the hit in that industry since door-to-door sales aren't possible anymore, and individual customers are being cautious during the downturn. Subsequently, new solar installations could drop 17 percent this year, while wind manufacturing could fall up to 20 percent, consulting firm Wood McKenzie estimates.

"The industry was on a tremendous roll right up until the last month or two," said Tom Kiernan, CEO of the American Wind Energy Association. "That reversal is stunning and problematic."

But while the pandemic has caused the industry pain, there's a sense things will turn around again in the long run. Andrew Pershing, the chief scientific officer with Gulf of Maine Research Institute in Portland, Maine, for example, hopes the pandemic eventually results in an economy "that doesn't depend on burning coal and oil." Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

not as bad as it sounds?
Edit

Berkshire Hathaway reports record quarterly loss thanks to pandemic, but Warren Buffett likely isn't too worried

May 2, 2020
Warren Buffett.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Berkshire Hathaway took a hit during the coronavirus pandemic, reporting a record net loss of $49.75 billion in the first quarter. But CEO Warren Buffett likely isn't too concerned, CNBC reports.

That's because Buffett considers the company's operating profit, which actually rose 6 percent in the first quarter, to be a better performance measure. Berkshire's losses mainly reflect losses from investments in common stocks, which the company had loaded up on recently because Buffett hasn't been able to settle on any large companies to buy outright over the last four years. Some of those stocks include four major airlines — American, Delta, Southwest, and United — which have plummeted due to the decline in travel.

While the net loss was record-setting for Berkshire, Buffett is never immune to swings like this since an accounting rule requires the company to report unrealized stock losses and gains with earnings. That leads to booms and busts that the CEO considers meaningless, per CNBC.

Still, many of Berkshire's operating businesses were indeed hurt by the pandemic, and revenues deemed "essential" slowed "considerably" in April. Read more at CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Edit

Biden may have incidentally provided Trump campaign with a new point of attack

May 2, 2020
Joe Biden.
JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden didn't seem to be doing himself any favors Friday when he refused to unseal the senatorial papers he sent to the University of Delaware amid accusations of sexual assault made by his former staffer, Tara Reade, Politico reports.

Biden finally addressed the allegations Friday, claiming they weren't true. He went on to say that any complaint filed by Reade (Reade said she didn't mention the alleged assault in her complaint, but that he "made her feel uncomfortable") about the alleged incident wouldn't be found among his papers, but rather in the National Archives. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, asked the National Archives to release whatever they come across. But things got complicated when the National Archives said personnel records are actually held by the Senate, whose rules say they're actually held by the General Services Administration, which said they're actually held by, you guessed it, the National Archives.

The confusion quickly lit a spark among President Trump's re-election campaign that will likely keep burning throughout the cycle. "The most transparent thing Joe Biden did this morning was admit that he is hiding documents so they can't be used against him," said Emma Vaughn, Florida press secretary for the Republican National Committee, in a statement.

Of course, it's not only Biden's GOP opponents who want to know more about Reade's allegations — many Democrats are also pushing for the case to be scrutinized more closely, and opening up the Delaware archives would be one way to start. However, several people told Politico that it's standard to keep those documents under wraps while a politician is still active. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

