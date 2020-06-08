Kentucky governor promises health care coverage to '100 percent' of 'black community'

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has announced his commitment to combating racial inequalities in health care exposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has disproportionately infected and killed black people across the U.S., including in Kentucky. Its population is 8.4 percent black, but 16 percent of those who died of coronavirus are black. Beshear brought up that disproportionate data in a Monday press conference, and then announced he was committing to "begin an effort to cover 100 percent of our individuals in our black and African American communities, everybody."

Racial inequality has always been rampant in the health care industry, contributing to black Americans' disproportionately low survival rates when it come to cancer, giving birth, and health issues as a whole. Beshear acknowledged those longstanding issues, but added that COVID-19 had "laid them bare." So in an effort to guarantee everyone the "human right" that is health care, Beshear announced an effort to guarantee everyone can access health care, promising "we are going to be putting dollars behind it and we're going to have a multi-faceted campaign to do it." Beshear didn't mention any sort of numbers or steps toward achieving that goal.