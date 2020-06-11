See More Speed Reads
Facebook v. Biden
Facebook responds to Biden's criticism of misinformation policies, saying 'elected officials' should dictate campaign rules

2:37 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg
CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook is pushing back as former Vice President Joe Biden gives its policies a dislike.

Biden's campaign on Thursday asked supporters to sign an open letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding he "fix the problems in Facebook's platform that pose a threat to free and fair elections," as originally reported by The New York Times.

The Biden campaign's letter calls for Facebook to "stop allowing politicians to hide behind paid misinformation" and impose a two-week period before the election where all political ads must be fact-checked before they appear on the site. It also calls for "clear rules — applied to everyone, including Donald Trump — that prohibit threatening behavior and lies about how to participate in the election," also saying Facebook must stop "amplifying untrustworthy content and promptly fact-checking election-related material that goes viral."

In response, Facebook issued a statement saying that "we live in a democracy, where the elected officials decide the rules around campaigns," and "just as they have done with broadcast networks — where the US government prohibits rejecting politicians' campaign ads — the people's elected representatives should set the rules, and we will follow them." The company added, "There is an election coming in November and we will protect political speech, even when we strongly disagree with it."

Zuckerberg has repeatedly defended Facebook's decision not to fact-check political ads, and he has in recent weeks also defended leaving up posts by Trump that Twitter slapped with a warning label, including one with false claims about mail-in ballots. Facebook's choice to leave up these recent Trump posts has prompted internal criticism, resignations, and an employee walkout.

According to the Times, Biden's campaign had recently been writing to Facebook calling for changes to the platform's policies, but after the recent posts by Trump, it "decided to take its fight public." Brendan Morrow

something something obamagate
Senate Judiciary Republicans vote to subpoena Obama officials about the Mueller investigation

2:34 p.m.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to authorize several subpoenas against ex-officials from former President Barack Obama's administration in an attempt to investigate the origins of the intelligence community's Russia investigation.

The party-line vote will let Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) subpoena former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, and other officials. The decision comes a week after the Senate Homeland Security Committee's GOP majority voted to subpoena several Obama officials regarding the "unmasking" of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Republicans have long been skeptical of the origins of the FBI's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. The Senate Intelligence Committee already concluded that Russia tried to interfere in the 2016 election on President Trump's behalf, but Graham wants to also look into foreign surveillance applications and just why former Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed in the first place.

While debating the authorization, Democratic senators suggested subpoenaing former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, and Rudy Giuliani, among others. The Republican majority voted them down every time. Kathryn Krawczyk

on guard
Some National Guard troops are uncomfortable with 'aggressive tactics' they're using against protesters

1:29 p.m.
National Guard members in D.C.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

National Guard troops are used to being "viewed as the heroes," usually stepping in after natural disasters, First Lt. Malik Jenkins-Bey tells The New York Times. But when it comes to combating protesters, sometimes with aggressive tactics, members of the Washington, D.C. Guard say they're becoming increasingly uncomfortable.

The Trump administration has encouraged states to call in National Guard troops to crack down on protests against police brutality and systemic racism in the U.S., and in D.C., brought in more than 5,000 of them to clear a path for President Trump to take a photo in front of a church. "Some of the Guard troops were just out of basic training, and others had no experience in controlling disturbances in the streets," the Times reports. But they were still pushed to employ "aggressive tactics" so Army leaders could "prove" they could quell protests "without active-duty force," the Times continues.

More than 60 percent of D.C.'s Guard force are people of color, and one of them said he and fellow troops felt "ashamed" of fighting the protests to the point that "they have kept it from family members," the Times writes. Jenkins-Bey, who is black, described incidents where that discomfort got personal. "It's a very tough conversation to have when a soldier turns to me and they're saying, ‘Hey sir, you know my cousin was up there yelling at me, that was my neighbor, my best friend from high school," he said. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

lady a
Lady Antebellum drops the 'antebellum' over its association with the slavery-era South

11:39 a.m.

The Grammy Award-winning country music group Lady Antebellum will henceforth be known just as Lady A, after the band interrogated the nostalgia for the pre-Civil War era, "which includes slavery," implied by their former name.

The band explained Thursday that they'd named themselves "Lady Antebellum" back in 2006 after the "southern 'antebellum' style home where we took our first photos" — AKA a slave plantation — but are now "regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word … we are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen, or unvalued."

Lady A acknowledged that they have "no excuse for our lateness to this realization" and that they aim to "grow into better humans" going forward. Read their full statement below. Jeva Lange

Solving COVID
Moderna to begin phase 3 testing of coronavirus vaccine candidate with 30,000 participants next month

11:29 a.m.
Moderna headquarters on May 08, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate looks set to head into phase three testing next month.

The company said on Thursday it has finalized the protocol for the third phase of testing of its potential coronavirus vaccine, Time reports. Phase three is expected to begin in July and include 30,000 subjects, the company said.

Moderna previously announced some "positive" interim data from phase one testing of the vaccine candidate, saying that eight patients developed neutralizing antibodies at levels on par with those who recovered from COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called this "really quite promising," although experts are anticipating the release of more data. The company's phase two study is underway, Time notes.

The Food and Drug Administration previously gave a fast-track designation to Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate, and Moderna in its announcement said it "remains on track to be able to deliver approximately 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021." Brendan Morrow

on mute
Trump aides have reportedly turned off notifications for his tweets: 'What's the point?'

10:56 a.m.
President Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump is reportedly getting put on mute by his most loyal followers.

Trump is known for having zero restraint when it comes to tweeting on @RealDonaldTrump, tossing around conspiracy theories and flat-out misinformation, sometimes in bulk. As multiple presidential aides tell ABC News, the rampant tweeting has led them to turn off notifications for Trump's account, with one adviser asking "What's the point?"

Trump's most recent egregious tweet (if you're not counting Thursday's shortening of Secret Service to "S.S.") came on Tuesday when the president baselessly suggested a 75-year-old peace activist shoved by police was actually an "antifa provocateur." Republican senators refused to acknowledge the tweet even when it was printed out for them, and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended it as Trump simply "raising questions."

That tweet was just one example of Trump botching his response to protests over police brutality across the U.S., advisers and people close to Trump tell ABC News. While the White House recently told reporters Trump would give an Oval Office address about George Floyd's death and brutality toward black people, the plan was reportedly dropped; Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner argued "it could do more harm than good," four sources tell ABC News.

Trump has also reportedly rejected listening sessions with black leaders, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to take them instead. As one person close to the president brutally described it, Trump is "not capable of showing empathy here." Read more at ABC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

'it was a mistake'
Joint Chiefs chair apologizes for walking with Trump to Bible photo-op: 'I should not have been there'

10:38 a.m.
President Donald Trump walks to visit St. John's Church
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Milley, Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has issued an apology for joining President Trump on his walk last week to St. John's Church for a photo-op.

"I should not have been there,” Milley said in a commencement address to National Defense University, The New York Times reports. "My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics."

Trump after delivering an address from the White House on June 1 walked across Lafayette Square to St. John's Church so he could hold up a Bible for a photo-op, drawing heavy criticism after police used tear gas to disperse a crowd of peaceful protesters.

Milley was among the officials who joined Trump on his walk, and he reportedly said in the commencement address that "as a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from." According to the Times, Milley's friends say he had been "agonized" about his appearance with Trump on the walk, and he reportedly told Trump "that he was angered by what had happened." Brendan Morrow

still not great
Economists suggest a state backlog could explain why new unemployment numbers are still so high

10:04 a.m.
Unemployment insurance office.
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Falling unemployment claims might be even lower than they appear.

Around 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to Labor Department numbers released Thursday, narrowly beating economists' expectations of 1.6 million. That's down from 1.8 million the week before, and due to backlogs of unemployment claims still piled up in some states, some economists think the real numbers could be even smaller, Politico reports.

With more than 40 million Americans filing unemployment claims over the past three months, several states have had trouble keeping up. Wisconsin reported a backlog of 100,000 still-unprocessed claims on Wednesday, and Oregon even brought in the National Guard to help file. As of last week, Bloomberg reports that a third of unemployment benefits totaling close to $70 billion have yet to be paid. That backlog could mean many of this week's claims were actually filed a while ago and that the economy is looking a little better than it seems — not that adding to past weeks' exploding jobless numbers is necessarily a good thing.

Still, Adam Ozimek, the chief economist at freelance recruiting business Upwork, thinks the whole total can't be attributed to backlogs. "We are 12 weeks into this," he tweeted, and predictions from another pair of economists continue to accurately predict unemployment totals each week based on Google searches. But Ozimek does note that this "is not a normal labor market," and it's hard to say for certain what's happening because "we don't know what an entire economy frozen for almost three months and then slowly thawed will look like." Kathryn Krawczyk

