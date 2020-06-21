See More Speed Reads
John Bolton says he'll vote for Biden: 'My concern is for the country'

8:07 p.m.
John Bolton looks at Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A lifelong Republican, former National Security Adviser John Bolton plans on voting for former Vice President Joe Biden in November, telling the UK's Telegraph newspaper that President Trump does not represent the Republican Party.

"In 2016 I voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton," Bolton said. "Now, having seen this president up close, I cannot do this again. My concern is for the country, and he does not represent the Republican cause that I want to back."

Bolton served as Trump's national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019, a stint he writes about in his forthcoming memoir, The Room Where It Happened. The Trump administration tried to block the book's release, but a judge on Saturday ruled against "a nationwide seizure and destruction of a political memoir."

Reporters who have read the book say Bolton claims Trump begged Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win re-election, approved of China building Uighur concentration camps, and called journalists "scumbugs" who should "be executed." Catherine Garcia

Theodore Roosevelt statue to be removed from NYC's Museum of Natural History

7:33 p.m.
The Equestrian statue at the American Museum of Natural History.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

A bronze statue of Theodore Roosevelt that has been at the entrance of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City since 1940 will be removed.

The "Equestrian" statue depicts Roosevelt on horseback, with an African man on one side and a Native American man on the other. The museum approached the city — which owns the building and property — to discuss removing the statue "because it explicitly depicts black and indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement on Sunday. "The city supports the museum's request. It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue."

Activists have been calling on the museum to remove the statue for several years, and there has been a renewed interest in the wake of the George Floyd protests. Officials told The New York Times they are not sure when the statue will be taken down, where it will go, or if it will be replaced. In honor of Roosevelt's commitment to conservation, the museum will rename its Hall of Biodiversity after him.

Roosevelt's father was a founding member of the museum, and his great-grandson Theodore Roosevelt IV is now on its board of trustees. In a statement, he said the world does "not need statues, relics of another age, that reflect neither the values of the person they intend to honor nor the values of equality and justice. The composition of the 'Equestrian' statue does not reflect Theodore Roosevelt's legacy. It is time to move the statue and move forward." Catherine Garcia

Public health experts warn of exponential coronavirus growth, sustained pandemic

1:35 p.m.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Sunday warned that some states in the South could soon experience exponential growth of coronavirus infections.

As things stand, he said, states like Florida and Texas are reporting ample hospital capacity, but as previously shown by New York, that can change quickly, and health care systems could soon be overwhelmed. "Everything looks okay until suddenly it doesn't," he said.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said the rise in cases has led him to believe the United States won't face waves of COVID-19, like many public health experts initially thought. Instead, he views the pandemic as a "forest fire" that won't slow down in the summer after all. "Wherever there's wood to burn, this fire's gonna burn," he said. Tim O'Donnell

Are rallies the Trump campaign's 'only play' right now?

1:15 p.m.

The Trump re-election campaign is doubling down on its claims that concerns about protesters prevented people from attending President Trump's comeback rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night, keeping attendance lower than anticipated.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale was particularly aggrieved by reports that TikTok users and K-Pop fans were behind the empty seats after they purposefully booked hundreds of free tickets to make sure the arena didn't fill up. Parscale instead blamed the turnout on "recent images of American cities on fire" and the media for instilling fear about protesters and the coronavirus. Mercedes Schlapp, a campaign spokeswoman, shared a similar point of view Sunday, telling Fox News' Chris Wallace that her own family members who live close to Tulsa were concerned about the protesters, although reports on the ground did not indicate protesters interfered with rallygoers.

It's no surprise the campaign is trying to blame poor attendance on external factors, considering Trump's rallies played a key role in his victorious 2016 campaign and and have remained central throughout his presidency. NBC News' Carol Lee told Chuck Todd on Sunday that they indeed may be Trump's "only play" right now in terms of his re-election campaign. Tim O'Donnell

Only 35 percent of NYC's coronavirus cases gave info about close contacts in tracing program's initial stage

11:02 a.m.
New York skyline.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

New York City's new coronavirus contact tracing program has gotten off to a rough start, The New York Times reports, though experts remain optimistic it will improve over time.

The ambitious program, which employs 3,000 contact tracers, has yet to yield satisfying results as New York heads toward a new phase of reopening that includes outdoor dining, in-store shopping, and the resumption of office work. All told, the nation's largest city has come a long way since it was battered by the virus in the early days of the pandemic, but fresh challenges likely await, which is where the contact tracers come in.

In the program's first two weeks only 35 percent of New York's 5,347 residents who have tested or were presumed positive for COVID-19 gave any information about close contacts to tracers, which isn't great considering Perry Halkitis, the dean of Rutgers University's School of Public Health, said "you should be in touch with 75 percent" of each patient's contacts "within a day."

In addition to the low response rate, the city is also refraining from using technology to track contacts, and privacy concerns have prevented officials from mandating extensive programs seen in other countries like China, South Korea, and Germany.

But Halkitis and others like Dr. Crystal Watson, a contact tracing expert at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, emphasized that an effort on this scale will take some time before rounding into shape. "I do think it is a beginning and it will build on itself," Watson said. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Trump's Tulsa crowd went wild after he proved he could drink a glass of water with 1 hand

8:30 a.m.

President Trump's comeback rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, didn't meet his campaign's expectations in terms of crowd size. Perhaps it's a sign of waning enthusiasm from his supporters or concerns about the still-spreading coronavirus. Efforts by TikTok users to register for seats and not show up seem to have played a role, as well. But the disappointing turnout didn't prevent the commander-in-chief from receiving some uproarious applause during a typically meandering speech.

Sure, Trump spent some time criticizing his Democratic presidential opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, complaining about protesters toppling statues across the country, and apparently joking about how he has urged officials to slow down coronavirus testing. But he also went on a lengthy tangent about his commencement speech at West Point last week, focusing on reports that he had difficulty drinking water after using two hands to do so.

Trump explained he was merely trying to avoid getting his expensive tie wet, and then pulled out a cup of water, drank it with one hand, and dramatically tossed the cup aside, causing the crowd to erupt as if it just witnessed a Game 7 walk-off home run. Tim O'Donnell

Fatal stabbing in U.K. town considered terrorist attack

8:03 a.m.
U.K. police.
BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

British police said Sunday they are treating a Saturday evening stabbing in which three people were killed and three others seriously wounded as a terrorist attack, though a motive remains uncertain.

The incident occurred in Forbury Gardens park in the town of Reading, west of London. The Thames Valley Police said officers arrested a 25-year-old man and "there is no intelligence to suggest that there is any further danger to the public." One witness said a lone person walked through the crowded park and began the attack.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been briefed on and is monitoring the situation as police continue to patrol the surrounding area, and armed officers entered an apartment building about a mile away.

Hours before the stabbing, a Black Lives Matter protest took place in the same park, but police said there is no connection between the events. Read more at The Associated Press and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

6 Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus before Tulsa rally

June 20, 2020
People wait at a security checkpoint to attend a rally with US President Donald Trump later in the evening at the BOK Center on June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Six members of the campaign advance team for President Trump's controversial Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. A statement from Trump's re-election campaign said the staffers, who were among hundreds to be tested for COVID-19, were quickly quarantined and neither they nor anyone who had immediate contact with them will be at the rally.

The decision to host the rally worries public health experts at the national and local level; Oklahoma is one of several states experiencing an uptick in coronavirus infections. But the Trump administration has waved away the criticism, ensuring that every attendee will have their temperature checked upon entering the Bank of Oklahoma Center before receiving facemasks and hand sanitizer.

That may be the case inside the arena, but NBC News reports many of the rallygoers who have congregated outside the arena said they don't plan on following strict precautions during the events, with several doubting the severity of the outbreak. Read more at NBC News and Axios. Tim O'Donnell

