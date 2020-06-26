See More Speed Reads
will it ever be safe to go back in the water?
Edit

121 cruise ships came to the U.S. after March 1. Just 15 didn't have coronavirus onboard.

3:08 p.m.
A Princess Cruises ship.
Carl Court/Getty Images

Coronavirus sent the cruise ship industry into a crisis that's still far from over.

Even before COVID-19 was even declared a global pandemic, the U.S. began warning its citizens to stay off cruise ships to avoid catching the virus. And it turns out it had good reason for doing so: Of the 121 cruise ships that entered U.S. waters after March 1, all but 15 of them had at least one coronavirus case onboard, The New York Times reports via Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

While Americans had warnings about traveling abroad, especially on the confined space of a ship, many still ended up stranded offshore for weeks in early March as the government scrambled to test for and contain COVID-19 cases. The coronavirus spread was especially dangerous due to the largely older clientele that typically take cruises. In total, more than 3,000 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 cases connected to their cruises, and at least 82 died, according to an analysis by the Miami Herald.

It's been more than three months since the CDC issued a no-sail order that halted all cruises from heading out from the U.S., and almost as long since the last quarantined passengers disembarked. But as of Sunday, 21,506 crew members are still out in American waters, waiting aboard 68 ships as public health officials struggle to get them back home safely, the Times reports.

Read more about COVID-19's effects on the cruise industry — and how they plan to get back to normal — at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

new rules
Edit

Facebook to start labeling politicians' posts that violate its policies

3:43 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has just unveiled some key policy changes after weeks of internal criticism and a growing ad boycott.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday said that Facebook will start labeling some posts that violate its policies but that the company decides to leave up because they're considered newsworthy.

"Often, seeing speech from politicians is in the public interest, and in the same way that news outlets will report what a politician says, we think people should generally be able to see it for themselves on our platforms," Zuckerberg said. "We will soon start labeling some of the content we leave up because it is deemed newsworthy, so people can know when this is the case." He noted, though, that "there is no newsworthiness exemption to content that incites violence or suppresses voting."

The Information's Alex Heath noted this is a "big, big reversal" for Facebook, and the company will now take a similar approach as Twitter, which also labels tweets that violate its policies but are considered newsworthy. Twitter has in recent weeks added such labels to several posts by President Trump, including his "when the looting starts, the shooting start" tweet that Twitter said violated its rules against glorifying violence. Facebook was met with backlash after leaving up that same post.

Zuckerberg on Friday also announced that Facebook will now be "prohibiting a wider category of hateful content in ads," including "claims that people from a specific race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, gender identity or immigration status are a threat to the physical safety, health or survival of others." It will also prohibit ads that suggest immigrants, migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers "are inferior or expressing contempt, dismissal or disgust directed at them." This announcement comes as Facebook has faced an ad boycott from companies calling on it to take greater action against hate speech on its platform. Brendan Morrow

yo ho yo ho
Edit

Pirates of the Caribbean is getting its female-fronted makeover

3:40 p.m.
Margot Robbie is set to lead the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Maybe 'tis not such frightful bad luck to have a woman aboard. Actress Margot Robbie is set to lead "a new, female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean for Disney," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project is apparently separate from a previously-announced reboot of the franchise, and "is not intended to be a spinoff" of the series about Captain Jack Sparrow that first began with The Curse of the Black Pearl back in 2003, "but rather a wholly original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker."

Christina Hodson, who wrote Robbie's recent film Birds of Prey, is attached as the screenwriter, with all the plot details still tightly under wraps. Read more about the forthcoming project at The Hollywood Reporter, and the problem with female-fronted franchise reboots here at The Week. Jeva Lange

'a serious problem'
Edit

Fauci contradicts Pence's positive spin in 1st coronavirus briefing in months

2:34 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci during the first coronavirus task force briefing since April warned of a "serious problem" the U.S. is facing in some areas, while Vice President Mike Pence touted that the country is in a "much better place."

During the Friday briefing, Pence said there's "work to do" as cases rise in numerous states but also spoke on the "progress that we've made as a country" since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, pointing to a decline in COVID-19 deaths.

"There may be a tendency among the American people to think that we are back to that place where we were two months ago, that we're in a time of great losses and great hardship on the American people," Pence said. "The reality is we're in a much better place. ... The truth is, we did slow the spread. We flattened the curve."

Later, Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, struck a bit of a different tone, noting that there are areas that are "doing very well" but sounding the alarm about rising COVID-19 cases in other states.

"As you can see, we are facing a serious problem in certain areas," Fauci said, pointing to the "resurgence of cases" the U.S. has been experiencing.

Despite Pence saying that all 50 states are "opening up safely and responsibly," Fauci suggested some might have opened too early or had residents not follow guidelines. Fauci also urged the public going forward to be "part of the solution" during the pandemic, and not "part of the problem." Brendan Morrow

the Platypus Cup?
Edit

Oregon universities agree to stop referring to their rivalry game as a 'Civil War'

2:11 p.m.
The Beavers and Ducks face off in 2003 in what was then called the 'Civil War.'
Jon Ferrey/Getty Images

As institutions and bands across America have re-examined the ways their names and logos might be tone-deaf to the pain caused by slavery and the antebellum South, two Oregon universities have vowed to no longer refer to their rivalry games as "the Civil War." The University of Oregon and Oregon State University's Departments of Athletics "mutually agreed" to stop using the phrase, according to a joint Friday announcement.

“Changing this name is overdue as it represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery,” Oregon State President Ed Ray told KOMO News. "While not intended as reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history. That we did not act before to change the name was a mistake. We do so now, along with other important actions to advance equal opportunity and justice for all and in recognition that Black Lives Matter."

UO President Michael Schill echoed the sentiment in a statement, noting that "we need to make this change to align the words and symbols we use around athletic endeavors with our shared campus values of equity and inclusivity. While the name of our annual game might change, it will absolutely continue to be one of the great rivalries in college sports."

A new name for the rivalry was not announced, although fans have suggested calling future events "the Platypus Cup" or "Platypus Bowl," after the Platypus Trophy, which is awarded to the winner of the now 126-year-old annual match between the Ducks and the Beavers football teams. Jeva Lange

Frequency oxygen
Edit

Twitter is now flagging the use of 'oxygen' and 'frequency' in the same tweet, prompting new meme

12:49 p.m.

Twitter is cracking down on the spread of misinformation on the platform, including appending warning labels to seemingly misleading tweets — including, at times, tweets by the president. But on Friday, Twitter users appeared to find the limits of the fact-checking algorithm, which was indiscriminately slapping COVID-19 misinformation warnings on any and all tweets that used both the words "frequency" and "oxygen."

Soon a meme was born: try to use the words "frequency" and "oxygen" in a sentence that doesn't possibly have anything to do with COVID-19, and get flagged:

(View these tweets live on Twitter here, here, here, here, and here)

When users clicked to "get the facts about COVID-19," they were redirected to a Twitter Moment titled "No, 5G isn't causing coronavirus."

The "oxygen" and "frequency" glitch apparently stemmed from a disproved conspiracy theory that 5G is somehow a dangerous "frequency" that "sucks the oxygen out of the atmosphere and disrupts the regular functioning of the human body," as The Independent reports. A petition on Change.org that got over 114,000 signatures even claimed that "60 megahertz waves" would "suck the oxygen out of our lungs," and that "symptoms of 5G exposure include respiratory problems, flu-like symptoms (temperature rises, fever, headaches), pneumonia. Very much like the effects of the coronavirus." The theory has been repeatedly, and reputably, debunked. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Florida closes bars as it reports almost 9,000 new coronavirus cases

12:38 p.m.
Sloppy Joes Bar on March 17, 2020, in Key West, Florida
CAROL TEDESCO/Florida Keys News Bureau/AFP via Getty Images

Florida has suspended on-site alcohol consumption at bars after reporting a significant uptick in new COVID-19 cases.

The state on Friday reported 8,942 new coronavirus cases, surpassing the previous highest single-day increase, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Florida previously reported a record 5,508 new cases on Wednesday. The state has now shut down the consumption of alcohol at bars statewide, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears said.

This is the latest rollback to take place as a result of rising COVID-19 cases. Also on Friday, Texas closed bars in the state (while allowing them to stay open for delivery and takeout), and scaled back restaurants' maximum capacity from 75 percent to 50 percent. Texas, which Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says is facing a "massive outbreak" of coronavirus, was the first state to reimpose a lockdown during the pandemic after previously announcing it would pause its reopening.

"At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," Abbott said.

For Florida, Bloomberg notes this is the first major shift in policy to occur for the state in response to its surge of cases. Brendan Morrow

why can't we be friends?
Edit

Democrats and Republicans share rare bipartisan approval of the Supreme Court

11:39 a.m.

Democrats and Republicans have found a strange thing to agree on: the Supreme Court. For the first time since at least 2015 — the earliest survey date in HuffPost/YouGov's data set — there is bipartisan satisfaction with the highest court in the land, with Democrats approving by 56 percent and Republicans approving by a nearly-equal 54 percent.

That is unusual, since the parties tend to trade off their approval of the Supreme Court based on its rulings. In 2015, for example, Democrats were the ones in favor after the preservation of the Affordable Care Act, while by 2018, Republicans were three times likelier than Democrats to approve of the court, HuffPost reports.

The approval of the judicial branch might in part stem from the court's two most recent, massively popular rulings on LGBTQ protections and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Some 69 percent of Americans support laws protecting LGBTQ individuals from discrimination in the workplace, while 57 percent support DACA, which protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. Despite the relative bipartisan popularity of both, though, President Trump has mused that the rulings mean the "Supreme Court doesn't like me."

The HuffPost/YouGov poll interviewed 1,000 U.S. adults between June 18 and 20. View more of the results at HuffPost here. Jeva Lange

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.