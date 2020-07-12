Florida breaks New York's record for biggest one-day jump in coroanvirus cases

Florida keeps breaking records it never wanted to break.

On Sunday, the state reported more than 15,000 new coronavirus cases, shattering its previous record of 11,336 set on Thursday.

Wow. Florida just reported 15,000 new cases today, a record. Testing is way up. pic.twitter.com/Kt45e6hfCW — Charles Ornstein (@charlesornstein) July 12, 2020

If Florida were a country only the United States, Brazil, and India would have recorded more new infections over that same span, Reuters reports. Per Reuters, no European country recorded a daily number that high during the height of the pandemic there, while Florida also broke New York state's previous record of 12,847 new cases on April 10 when it was the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States.

One slight silver lining is that the positivity rate dropped slightly in Florida thanks to an increase in testing even though the number of positive results increased.

Because so many tests were conducted in Florida, the % positive dropped today. But 15,000 cases is a lot. pic.twitter.com/eOtJsRyqCn — Charles Ornstein (@charlesornstein) July 12, 2020

Florida and has faced scrutiny during the pandemic, with critics believing the state reopened parts of its economy too quickly. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell