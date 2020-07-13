After flying without a mask, American Airlines reminds Ted Cruz of its face covering policy

American Airlines on Monday said it contacted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) after a photo of him not wearing a mask while on a Sunday morning flight went viral, and affirmed with him "the importance" of the company's face covering policy.

Captured today at 10:45am — @TedCruz on a commercial flight, refusing to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/h8DM7J4CMi — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

Hosseh Enad, a marketing associate for the Democratic Congressional Campaign, tweeted a picture on Sunday night showing a maskless Cruz sitting in his seat, his cell phone in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other. Enad also tweeted a photo he said was of Cruz sitting outside the gate, not wearing a mask.

Since May 12, American Airlines has required that customers wear face masks while on board. In a statement to Reuters, the company said it expects passengers "to comply with our policies when they choose to travel with us," and reviewed the photos of Cruz. While the mask policy "does not apply while eating or drinking," the airline still "reached out to Sen. Cruz to affirm the importance of this policy as part of our commitment to protecting the health and safety of the traveling public."

The Washington Post asked Cruz's office for comment, and representatives have yet to respond. Catherine Garcia