Mookie Betts is reportedly about to sign a 13-year, $380 million contract to stay with Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers fans can almost breathe a sigh of relief.

The team is reportedly on the verge of locking up their newly-acquired star outfielder Mookie Betts with a 13-year, $380 million dollar deal. If the numbers hold as reported, only the extension Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels last year would top Betts' deal in overall value historically.

It's a lot of money, but Betts is considered one of the best players game — many analysts would argue only Trout is superior — and they gave up some good young players to pry him from the Boston Red Sox this offseason.

At the time, the risk seemed worth it, even if Betts left as a free agent this winter. The Dodgers were already one of the best teams in the league and Betts, barring injury, seemed as good a bet as anyone to help them get over the hump and win their first World Series since 1988. But after the coronavirus pandemic postponed the start of what will ultimately be just a 60-game, likely unpredictable season, there was perhaps a greater sense of urgency to keep Betts in Los Angeles long-term, although there's little doubt the team wanted to get something done either way.

The 27-year-old Betts will now get a chance to play alongside other young stars like Cody Bellinger and Walker Buehler during his prime years, and the Dodgers seemingly have a strong chance to remain competitive for quite some time.