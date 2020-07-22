See More Speed Reads
Mookie Betts is reportedly about to sign a 13-year, $380 million contract to stay with Dodgers

2:37 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans can almost breathe a sigh of relief.

The team is reportedly on the verge of locking up their newly-acquired star outfielder Mookie Betts with a 13-year, $380 million dollar deal. If the numbers hold as reported, only the extension Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels last year would top Betts' deal in overall value historically.

It's a lot of money, but Betts is considered one of the best players game — many analysts would argue only Trout is superior — and they gave up some good young players to pry him from the Boston Red Sox this offseason.

At the time, the risk seemed worth it, even if Betts left as a free agent this winter. The Dodgers were already one of the best teams in the league and Betts, barring injury, seemed as good a bet as anyone to help them get over the hump and win their first World Series since 1988. But after the coronavirus pandemic postponed the start of what will ultimately be just a 60-game, likely unpredictable season, there was perhaps a greater sense of urgency to keep Betts in Los Angeles long-term, although there's little doubt the team wanted to get something done either way.

The 27-year-old Betts will now get a chance to play alongside other young stars like Cody Bellinger and Walker Buehler during his prime years, and the Dodgers seemingly have a strong chance to remain competitive for quite some time. Read more about the deal, which reportedly could be finalized as soon as Wednesday, at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

D.C. makes masks mandatory even when going outside alone

2:35 p.m.
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) are taking big steps to combat coronavirus surges in their municipalities.

Bowser announced Wednesday that everyone in D.C. would have to wear masks when going outside. "You don't know if you're going to be able to maintain social distance," Bowser said, explaining why the order applies even to those who aren't around other people. D.C. police will able to fine people who aren't following the order, though Bowser said she doesn't expect them to actually issue many fines. The city has, like much of the rest of the country, seen case counts surge, from around 30 per day a few weeks ago to over 100 on Tuesday.

DeWine made a similar order Wednesday afternoon, though while Bowser's order applies to everyone over the age of 3, DeWine's applies to those 10 and up. People with medical exemptions, a disability, or who are communicating with someone with a disability are also exempt from wearing masks. The state's daily case counts have been growing over the past few weeks, from around 400 per day in early June to more than 1,000 each day this week.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) made a more national plea for face masking on Wednesday with an op-ed in The Washington Post. While Whitmer hasn't ordered a blanket mask mandate, she did order businesses to deny entry to anyone not wearing a face covering. Whitmer noted Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) did something similar, as did several of the country's largest store chains, and said "the president should follow their lead and issue a federal mandate that requires masks in businesses across the country." Kathryn Krawczyk

Hulu is developing a Hillary Clinton alternate history show

2:10 p.m.
Hillary Clinton
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Hulu

More Hillary Clinton content may be headed to Hulu.

A new scripted series based on Curtis Sittenfeld's novel Rodham, which depicts an alternate history in which former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton never married former President Bill Clinton, is in development at Hulu, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on Wednesday.

Sarah Treem, who co-created Showtime's The Affair, is reportedly on board to write and produce the adaptation, and The Handmaid's Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield will produce as well, writes Variety. For those keeping track at home, this would be the streamer's second time releasing a project about Clinton after Hillary, the four-part documentary series that premiered earlier this year and has apparently now kickstarted a full-blown Hillary Cinematic Universe at Hulu.

Still, the Reporter notes that Rodham is for now only in the development stage and hasn't actually received a full series order quite yet, leaving open the possibility that viewers will end up having to imagine their own alternate history where the show actually happens at all. Brendan Morrow

Tropical storm Gonzolo is the earliest 'G' storm on record — and it's about to become a hurricane

1:32 p.m.
Tropical Storm Gonzolo.
National Hurricane Center

A record-breaking storm is set to skim the top of South America in the next few days.

Tropical storm Gonzolo is gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean as it moves toward the Caribbean, and is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday. Gonzolo's name indicates it's the seventh storm of the 2020 season, and it's the earliest the National Hurricane Center has reached a "G" name in its recorded history.

Gonzolo isn't expected to be much of a threat to the islands in the Caribbean, many of which faced devastation in 2017's Hurricane Maria. After it becomes a hurricane, Gonzolo will likely calm back down to a tropical storm, the NHC predicts.

Still, it's an incredibly early arrival for a G-named storm. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the average date of formation of the seventh storm in a season is usually Sept. 16 — hurricane season doesn't usually begin until late summer. The previous record was held by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed July 24, 2005. Hurricane Katrina formed and brought devastation to New Orleans a month later. Still, in 2005 there were already three hurricanes, two of them major, by July 21, tweeted meteorologist Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University. Kathryn Krawczyk

Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz may have just provided a glimpse into potential 2024 GOP primaries

1:20 p.m.
Ted Cruz.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) presented very different views on how the Republican Party should handle debt going forward during a private lunch, which The Washington Posts suggests may have been a brief preview of the 2024 GOP primary.

Cruz warned his colleagues against spending too much on the next round of coronavirus relief funding, claiming voters could rebel in November if the national debt keeps rising, the Post reports. "What in the hell are we doing?," he reportedly asked.

But Cotton reportedly took the opposite stance, arguing the party needs to rack up debt if it wants to retain power. He reportedly made the case that spending big now would save money in the long run, because if Republican voters turn on the party for not protecting them during the economic crisis, Democrats will win back the Senate and spend more over a longer period of time.

While this particular battle might look different by 2024, the Post notes that both Cruz and Cotton have aspirations of succeeding President Trump as the next Republican president and ideological squabbles like this will likely increase over the next couple of years between prominent members of the party. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Kim Kardashian asks for 'compassion and empathy' for Kanye West

12:00 p.m.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West is speaking out about Kanye West's struggle with bipolar disorder — and asking for some empathy.

Kardashian West's husband has sparked growing concern among fans in recent days with a bizarre political rally and a series of strange tweets. TMZ previously reported that West, who earlier this month announced he intended to enter the 2020 presidential race, is "in the throes of a serious bipolar episode" and that his family is worried.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," Kardashian West wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand."

Kardashian West, who said she felt compelled to speak out due to the "misconceptions" surrounding mental health issues, wrote that "people who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try." She also called her husband a "brilliant but complicated person" who has to deal with "pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," concluding by asking the media and the public to "give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this."

Kanye West earlier this week had tweeted that "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out," and on Tuesday night, he wrote that he has been "trying to get divorced" and referred to Kris Jenner as "Kris Jong-Un." He has since deleted the tweets. Brendan Morrow

The best case scenario for climate change just got worse

11:22 a.m.
Emissions.
kodda/iStock

A climate change study published Wednesday shows it is "extremely unlikely" that Earth's climate sensitivity could be "low enough to avoid substantial climate change" with continued high emissions.

Climate sensitivity is the measure of how susceptible Earth's climate is to human influence, per the study. In a 1979 report on sensitivity, it was estimated that if the carbon dioxide levels in Earth's atmosphere were to double compared to pre-industrial levels, temperatures could increase between 2.7 to 8.1 degrees Fahrenheit.

Now, scientists have narrowed the range to 4.1 to 8.1 degrees Fahrenheit.

If the rate of emissions continues, doubled carbon dioxide levels will be reached in roughly 50 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. There is a 95 percent chance that when that happens, it will lead to a warming of more than 3.6 degrees — "the threshold beyond which scientists say the Earth will suffer dangerous effects — disruptive sea level rise, intolerable heat waves, and other extreme weather and permanent damage to ecosystems," reports The Washington Post.

The doubling of carbon dioxide levels can be prevented only if humans enact swift measures. "The primary determinant of future climate is human actions," Kate Marvel, a physicist at NASA's Goddard Institute of Space Studies and Columbia University, told the Post.

But if human activities do push carbon dioxide levels to double, the study shows it would be less likely that the Earth remains below a 3.6 degree increase, and more likely that it exceeds the upper limit of the new range. If the temperatures reach even the middle of the new range, it would be a "five-alarm fire" for the planet, Marvel told the Post.

The study was published in Reviews of Geophysics, and is sponsored by the World Climate Research Program. It was conducted by 25 researchers across the world. Read more at The Washington Post. Taylor Watson

Ted Yoho denies insulting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez but apologizes if his words were 'construed' as offensive

11:16 a.m.

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) on Wednesday addressed his Tuesday confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — after which he was reportedly overheard calling her a "f---ing bitch" — offering a half-apology, half-denial.

Yoho said he never insulted Ocasio-Cortez in such a manner, but apologized for the "misunderstanding" if his words "were construed that way."

He followed up his comments by stating that he "cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my god, my family, and my country," though it wasn't quite clear how that linked to the specific incident with his colleague.

Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez, who confirmed Wednesday's report, expressed concern about the exchange with Yoho, claiming hostile incidents like that are "virtually unheard of" on House grounds. But she also didn't seem too fazed. Tim O'Donnell

