outreach failure
CDC's Atlanta-area antibody study 'freaked out' residents thanks to community outreach failure

11:22 a.m.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images

Back in April, experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention traveled throughout Georgia's DeKalb and Fulton counties to conduct a coronavirus antibody project with the goal of tracking how the virus was spreading disproportionately among Black residents. It quickly backfired and sowed distrust among residents, Politico reports.

The first issue was how quickly everything happened — the project got the green light from the CDC just a day before it began, and Sandra Elizabeth Ford, the director of the DeKalb County Board of Health, said her office barely got a heads up.

The lack of notice led to the second flaw in the plan. The CDC had failed to do any community outreach before arriving, and many residents were reportedly upset when officials knocked on their doors. Ford's office reportedly tried to do some last minute damage control and convince community members the project was not a "police event" and had "no malicious intent," but to little avail. "People were asking me, 'What do I do if they come to my door and ask for my blood. Do I give it to them?'" said Nse Ufot, executive director of the New Georgia Project. "It freaked out a lot of seniors and a lot of African American leaders and community members."

The CDC later apologized at a town hall. Dr. Joseph Bresee, associate director of global health affairs for the CDC's influenza division, said "we clearly fell short in doing the the appropriate outreach to the community before this happened." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
Economists explain why they expect Europe to 'bounce back more sharply' than the U.S.

10:55 a.m.

Jari Stehn, chief European economist at Goldman Sachs, told Bloomberg "it's pretty rare that the euro area would outgrow the U.S. over a horizon of one to two years," yet that's exactly what Stehn and other economists anticipate will happen as both economies try to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. predicts the euro area's economy to shrink more than the U.S.'s this year — 6.4 percent to 5.1 percent, respectively — but, subsequently, the bank anticipates a 6.2 percent rebound for the Euro area, which is more than double than the 2.8 percent growth expected for the U.S. That's because the euro area has "broken the link," meaning that mobility numbers are increasing, but the virus has not been resurgent. The success is largely the result of initially aggressive lockdowns followed by good contact tracing programs, mask-wearing, and continued social distancing measures as things open up, Bloomberg reports.

In the U.S., meanwhile, where the economy didn't ground to such an extreme halt, several states in the South and West have had to reimpose some lockdown measures as cases continue to spike, likely leading to a more prolonged recovery. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and north korea
North Korea may be 'reaching out to the world for help' after finally announcing a suspected coronavirus case

8:25 a.m.
Kim Jong Un.
Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency and imposed a lockdown in the border city of Kaesong after the country reported its first suspected coronavirus case, state media said Sunday, adding that a person who defected three years ago to South Korea returned last week and exhibited COVID-19 symptoms after "illegally crossing the demarcation line."

Pyongyang shut its borders and put thousands of people in isolation six months ago when the coronavirus pandemic began, but Kim's regime has not acknowledged any coronavirus cases during that span, a feat analysts say was always unlikely. Still, the announcement appears to be a significant step for the secretive state — experts believe it may represent a cry for help. "It's an ice-breaking moment for North Korea to admit a case," said Choo Jae-woo, a professor at South Korea's Kyung Hee University. "It could be reaching out to the world for help. Perhaps for humanitarian assistance."

The description of the infected person, and the fact that the alleged case was imported, also may be meaningful. "North Korea is in such a dire situation, where they can't even finish building the Pyongyang General Hospital on time," said Cho Han-bum, a senior fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul. "Pointing the blame at an 'imported case' from South Korea, the North can use this as a way to openly accept aid from the South." Read more at Reuters and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

2020 hurricane season
Hanna downgraded to tropical storm, but 'catastrophic flooding' remains possible in Texas

7:53 a.m.
Tropical Storm Hanna.
NOAA via AP

Hurricane Hanna made landfall in Texas twice as a Category 1 storm Saturday before the National Hurricane Center downgraded it to a tropical storm once again Sunday morning. At that point, Hanna had maximum sustained 60 mile per hour winds.

Despite weakening, the storm is still dangerous, and parts of northeastern Mexico and southern Texas are on alert. Tidal surges, dangerous surf, and tornadoes all remain possibilities, but heavy rainfall presents the most significant threat, The Associated Press reports. Forecasters said Hanna could bring 6 to 12 inches of rain through Sunday night, with isolated totals of 18 inches. "We're not even close to over at this point," said Chris Birchfield, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Brownsville, Texas. "We're still expecting catastrophic flooding."

In a press conference Saturday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said he signed a disaster declaration for 32 Texas counties and has requested a federal emergency declaration. He added that the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Coast Guard are already in the state and ready to respond to potentially "severe" and "life-threatening flash floods." Any rescue operations will reportedly account for the coronavirus pandemic and incorporate social distancing guidelines and mask wearing. Read more at The Associated Press and NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Longtime TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88

July 25, 2020
Regis Philbin.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spike TV

Longtime and prolific television host Regis Philbin died Friday, his family confirmed to People magazine Saturday. He was 88. In a statement, his family said he died of natural causes.

Philbin is known for hosting the morning show Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Kathie Lee Gifford from 1985-2000. Philbin continued in the same role after Gifford left and was replaced by Kelly Ripa, who co-hosted Live! with Regis and Kelly until Philbin retired in 2011. Additionally, Philbin hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, which The Associated Press notes was the most popular program in the United States at the turn of the century and helped turn Philbin's career into a very lucrative one.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," his family's said in their statement. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss." Read more at People and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus in the sun belt
Daily coronavirus cases in Arizona are declining, but the state's fatality rate is rising fast

July 25, 2020

Florida on Saturday reported more than 12,000 new coronavirus infections within the previous 24-hour period, bringing the state's total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 414,511. On the other side of the Sun Belt, Arizona is seeing daily infections decline, seemingly without experiencing an elevated plateau, but the death rate — a lagging indicator — is increasing.

With its latest tally, Florida has surpassed New York — which has reported 411,200 cases — as the state with the second highest number of confirmed infections behind California, which, like Florida, has seen cases surge over the last several weeks. New York has yet to see another major uptick since it mostly contained the virus after a significant epidemic in March, April, and May.

Florida also reported 124 new resident deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,777. As of Saturday morning, nearly 9,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.

In Arizona, meanwhile, the fatality rate increased over the past week to the point where if the U.S. had an equivalent rate, around 25,000 people would have been reported dead this week. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Peter Green, co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, dies at 73

July 25, 2020
Peter Green.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Peter Green, guitarist and co-founder of the band Fleetwood Mac, has died, his family confirmed to BBC on Saturday. He was 73. Details were scarce, but "a further statement will be provided in the coming days."

Green, who hails from London, formed Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967. After recruiting bass guitarist John McVie to join them, the band released three albums and several hit tracks like "Albatross," "Man of the World," and "Black Magic Woman," but Green eventually left the group in 1970 because he was struggling with his mental health. He was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and spent time in a hospital in the mid-'70s, BBC notes.

Despite his departure, Green was among the eight members of the band inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. And in February, Fleetwood staged a tribute show for Green. "I wanted people to know that I did not form this band — Peter Green did," he said. "And I wanted to celebrate those early years of Fleetwood Mac, which started this massive ball that went down the road over the last 50 years." Read more at BBC and Rolling Stone. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Family members honor John Lewis at hometown memorial service

July 25, 2020

Troy University in Troy, Alabama, on Saturday hosted a memorial service for former Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), who died last week at the age of 80, launching six days of ceremonies honoring the civil rights icon.

The casket carrying Lewis' body arrived in Troy, his hometown, earlier this morning, accompanied by Alabama state troopers. Troy Mayor Jason noted that it was members of the agency who beat Lewis in 1965 at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, but "now they'll lead his body across this state" so people can honor his memory.

Several members of Lewis' family spoke, including his siblings and his young nephew, who told those gathered "it's up to us to keep his legacy alive." Tim O'Donnell

