See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Edit

From mowing lawns to handing out gift cards, this 4th-grader goes out of his way to help others

1:09 a.m.
A boy mows a lawn.
iStock

Greyson Winfield aims to help every single person in his community that needs some assistance, whether it's a first responder or single mom who is too busy to mow their lawn or someone who can't afford groceries this month.

The 8-year-old fourth-grader from Conway, South Carolina, said he admires President John F. Kennedy, and that's one reason why he does so much to help his neighbors. At the beginning of the pandemic, he worried about how people would take care of their families if they weren't able to work, and this inspired him to launch an organization called Helping Footprint, which raises money to buy gift cards for food or help with bills.

"I want to help people," Winfield told CNN. "There are other people who have nobody to help them and it's the right thing to do." So far, Helping Footprint has distributed gift cards to six families, and Winfield, his brother, and his foster brother have mowed nine lawns. Winfield said when he's an adult, he wants to be a Navy SEAL so he can keep assisting people, adding, "also, JFK was in the Navy before becoming president and I want to follow his lead." Catherine Garcia

Costs and benefits
Edit

Trump's executive action on unemployment aid would cost states billions, drain FEMA disaster fund

1:13 a.m.
Trump and Steven Mnuchin
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

The executive order President Trump signed Sunday to unilaterally extend supplemental unemployment benefits doesn't appropriate any new funds — only Congress can do that — and requires states to cover 25 percent of the costs, a financial hit most cash-strapped states would struggle to absorb, even if they could overcome the technical hurdles of carrying out the scheme. The $44 billion Trump offered comes from FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund.

House Democrats passed a bill in May that would have extended $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits, plus giving aid to state and local governments, but Senate Republicans did not offer their own bill and those jobless benefits lapsed Aug. 1. Democratic leaders and White House negotiators hit a wall in negotiating a new package on Friday, and Trump announced his executive action Saturday, offering $400 a week — $100 of which legally has to come from states under the law he is using to sidestep Congress.

If every state applied to participate in Trump's new, legally questionable unemployment benefit scheme, the FEMA money would dry out in five or six weeks, after states updated their antiquated unemployment systems to meet the requirements of Trump's order, says Andrew Stettner, an unemployment aid expert at the Century Foundation. "No one's getting a payment from this in August. If they're lucky, they'll get it in September."

State officials from both parties said Monday they can't afford to pay the billions required when they are cutting their own workforce. Democratic governors were more vocal about their misgivings, but even Republicans who praised Trump for sidestepping Congress declined to say they would participate in his order. North Carolina officials questioned using FEMA disaster funds at the start of what's forecast to be a busy hurricane season. "States shouldn't be forced to choose which disaster victims to help," Dory MacMillan, press secretary Gov. Roy Cooper (D), told The Associated Press.

"I honestly think this can't possibly be serious," Michele Evermore at the liberal-leaning National Employment Law Project told Politico. "The White House must have released this thinking that this is just a negotiating tactic because it really is an empty promise." Peter Weber

shootings
Edit

Secret Service says White House complex was never in danger amid officer-involved shooting

12:00 a.m.
A Washington, D.C., police officer.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Secret Service has released more details about the shooting that occurred near the White House on Monday evening while President Trump delivered a briefing to reporters.

At approximately 5:53 p.m. ET, a 51-year-old man approached a Secret Service Uniformed Division officer who was at his post on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street, near the White House complex, the Secret Service said in a statement. The man approached the officer and said he had a weapon, then "turned around, ran aggressively toward the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing."

The man crouched down in "a shooter's stance as if about to fire a weapon," the Secret Service said, and the officer "discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the torso. Officers immediately rendered first aid to the suspect and D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the scene. Both the suspect and the officer were transported to local hospitals."

The White House complex was never breached during the incident, and no one protected by the Secret Service was ever in any danger, the agency said. After the shots were fired, Trump was ushered out of the briefing room and brought to the Oval Office. He was gone for about 10 minutes, and upon his return said that the "world has always been a dangerous place." Catherine Garcia

A new era
Edit

Mississippi's new flag won't have Elvis on it, but it could feature a mosquito

August 10, 2020
Some of the proposals for Mississippi's new state flag.
Mississippi Department of Archives and History, via AP

Despite the best efforts of some creative residents, Mississippi's new flag will not feature Elvis Presley, Kermit the Frog, or beer cans.

Mississippi's old flag — the last one in the U.S. to feature a Confederate battle emblem — was retired in late June amid public outcry and anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. A nine-member commission appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor, and state House speaker was tasked with selecting a design for a new flag. There are just two rules: It cannot include the Confederate battle emblem and it must have the phrase "In God We Trust."

The public was invited to send in designs, and nearly 3,000 were submitted; the 147 that made it to the second round were posted Monday to Mississippi's Department of Archives and History website. Designs with food and famous people and characters were rejected, The Associated Press reports, but many with magnolias and stars — and in one case, a mosquito surrounded by stars — made the cut.

On Friday, the commissioners will meet to pick their top five choices, and by early September, they will narrow it down to one; if they can't choose one, they do have the option of creating their own design. It will then be up to the people of Mississippi, who will vote either for or against the final design on the Nov. 3 statewide ballot. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Report: Trump considering blocking citizens suspected of having COVID-19 from returning to U.S.

August 10, 2020
A woman arrives at O'Hare Airport in Chicago.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is contemplating a measure that would temporarily block U.S. citizens and permanent residents from coming back to the United States if border officials believe they have COVID-19, a senior U.S. official told Reuters on Monday.

The official said a draft regulation would give the government the authority to prevent entry by citizens and permanent residents if border officials "reasonably" suspect they could have or were exposed to the coronavirus. This regulation, which would be issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has not been finalized, and its wording could still change, the official told Reuters.

The official also said it's not likely any action will be taken on the proposal until after this week. President Trump has imposed travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, but U.S. citizens and permanent residents have been exempt. Catherine Garcia

trump vs the environment
Edit

EPA expected to soon announce rollback on methane regulations

August 10, 2020
A gas flare in North Dakota.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency will soon issue a new rule lifting Obama-era controls on methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming.

Under the rule, oil and gas companies will no longer have to install systems that can find and fix methane leaks from wells, pipelines, and storage facilities. A person with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times the EPA will publicly announce the change before Friday.

The Trump EPA claims that this new rule, which has been in development for more than a year, will fix a crippling regulation that hurts the oil and gas industries. Methane makes up almost 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., the Times reports, and by some estimates, in the first 20 years methane is in the atmosphere, it has 80 times the heat-trapping power of carbon dioxide, the most harmful greenhouse gas.

The Trump administration has weakened many environmental rules and regulations since 2017, including those curbing the release of toxic chemicals from coal-fired power plants. Some large oil and gas companies are actually against the relaxation of the methane rule, the Times reports — in 2018, Shell President Gretchen Watkins told the Trump administration methane emissions needed to be regulated, later saying the "negative impacts of methane have been widely acknowledged for years" and it's "frustrating and disappointing to see the administration go in a different direction." Catherine Garcia

Developing story
Edit

Trump whisked away by Secret Service after shots fired outside White House

August 10, 2020
Donald Trump is escorted out of the White House briefing room.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

During his Monday evening press conference, President Trump was rushed out of the room by Secret Service agents, following an "officer involved shooting" outside of the White House.

Trump was moved to the Oval Office and reporters were put on lockdown. He returned to the briefing room about 10 minutes later, saying the situation "seems to be very well under control. It's unfortunate that this is the world but the world has always been a dangerous place. It's not something that's unique."

The Secret Service confirmed that a shooting occurred at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and involved an officer. A spokesperson for the D.C. fire department told The Washington Post they received a call from the Secret Service reporting a person had been shot in the upper body. Catherine Garcia

rulings
Edit

California judge orders Uber and Lyft to classify drivers as employees

August 10, 2020
A car with Uber and Lyft stickers.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

A California judge on Monday ruled that the ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have to classify their drivers in the state as employees, not independent contractors.

AB5, a new California labor law that went into effect Jan. 1, makes it harder for companies to misclassify workers who should be considered employees, and thus eligible for minimum wage and overtime. California is the largest market in the U.S. for Uber and Lyft, and in May, the state filed a lawsuit against the companies, accusing them of violating AB5.

Judge Ethan Schulman said there was an "overwhelming likelihood" the companies have been wrongly classifying drivers as contractors instead of employees, and issued a preliminary injunction. He delayed the order by 10 days so Uber and Lyft can have the opportunity to appeal.

Even though nothing will change immediately, this ruling is "huge," Veena Dubal, an associate law professor at the University of California Hastings, told The Guardian. "This is the closest thing in eight years the judiciary has come to enforcing labor rights in the gig economy." Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.