John Oliver says Trump's shambolic border wall is a useless barrier, perfect moment to Trump

-
John Oliver says Trump's shambolic border wall is a useless barrier, perfect moment to Trump4:55 a.m.
-
Justin Townes Earle, singer-songwriter son of Steve Earle, has died at 382:57 a.m.
-
Jerry Falwell Jr. says his wife had an affair with the Florida 'pool boy,' claims they were being blackmailed2:16 a.m.
-
Protests break out in Wisconsin after police shoot Black man multiple times1:54 a.m.
-
New book says William Barr told Rupert Murdoch to 'muzzle' Fox News personality critical of Trump12:47 a.m.
-
RNC officially re-adopts 2016 GOP platform, resolves to keep 'enthusiastically' supporting Trump's agenda12:23 a.m.
-
Kellyanne Conway leaving White House at end of the monthAugust 23, 2020
-
Giant panda gives birth at National Zoo, providing a 'much-needed moment of pure joy'August 23, 2020
4:55 a.m.
2:57 a.m.
Jerry Falwell Jr. says his wife had an affair with the Florida 'pool boy,' claims they were being blackmailed
2:16 a.m.
1:54 a.m.
New book says William Barr told Rupert Murdoch to 'muzzle' Fox News personality critical of Trump
12:47 a.m.
RNC officially re-adopts 2016 GOP platform, resolves to keep 'enthusiastically' supporting Trump's agenda
12:23 a.m.
August 23, 2020
August 23, 2020