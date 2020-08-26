See More Speed Reads
This just in
Police arrest 17-year-old on murder charges after shooting at Kenosha protest kills 2

1:51 p.m.

Police have arrested a suspect in the killing of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of a nearby Illinois town was arrested Wednesday and will be charged with first degree intentional homicide. Video captured someone holding a long gun and shooting at protesters in Kenosha, killing two people. The gunman was also seen on video raising his arms and walking toward police vehicles, but they drove past him, per the Journal Sentinel.

Protests have gone on for three days in Kenosha, and have devolved into some fires and violence at night, after police shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. Blake was walking to his car where his children were sitting inside, and witnesses say he had just broken up a verbal fight. Blake survived, but is now paralyzed from the waist down, at least temporarily, his father said.

Armed people purporting to be a "militia" have come to downtown Kenosha over the past few days, writing online that they were trying to "defend" the city, per the Journal Sentinel. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said he wasn't sure if Rittenhouse was part of one of these groups.

On Wednesday, President Trump announced he would send federal law enforcement and more National Guard members to Kenosha, joining an already militarized police force and the National Guard members Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wisc.) had deployed to the city. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
COVID-19 cases in children rise by 21 percent in August

3:16 p.m.
A girl, wearing a mask, walks down a street in the Corona neighborhood of Queens on April 14, 2020 in New York City.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Cases of COVID-19 in children have reportedly risen by about 20 percent in the United States this month.

Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association shows that between August 6 and August 20, over 70,000 new child coronavirus cases were reported across the country, CNN reports. This represents a 21 percent increase, and it brings the total number of children who have been infected with the coronavirus during the pandemic to over 440,000.

These new numbers come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this month that the number of COVID-19 cases in children had been "steadily increasing" from March through July and that children "likely have the same or higher viral loads in their nasopharynx compared with adults" and "can spread the virus effectively in households and camp settings."

Numbers from the Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association previously showed that in the last two weeks of July, more than 97,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S., which was "more than a quarter of the total number of children diagnosed nationwide since March," The Washington Post reports. The new report this week noted that "severe illness" from COVID-19 seems to be "rare" among children.

"At least acutely it’s less severe in children," American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases vice-chair Sean O'Leary told The Wall Street Journal, "but we also need to understand whether there are potentially consequences of long-term effects." Brendan Morrow

and that's just the low estimate
This terrifying animation shows how high Hurricane Laura's storm surge might get

2:56 p.m.

If the National Hurricane Center's word on Hurricane Laura's devastation isn't good enough, the Weather Channel has some visuals.

On Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center forecast the Louisiana and eastern Texas coasts would see an "unsurvivable storm surge" of 10–20 feet as a Category 4 Laura pulled in; Al Roker said he'd never heard the term used before. The Weather Channel also seemed unprepared for a surge of that magnitude. Its graphics could only show what a storm surge would look like at nine feet, but that was terrifying enough.

ABC News took a different approach with its storm surge animation, showing how quickly the water could flow into and fill up a home.

And as these photos show, even with Laura still 200 miles offshore at mid-day Wednesday, the storm surge was already piling in. Kathryn Krawczyk

Hurricane Laura
NHC warns of 'unsurvivable' storm surge from Hurricane Laura

12:53 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center is warning that there are just a few hours left to prepare for Hurricane Laura as it heads toward Louisiana and Texas and is projected to make landfall as a major Category 4 storm.

The NHC issued a dire new warning about Hurricane Laura on Wednesday, saying that "unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage" from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, adding that the surge of up to 20 feet may "penetrate up to 30 miles inland." Over half a million people around the state line have been told to evacuate, The Associated Press reports.

"Only a few hours remain to protect life and property and all actions should be rushed to completion," the NHC said on Wednesday.

Nearly "half of all deaths from tropical cyclones come from storm surge," CNN notes. Laura is forecast to hit Louisiana and Texas as a "catastrophic" Category 4 hurricane on late Wednesday or early Thursday, with the National Weather Service warning that "most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months."

Based on the latest forecasts released on Wednesday, meteorologist Eric Holthaus wrote that on the U.S. Gulf Coast, Laura has become "one of the biggest hurricane threats in recorded history." Brendan Morrow

seems unsafe
More than 1,000 people are reportedly expected to watch Trump's RNC acceptance speech in person

12:30 p.m.
White House South Lawn.
mj0007/iStock

President Trump's Republican National Convention finale is reportedly going to break the COVID code.

Anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 guests are expected to watch President Trump accept the Republican presidential nomination Thursday night from the South Lawn, CBS News reports. It's unclear if masks will be required at the event, but either way, it'll violate Washington, D.C.'s ban on mass gatherings.

As of late July, D.C. is prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people, even if they're outside. The city also has a mandatory mask mandate for anyone who steps out of their home. It is also requiring anyone from a high-risk state to quarantine before going out in public in D.C. — a problem for some of the guests who've already said they'll be in attendance on Thursday.

For example, two far-right winners of Republican House primaries expected to be elected this fall have been invited to the event. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia — two supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory expected to win House seats this fall — have already said they'll be attending. Kathryn Krawczyk

history in the making
Kamala Harris acknowledges 100th anniversary of women's suffrage — and how it wouldn't have granted her the right to vote

11:37 a.m.
Sen. Kamala Harris.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granted women the right to vote. Well, at least white women.

That's a fact Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee, made clear on Wednesday, the 100th anniversary of the amendment's ratification. And while it showed "extraordinary progress" toward ensuring all people are "equal participants in our democracy," "it is also a reminder that there has never truly been universal suffrage in America," Harris wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

"Courageous American women had been organizing and protesting for seven decades to be treated as equal participants in our democracy" before the 19th amendment was ratified, Harris wrote. But "it would be another 45 years until the Voting Rights Act protected the voting rights of millions more voters of color — and an additional 10 years until Latinas and Indigenous women were no longer subject to literacy tests," Harris continued. "In fact, if I had been alive in 1920, I might not have been allowed to cast a ballot alongside white women," Harris went on.

Even today, barriers remain that stop many people, mainly people of color, from voting. That's why "we need to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, support automatic and same-day voter registration and help fund secure state voting systems," Harris continued. She went on to spell out how "Republicans are also spending millions on every scare tactic and trick in the book" to stop that from happening and to slow voter turnout in this presidential election. Read more from Harris at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

I really don't care do u?
Mark Meadows thinks 'nobody outside of the Beltway' cares about the Hatch Act

11:25 a.m.

Have members of President Trump's administration been violating the Hatch Act at the Republican National Convention? His chief of staff argues no — and that most people don't really care, anyway.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows spoke to Politico on Wednesday after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received heavy criticism for speaking at the Republican convention from Jerusalem, with critics saying he and other officials were violating the Hatch Act, which restricts federal employees' ability to engage in political activities in their official capacity.

Meadows pushed back on this criticism, asserting that Pompeo was acting in his personal capacity and saying he has a "different philosophy" on the Hatch Act than others, arguing that it's intended to ensure government officials don't "use their political position to try to convince" other federal employees to vote or campaign a certain way.

Aside from this, though, Meadows echoed an argument controversially laid out in Politico's Playbook that most people aren't concerned about this.

"Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares," Meadows said. "They expect that Donald Trump is going to promote Republican values, and they would expect that Barack Obama, when he was in office, that he would do the same for Democrats. And so, listen, this is a lot of hoopla that is being made about things mainly because the convention has been so unbelievably successful."

Earlier in the conversation, Meadows told Politico he would be talking in his "personal capacity" and putting on his "political hat" during the interview, hoping to avoid "everybody tweeting at me that I'm violating the Hatch Act." Given that his comments quickly drew criticism while the phrase "Hatch Act" trended on Twitter, that mission may not have been a success. Brendan Morrow

'remarkable and troubling'
Experts say the CDC's updated guidance on asymptomatic COVID-19 testing 'makes no sense'

10:30 a.m.
A podium with the logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says that not everyone exposed to COVID-19 necessarily needs to receive a test — but experts are pushing back.

The CDC has updated its guidance to say that those who are within close contact of someone with COVID-19 but don't have symptoms don't "necessarily need a test" unless they're in a vulnerable group or their health-care provider or state or local officials recommend they receive one. This is different than the old guidance, which said that "testing is recommended for all close contacts of persons with" COVID-19, CNN reports.

The change quickly sparked concern from experts. University of Washington biology professor Dr. Carl Bergstrom called the new recommendations "remarkable and troubling," writing, "The whole point of contact tracing is to find asymptomatic contacts of known cases and isolate them."

Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University also told CNN these "are exactly the people who should be tested," adding, "I'm concerned that these recommendations suggest someone who has had substantial exposure to a person with COVID-19 now doesn't need to get tested." Wen also tweeted that "this makes no sense" considering "people without symptoms account for up to 50 percent of transmission" and "we need more testing, not less."

A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson told CNN the guidance "fully supports public health surveillance testing, done in a proactive way through federal, state, and local public health officials." Brendan Morrow

