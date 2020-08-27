See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
FDA gives emergency-use approval for Abbott $5, 15-minute COVID-19 test, though not for home use

8:24 a.m.
Abbott rapid-response COVID-19 test
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Abbott Laboratories said Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration had granted it emergency-use authorization for its quick, inexpensive COVID-19 antigen test, and it plans to ship tens of millions of the tests in September. The test, called the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card, is about the size of a credit card, will cost $5 each, and returns results in about 15 minutes, Abbott says. It works kind of like a pregnancy test but still involves and nasal swab and needs to be administered by medical professionals, typically in a doctor's office or by a school nurse. It won't be sold directly to consumers for home use.

This isn't the first rapid COVID-19 test given a provisional green light by the FDA. Similar antigen tests are processed in boxlike machines and cost anywhere from $15 to $50, The Wall Street Journal reports. Abbott also makes a rapid-response molecular test used in the White House, though that was shown to be returning frequent false negatives. The newly approved antigen test has been shown to accurately detect positive cases about 97 percent of the time, Abbott said.

The test should help meet a growing demand for cheap, less-accurate COVID-19 tests that some public health officials argue the U.S. needs to return to school and work. Peter Weber

Late Night tackles the RNC
Stephen Colbert says the RNC is too dark to watch, but Samantha Bee and Trevor Noah still make light

6:46 a.m.

Stephen Colbert tried something a little different for his live Republican National Convention recap on Wednesday's Late Show — a boycott. "Now I know that by not watching the RNC, I didn't do my job tonight, and I just wanna say: I feel great about it," he said. They don't acknowledge America's 180,000 COVID-19 deaths, Hurricane Laura, or that "heavily armed Rambo wannabes are murdering people in our streets," and "why should we watch their reality show if it doesn't reflect our reality?"

Colbert said he thinks Americans should — and do — care about Trump and his party's serial violations of the Hatch Act and other laws, and offered "a prescription" for anyone "getting too numb to all of this." (It's called "Notnormalzal," and it involves lots of face-slapping.) This RNC is "a multi-headed spineless creature that lives on your fear" for political gain, he said, "but stoking fear is a dangerous game," as the killings in Kenosha illustrate.

This year's RNC has been "scraping the bottom of the barrel for any trolls and racists that have a webcam and a working CompuServe account," Samantha Bee said at Full Frontal. "We hate to give these people attention, but we also can't write them off because, funny story, the Republicans have shown a willingness to let fringe lunatics take over their party."

And "the Republican Party isn't just legitimizing their fringe supporters at the RNC, they're also trying to get them elected to office," Bee said, pointing at the "more than 50 supporters of QAnon" running for national office. "And naturally instead of dismissing them as a domestic terror threat, the president seems pretty happy about their support," she said. "If Trump found out Jeffrey Dahmer liked him, his response would be: 'That's so nice. From what I understand, he had very good taste in people.'"

To be fair to the RNC, "one speaker was pulled at the last minute for tweeting out an antisemitic QAnon conspiracy theory," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show, though "I'm worried that this does set a dangerous precedent, because now there's a 95 percent chance that Trump also gets the boot come Thursday." And aside from all the Trumps, "the Republican convention so far has been a standard affair" — well, except for all the taxpayer-funded abuse of power, Noah said. "If Trump can't be bothered to maintain even the cosmetic appearance of democracy, it's not his second term that people should be worried about, it's his third and his fourth." Watch below. Peter Weber

Hurricane Laura
Hurricane Laura makes landfall, rivaling Louisiana's worst storms

4:10 a.m.

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana, at about 1 a.m. on Thursday, packing sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour, just shy of a Category 5 hurricane. The storm, which hit at high tide, has already caused flooding in southwestern Louisiana, and the National Hurricane Center warned residents about a potentially "unsurvivable storm surge" of up to 20 feet.

Laura is the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in southwest Louisiana, rivaling 2005's Hurricane Katrina in its ferocity, according to Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University. Its minimum pressure of 938 millibars is the fourth lowest on record in Louisiana, after Katrina, 2005's Hurricane Rita, and 1856's Last Island hurricane — the lower the pressure, the worse the storm — and its wind speed tops Katrina (125 mph) and Rita (115 mph). Hurricane Harvey hit Texas with 130 mph winds in 2017.

Weather Channel meteorologist Stephanie Abrams demonstrated what winds that high are like in real life when she narrowly escaped being struck by debris in Lake Charles, Louisiana, right in the hurricane's path.

More than 500,000 people in Louisiana and Texas were told to evacuate before the storm, but at least 150 people declined to leave their homes in Cameron Parish. "They're thinking Cameron Parish is going to look like an extension of the Gulf of Mexico for a couple of days," warned Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D).

Edwards activated the state's National Guard to help with the hurricane response, and National Guard Brigadier General Keith Waddell suggested "those folks that are staying at home or staying in some other location" bring tools if the floodwaters force them into the attic, since "you may have to cut your way out of there before we can get to you the next day." Edwards also ordered parts of I-10 closed to traffic. You can track the storm at NBC. Peter Weber

the tiktok of destiny
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer steps down, citing 'sharply changed' political environment

2:47 a.m.

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer announced early Thursday that he has stepped down from the company he joined just three months ago. President Trump has threatened to ban TikTok, the short-video social media app owned by China's ByteDance, unless it is sold off to a U.S. company. ByteDance is both suing the Trump administration over the executive order and also talking to Microsoft about a potential sale.

Mayer, who was the head of digital streaming at Walt Disney Co. until he joined TikTok on June 1, alluded to the turmoil he stepped into in a letter to employees. "In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for," he said. Tech analyst Neil Cybart translates:

TikTok will be led on an interim basis by U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas, Reuters reports. The company thanked Mayer in a statement: "We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin's role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision." Oddly enough, his resignation came on a mysteriously special date for TikTok users, New York Times tech reporter Taylor Lorenz notes:

At the same time, Aug. 27 is still very young, and there's no telling what else could happen before Friday. Peter Weber

Kenosha
Wisconsin officials identify Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake, said Blake's car had knife, no gun

1:51 a.m.
Protester in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey was holding on to Jacob Blake's shirt, trying to prevent him from getting into his SUV, when he shot Blake seven times in the back, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a statement late Wednesday.

Officers arrived at Blake's address responding to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend wasn't supposed to be there, the state DOJ said. Officers tried to arrest Blake on a domestic warrant uncovered en route to the scene, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. One officer tased Blake, and when he continued trying to leave the scene, three officers followed him at close range. Sheskey grabbed and shot Blake after he "leaned forward" into the driver's side door, the Wisconsin DOJ said. State officers found a knife on the floorboard, but no other weapons in the car, and it is unclear if the Kenosha police officers knew about the knife. Blake was shot less than three minutes after police arrived.

Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha police, has been placed on administrative leave, along with the other officers involved. Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley asked for patience Wednesday, saying, "We will only decide whether any Kenosha police officer is going to be charged with a crime and that can only occur if we believe that that crime can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

Blake is now paralyzed, his family's lawyer said, and "it's going to take a miracle" for him to ever walk again. The shooting, following multiple other acts of police violence against Black Americans, prompted protests and unrest in Kenosha and elsewhere. A 17-year-old from Illinois who had come to Kenosha with a semi-automatic rifle was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing two protesters and wounding another Tuesday night. Videos from Tuesday night show Kenosha police handing out water to the gunman and other militia members and thanking them for being there. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Holocaust survivor, 88, awarded diploma she always dreamed about

1:48 a.m.

Because of World War II, Miriam Schreiber couldn't go to school, but that doesn't mean she wasn't able to educate herself.

Schreiber taught herself how to speak six languages and "read books day and night," she told The Washington Post. "I still do." The 88-year-old West Hartford, Connecticut, resident was born in Poland and survived the Holocaust. The war broke out right before she was to begin the first grade, and her "entire life was interrupted within minutes," she said. Schreiber survived six years in a Siberian slave labor camp, and soon after the war, she met her husband, Saul Schreiber. In 1960, they emigrated to the United States.

They wanted their children to have the educational opportunities they missed out on, and worked hard to earn the money to send them to school. Son Bernie Schreiber, who became a teacher, told the Post "we became successful because of my parents. My brother Bob was able to buy and build his own business successfully. I credit my parents, but especially my mother, for her dogged determination."

When the seniors at New England Jewish Academy heard Miriam's story, and learned that she regretted never receiving a formal education, they all agreed that she should receive an honorary diploma at their graduation. Because of the pandemic, the event was canceled, but a small, socially distanced ceremony was held on Aug. 16, just for Schreiber. "When I finally got the diploma, I kissed it," she told the Post. "I just couldn't believe it was mine." Catherine Garcia

Edit

This 3-year-old baker has delivered more than 1,000 cookies to first responders

1:13 a.m.

Mia Villa is spreading happiness across her community, one chocolate chip cookie at a time.

She's only 3 years old, but has a lot of baking experience under her belt — she's been making cookies with her mom, Devin Villa, since she was 18 months old. They specialize in chocolate chip cookies, and at the beginning of the pandemic, Devin came up with an idea to show their appreciation for first responders through homemade treats. "The world was feeling down and we needed some kindness," she told Good Morning America.

 Since then, they have safely delivered more than 1,000 cookies across Stillwater, New York, and the surrounding area, dropping them off at hospitals, grocery stores, veterinarian offices, and police and fire departments. Mia's not just a baker, though — she is also an artist, and each cookie delivery also comes with an original drawing. Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
Biden spokesman likens the Republican National Convention to the Twilight Zone

12:46 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Since Monday, speakers at the Republican National Convention have painted a dire picture of how they imagine life would be under a President Joe Biden, saying it won't be safe to go outside due to mob violence, but it won't matter anyway because no one will have any jobs and all the businesses will be closed.

Biden didn't make any comments about the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, focusing instead on the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. He said the fact that Blake was shot in front of his children made him "sick," and decried the looting that took place in the aftermath of peaceful protests. "Needless violence won't heal us," Biden said. "We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice."

While Biden stayed mum on the RNC, his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and spokesperson Andrew Bates did not. Bates told NBC News the RNC has been filled with "toxic divisiveness, Twilight Zone conspiracy theories, and dangerous misinformation about the pandemic that Trump has failed to make headway with for months."

Harris connected with supporters via text, sending out a message ahead of Vice President Mike Pence's speech. She told donors she's "not worried about what he's going to say — I know it will be nothing but lies." Catherine Garcia

