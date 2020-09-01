See More Speed Reads
u.s. open
Andy Murray's 2 major comebacks advance him to U.S. Open's 2nd round

5:33 p.m.

Andy Murray made two big comebacks in the U.S. Open on Tuesday — the first by being there at all.

Tuesday marked the first time the British tennis star advanced past the first round at a Grand Slam since announcing his retirement in early 2019 due to an ongoing hip injury. But that almost didn't happen, as Murray was down two sets and on a match point before coming back to beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in five sets.

On Monday, Naomi Osaka, who beat Serena Williams to win 2018's U.S. Open, secured her spot in the second round of the Women's Singles tournament — and made a statement with a mask printed with the name of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police. Williams plays her first round Tuesday evening. Kathryn Krawczyk

ever heard of teamwork?
U.S. refuses to join 170 countries teaming up to produce a coronavirus vaccine

4:22 p.m.
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. isn't interested in the rest of the world's brainpower — and manufacturing power — when it comes to developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 170 countries are considering joining the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, or Covax, aimed at quickly developing a coronavirus vaccine and distributing it to the most vulnerable populations. But the Trump administration said Tuesday it won't be joining them, in part because the World Health Organization is helping to lead the coalition, The Washington Post reports.

Several U.S. allies, including Japan and Germany, are on board to join the program led by the WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the vaccine alliance Gavi. But the U.S. is still seemingly blaming China and the WHO for coronavirus' global spread and is taking it out on Covax. White House spokesperson Judd Deere said the U.S. would work with other countries in its vaccine development efforts, "but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China."

The decision is in line with Trump's "America first" mentality, the Post reports, just like its decision to withdraw from the WHO in the first place. It suggests the U.S. is confident it will develop a vaccine early, and would rather not put its confidence in other countries or necessarily share whatever vaccine it develops with them. But "just from a simple risk management perspective, this is shortsighted," Kendall Hoyt, an assistant professor at Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine, said, likening it to "opting out of an insurance policy."

Suerie Moon, the co-director of the Global Health Center at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva, added that this "will have political repercussions beyond public health." It'll show the rest of the world whether the U.S. is "a reliable partner," or if America's mentality is about "keep[ing] all your toys for yourself." Kathryn Krawczyk

they're back
Facebook identifies Russian operation that apparently sought to 'divide Democratic voters'

3:33 p.m.
'like' sign stands at the entrance of Facebook headquarters May 18, 2012 in Menlo Park, California.
Stephen Lam/Getty Images

Russians are targeting the 2020 presidential election online, Facebook says — and they're getting "creative."

Facebook on Tuesday said it had removed accounts affiliated with a supposed independent news website apparently aimed at left-wing voters called Peace Data, which was run by people formerly associated with the Internet Research Agency, the Russian troll group that tried to influence the 2016 election, NBC News and CNN report. This network consisted of two pages and 13 fake accounts, according to The Washington Post.

"It confirms what I think we've all thought: Russian actors are trying to target the 2020 elections and public debate in the U.S., and they're trying to be creative about it," Facebook Head of Cybersecurity Policy Nathaniel Gleicher told NBC News. "But the second thing that it confirms is, it's not really working." Gleicher said this more "subtle" Russian influence campaign didn't get "a lot of attention," and he also told Reuters, "I wouldn’t want people to think that this was a large, successful campaign."

Facebook commissioned the analytics company Graphika to examine the operation, and Graphika head of investigations Ben Nimmo told CNN it appears its aim was "to divide Democratic voters, the same way the IRA tried in 2016." Peace Data did have actual American writers, who were reportedly recruited from a site advertising freelance gigs that didn't mention the IRA, per NBC. But some of the supposed editors were found to be fake, with deepfake technology being used to create their profile pictures, CNN reports.

This announcement from Facebook comes after intelligence officials said in August that Russians were "using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden" ahead of the 2020 election. Brendan Morrow

international incidents
Russia's military seemingly toeing the line with U.S. after armored vehicle 'deliberately rammed' American troops

3:11 p.m.

Russian military aggression is on the rise against the U.S. — but President Trump has seemingly not responded to it.

Russian warplanes are increasingly flying close to Alaskan airspace, forcing the U.S. to run interception efforts more often than it has in recent years. Russian fighter jets kept zooming within 100 feet of a U.S. Air Force bomber over the Black Sea, and a Russian helicopter recently hovered close to U.S. forces. And just last week, a Russian armored vehicle "deliberately rammed" into an American patrol in Syria, injuring seven U.S. troops, The New York Times notes.

But President Trump hasn't given much public attention to the threats — something both Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Trump's own former officials have called him out for. They say it's a continuation of Trump's lack of public confrontation with Russian President Vladimir Putin over reports that Russia placed bounties on U.S. troops' heads in Afghanistan. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did tell the Times that "America will respond" to the armored vehicle situation.

Biden brought up the ramming incident in a Monday speech, asking "Did you hear the president say a single word? Did he lift one finger?" to respond to it. Russia similarly escalated aggression during the Obama administration, but reportedly to a lesser extent. "Never before has an American president played such a subservient role to a Russian leader," Biden continued, calling Trump's lack of action "not only dangerous," but "humiliating and embarrassing."

Brett McGurk, a former national security official who served under both former President Barack Obama and Trump, meanwhile tweeted some harsh criticism of his own. Kathryn Krawczyk

this was a mess
House flags 11,000 PPP loans totaling $3 billion for potential fraud

1:41 p.m.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released a report Tuesday detailing its analysis of the Paycheck Protection Program's loans for small businesses. The program did help "millions of small businesses" survive the COVID-19 pandemic, but also likely saw "billions of dollars being diverted to fraud, waste, and abuse" due to a "lack of oversight and accountability," the committee found.

More than 11,000 loans totaling more than $3 billion raised "red flags" for the subcommittee, it said in its report. These issues included addresses on PPP loan applications that didn't match those used in the federal government's System for Award Management, which businesses have to register with to do business for the U.S. government, possibly indicating fraud. Another 10,856 loans totaling $1 billion went to companies that got multiple loans, which was against the PPP loan rules. In addition, 613 loans totaling $96 million went to companies that are barred from doing business with the government altogether, while 353 loans totaling $195 million went to government contractors previously flagged for performance or integrity issues, the subcommittee found.

The Treasury Department should've noticed these issues, the subcommittee said. But the department and the Small Business Administration would only audit PPP loans over $2 million, constituting just .6 percent of all the PPP loans they issued. That left "the other 99.4% of loans with little or no oversight," the subcommittee said before going on to suggest ways the department could audit more loans based on the House's findings. Find the whole report here. Kathryn Krawczyk

animal crossing to the polls
Joe Biden is campaigning on Animal Crossing

1:26 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's next campaign stop: ... Animal Crossing?

The Biden campaign on Tuesday made its way into the wildly popular Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, launching official yard signs that players can decorate their islands with, The Verge reports.

New Horizons, which became a phenomenon after debuting on the Switch in March as gamers headed into coronavirus quarantine, takes place on an island that can be customized by the player, and downloading an app allows users to upload images into the game. By scanning QR codes provided by the Biden campaign on Tuesday, Democrats can prominently display their support for the Biden-Harris ticket via yard signs both outside their real homes and their virtual ones.

Christian Tom, the Biden campaign's director of digital partnerships, told The Verge in a statement that Animal Crossing provides "an exciting new opportunity for our campaign to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters," adding that it's a way to "meet voters where they are and bring our supporters together" and teasing "more digital swag, voter education tools, and organizing efforts" to come in the game.

In fact, the Biden campaign isn't just releasing the signs, but also "seeding the designs with a handful of gaming influencers who will be sharing their gameplay with the merch throughout the day," The Verge writes.

Given that Animal Crossing allows players to meet up on one island within the game, could a Biden campaign rally that takes place entirely within New Horizons be next? And should Biden be elected, could we be looking at Treasury Secretary Tom Nook? Brendan Morrow

back to school
New York City delays start of in-person classes in deal to avoid teachers strike

12:18 p.m.
Nancy Rastetter, a teacher at Yung Wing School P.S. 124, packs up belongings from the 2019/2020 school year to be picked up by students on August 25, 2020 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

New York City schools are set to begin in-person classes a bit later than expected.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced on Tuesday that as part of a deal to avoid a potential teachers strike, the start of in-person classes in the nation's largest school district will be delayed ten days to Sept. 21, The New York Times reports. This delay, the mayor said, will allow for more time "for our educators and staff to get ready under these unprecedented circumstances."

The United Federation of Teachers had previously threatened a possible strike as educators called for more time before the reopening of schools, with the teachers union's president, Michael Mulgrew, recently saying, per The Wall Street Journal, "We'll know shortly over the next couple of days if we're going to have a major war, even a bigger war, with the city of New York. Or if we can actually get to the hard work of preparing each one of our schools to open in a way that is safe."

There will be a "three-day transitional period" beginning on Sept. 16, de Blasio said on Tuesday, during which remote instruction will begin. When classes resume in person, New York City schools will be following a blended learning plan with not all students being in school in person on the same days. Mulgrew expressed approval of the agreement on Tuesday, saying that "we can now say that New York City's public school system has the most aggressive policies and greatest safeguards of any school system in the United States of America." Brendan Morrow

Yikes
60 percent of Americans say federal government's coronavirus response is making the pandemic worse

11:57 a.m.
Coronavirus task force.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S.'s COVID-19 response has fallen far behind most of the rest of the world's — and many Americans think the federal government is largely to blame.

In contrast to President Trump's false insistence that the U.S. has one of the world's lowest mortality rates from coronavirus, a New York Times analysis published Tuesday shows the U.S. actually accounts for more than its population's share of COVID-19 deaths. And Americans largely recognize the U.S.'s failures, with 60 percent of them saying the federal government's COVID-19 response is actually making the pandemic worse, an Axios-Ipsos poll has found.

Just 39 percent of Americans say the federal government is making America's coronavirus recovery better, the poll found, though there's a sharp divide between parties. Only 19 percent of Democrats say the federal government is making things better, while 80 percent say things are getting worse. Independents largely agree, with 68 percent say the government isn't helping. Meanwhile 74 percent of Republicans say the federal government is improving things, while 25 percent say it's actively worsening the pandemic, the poll found.

Beyond just his response, Americans don't even trust Trump to give them accurate information regarding the coronavirus, the Axios-Ipsos poll says. But things aren't much better for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — 31 percent of Americans say they trust Trump for accurate COVID-19 information, while 46 percent say they trust Biden.

The Axios-Ipsos poll surveyed 1,100 adults from Aug. 28-31, with a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points. Kathryn Krawczyk

