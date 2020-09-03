See More Speed Reads
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says he and his family had COVD-19, calls it 'a real kick in the gut'

6:23 a.m.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announced Wednesday that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 about three weeks ago, and while his two young daughters recovered quickly, he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, "had a rough go." Johnson, now the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, said he has experienced some real low points in his life, but not being able to protect his family from the dangerous coronavirus "was a real kick in the gut." He and his family are healthy now and "counting our blessings," he added.

Johnson said he and his family "were on lockdown since March," and had been "disciplined" and "quarantined" until they had over some other "incredibly disciplined" friends and family members who turned out to be carrying the virus. "These are people who we love and trust, and these are people who we still love and trust," he explained. "They are devastated, by the way," and "have no idea where they picked it up." He suggested viewers "apply an even greater discipline to having people over to your house," including only allowing guests over who have tested negative for COVID-19. He also urged everyone to mask up.

"It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda," Johnson said. "It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask." Johnson, 48, is one of the highest-profile celebrates to test positive for COVID-19 since Tom Hanks. More than 6.1 million people have also tested positive in the U.S., and nearly 186,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Peter Weber

A new Biden ad promising a dull presidency is 'speaking my love language,' CNN's S.E. Cupp raves

5:28 a.m.

After a tumultuous summer, the final stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign has begun with pretty stable polling — and Cook Report analyst Dave Wasserman has a theory about that:

"Boring," it turns out, is a pretty exiting promise for conservative commentator S.E. Cupp, who recently announced she is voting for Democrat Joe Biden this year. "I never thought that I'd say this, but a new ad from the Biden campaign is speaking my love language," Cupp said on her CNN show Wednesday. "In a nutshell, it's promising to give me my life back. The spot opens with this question to voters: 'Remember when you didn't have to think about the president every single day, and instead there was someone in that office who thought about you?'"

The ad is aimed at Black voters, but it holds an "unquestionable appeal" for those who want "a government you simply don't have to think about all that often," Cupp said, "Politics in the era of Trump has demanded our nearly undivided attention," and "everything from watching football to mask-wearing has become politicized. And that is, to put it gently, awful. Politics and government weren't meant to be the omnipresent center of gravity in our daily lives, all but replacing family, community, work, or church. Our elected officials were never meant to be celebrities or cult figures who demanded our undying attention and adoration."

President "Trump's understanding of government is almost always wrong: absent when you need it most, intrusive when you need it least, and existing only to fulfill only his self-interested needs," Cupp argued. "We could sure use a break from this. Now more than ever, we need to focus on healing our families and our communities, and not on the federal government. And we need a president who gets that. So I don't need Joe Biden to promise to solve all our problems — he can't, and he shouldn't. But if he's promising to be less important in my life and yours, well that's frankly the kind of relief we all desperately need." Peter Weber

Fox News poll: Biden leads Trump in 3 key swing states after RNC, DNC

4:06 a.m.

A "wave of polling" from after the Democratic and Republican conventions crashed down on political obsessives Wednesday, Steve Kornacki said on MSNBC, and it shows that the race between President Trump and Vice President Joe Biden hasn't really changed much. The RealClearPolitics polling average had Biden ahead by 7.2 percentage points Wednesday night, versus 7.4 points a month ago. But "Trump showed in 2016 he could lose the popular vote, win the Electoral College," Kornacki said, and some significant swing state polls also came out Wednesday.

A Monmouth University poll showed Biden with a 3-point edge in Pennsylvania, he noted, and a Fox News poll showed Trump losing by significant margins in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Arizona. Trump won all four of those states in 2016.

In Arizona, which Trump won by half a percentage point, Biden leads by 9 points in the Fox News poll, 49 percent to 40 percent. Biden has an 8-point edge over Trump in Wisconsin, a state he won by about 23,000 votes. And in North Carolina, which gave Trump a 4-point win in 2016, Biden is now ahead by 4 points, 50 percent to 46 percent.

The polls "include results among likely voters for the first time this cycle," as well as third-party candidates when applicable, Fox News said, and running mates were included in the questions. "These differences mean no apples-to-apples comparison to past survey results."

"Biden's advantage comes from strong support among women and suburban voters," Fox News adds. "Moreover, suburban women in all three states trust Biden over Trump to handle coronavirus and policing/criminal justice." Trump's strength is among white voters without college degrees and rural voters. The Washington Post's David Weigel dug out one number that suggests Trump's "law and order" message isn't selling in the suburbs.

The Fox News poll was conducted by phone Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Co. (R), reaching 772 likely voters in Arizona, 722 in North Carolina, and 801 in Wisconsin. The margin of error is ±3.5 percentage points. Peter Weber

Trump directs federal agencies to defund 4 Democratic cities, other 'anarchist jurisdictions'

2:22 a.m.

President Trump released a five-page memo Wednesday directing federal agencies to find ways to cut billions in federal grants to four solidly Democratic cities and determine which other "anarchist jurisdictions" he could defund. Trump specifically targeted New York City; Washington, D.C.; Seattle, Washington; and Portland, Oregon. He claimed these cities have become "lawless zones" that "permit anarchy, violence, and destruction."

Trump gave Attorney General William Barr 14 days to identify these "anarchist jurisdictions," and his given criteria include any area that "disempowers or defunds police departments" or "forbids the police force from intervening to restore order amid widespread or sustained violence or destruction." The Office of Management and Budget has 30 days to direct agencies to find ways to restrict federal grants to these justifications, which Trump doesn't name, "possibly for legal reasons," the New York Post reports.

As part of his campaign strategy "to shift the public's attention away from his administration's failed response to the coronavirus pandemic," Trump "has repeatedly sought to paint cities as hellscapes that only he can save, regardless of how limited the violent outbreaks have been during broader protests against acts of brutality by police officers against Black people," The New York Times notes. His latest "move is almost certain to face legal challenges."

The leaders of the four targeted cities did in fact threaten legal action, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) called Trump's "illegal" order another "cheap" and "gratuitous" attempt by a wannabe "king" to "kill New York City," adding that Trump "better have an army if he thinks he's going to walk down the street in New York," their shared home town.

The Washington Post's Paul Farhi pointed out that "cutting funding to punish cities that have defunded police" will probably "lead cities to ... further defund police," due to lack of funds. But these cities were never going to vote for Trump, and FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver points out that Trump, perversely, doesn't need them to.

If Joe Biden gets huge wins in Washington, New York, and Oregon, it won't help his "Electoral College chances at all," Silver notes. Peter Weber

House Democrats to investigate DHS withholding report warning of Russian misinformation attack on Biden

1:39 a.m.
Chad Wolf.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Wednesday slammed the Department of Homeland Security for not releasing a draft intelligence bulletin that warned of a Russian plan to promote "allegations about the poor mental health" of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

ABC News first reported that the bulletin was written in July by the DHS's Office of Intelligence and Analysis. After the chief of staff to acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf raised concerns over its contents, ABC News says, the bulletin was never sent to federal, state, and local law enforcement.

Schiff said he found the decision to withhold the bulletin "alarming," adding that the U.S. needs its intelligence agencies "to speak truth to power, and if information is going to be withheld like this, it means they're not doing their job." Schiff said the House Intelligence Committee will investigate the matter to determine if DHS is "being interfered with politically."

ABC News obtained a copy of the report, titled "Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of U.S. Candidates to Influence 2020 Election," and it stated that analysts had "high confidence" Russia would try to get people to believe Biden is in poor health. The bulletin also included Chinese and Iranian plans to amplify concerns about President Trump's mental health.

A Homeland Security spokesperson told ABC News the draft bulletin "lacked the necessary context and evidence for broader dissemination," and that's why it didn't go outside of the intelligence office. Wolf told Fox News the report was "very poorly written," and claimed officials in the office "also had questions about it. They're hard at work on rewriting that report, putting it in better context. I hope to see that record out soon." Catherine Garcia

High school runner helps injured competitor finish their race

12:51 a.m.
A runner.
iStock

When high school runner Axel Aleman saw Levi LaGrange injure himself during a race last weekend, he stopped to help, knowing that while it meant he wouldn't finish with one of his better times, it was the right thing to do.

Aleman, a senior, and LaGrange, a sophomore, were running a 5K in the Southwestern Small School Invitational in Shelbyville, Indiana. With about half a mile left to go, LaGrange felt his ankle roll as he ran up a hill. "It was like it popped out of place real quick," he told the Indianapolis Star. Aleman was right behind him, and could see that he was limping and in pain.

Other runners were flying past, but Aleman stopped to offer his help. "As soon as I saw him, I knew I had to do something," Aleman said. "It just seemed like the right thing to do. That mattered more than the race. I told him I wasn't going to leave." He put his hand on LaGrange's back for support, and helped him the rest of the way. At the finish line, he let LaGrange cross first, so he came in 57th place, followed by Aleman in 58th.

Aleman and LaGrange didn't know each other before the race, but left having formed a bond. "He has amazing character," LaGrange told the Indianapolis Star. "He stopped and sacrificed his own time to help someone else. I really admire him and what he did." Catherine Garcia

Attorney General Barr won't agree it's illegal to vote twice, as Trump urged, claims ignorance of state laws

12:02 a.m.

President Trump twice on Wednesday urged supporters in North Carolina to vote two times in the presidential election, once by mail and then again in person, ostensibly to test his unsubstantiated claims that mail-in voting will be rife with fraud. "Intentionally voting twice is illegal, and in many states, including North Carolina, it is a felony," The Washington Post notes. Attorney General William Barr either does not know that or he was just being coy in an interview Wednesday evening with CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Blitzer read Barr what Trump had said, and Barr suggested Trump was just "trying to make the point that the ability to monitor this system is not good." Blitzer pointed out that if anyone followed Trump's advice, they would be breaking the law, and Barr responded, "I don't know what the law in the particular state says." He added he's not sure if it is illegal to vote twice in any state, then claimed that widespread mail-in voting "is very open to fraud and coercion, is reckless and dangerous, and people are playing with fire."

"Multiple studies have debunked the notion of pervasive voter fraud in general and in the vote-by-mail process," The Associated Press reports. The Post noted that its own analysis of mail-in voting in three states where it is the primary means of casting ballots found 372 possible cases of double voting or other fraud out of 14.6 million ballots mailed in for the 2016 and 2018 elections, a potential fraud rate of 0.0025 percent.

If you try out Trump's idea in real life, you will either be blocked from voting in person or your mail-in ballot will be "spoiled," Patrick Gannon, spokesman for the North Carolina State Board of Elections, told The New York Times. He suggested that if you are worried about your mail-in ballot, rather than commit felony vote fraud, track its progress on the board's website. Peter Weber

Trump encourages North Carolina residents to try voting twice and seeing what happens

September 2, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday suggested that voters in North Carolina test how secure their state's elections systems are by mailing in a ballot and then going to the polls on Election Day to vote in person.

"Let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system's as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote," he told reporters. "If it isn't tabulated, they'll be able to vote. That's the way it is. And that's what they should do."

Over the last few weeks, Trump has privately shared his plan, which is illegal, with aides, The New York Times reports. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many states are expanding mail-in voting, in order to ensure that people can cast their ballots safely. Trump has railed against this, falsely claiming that it will result in widespread fraud. His advisers are concerned that he is scaring his own supporters, the Times reports, and want him to tone down the rhetoric.

Patrick Gannon, a spokesman for the North Carolina State Board of Elections, told the Times "intentional willful double voting is a felony," and there are several measures in place to prevent a person from voting more than once. Gannon said if a person in North Carolina mails in an absentee ballot and then goes to vote at a polling place on Election Day, records will show poll workers that they voted already. If someone votes in person on Election Day and then their absentee ballot later arrives in the mail, it will be considered "spoiled" and not counted.

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman (R) told the Times in an interview last year that her state, which conducts its elections by mail, has a way to check for people who may have voted more than once. In 2018, 3.5 million ballots were cast, and "it appears that roughly 100 people may have voted more than once," Wyman said. "Counties are checking. Is it perfect? No. Is there rampant fraud? No. Do people sometimes make mistakes? Yes." Catherine Garcia

