Kentucky Derby
Authentic outlasts Tiz the Law to win Kentuky Derby

7:24 p.m.

Authentic won the 146th Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The iconic race was initially scheduled for its traditional date, the first Saturday in May, but was postponed until September because of the coronavirus pandemic, which also meant there were no fans in the stands, the first time the race was run without spectators in its long history.

Authentic's victory was considered an upset — the favorite, Tiz the Law, won the Belmont Stakes in June, but it was Authentic who pulled away in the final stretch this time. Tiz the Law finished second, so there will be no Triple Crown winner this year.

Authentic was trained by Bob Baffert, who has now trained six horses that won the Kentucky Derby (including the two most recent Triple Crown winners, Justify and American Pharao), tying the all-time record.

The last remaining Triple Crown race, the Preakness will take place in Baltimore on Oct. 3. Tim O'Donnell

casting doubt
Harris predicts scientists, health experts won't have last word on vaccine efficacy

2:26 p.m.

There's a large swath of Americans who have said they wouldn't get a coronavirus vaccine if one was made widely available at a low cost, although the reasons vary.

President Trump's supporters are among those who said they would refuse — just 38 percent of likely Trump voters said they would get a vaccine in an August CNN poll, which some analysts suggested was the result of a growing distrust in science. But Trump's critics have also expressed wariness about a rushed vaccine, alleging the White House wants the Food and Drug Administration to approve one without taking all the proper precautions before the November election.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee, didn't exactly dispel those concerns in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash that's set to air Sunday. Bash asked the senator if she would receive a vaccine approved before the election, to which Harris responded by saying "she would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he's talking about."

Harris added that she doesn't think scientists and public health experts will have the last word on a vaccine (for what it's worth, Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for the Trump administration's vaccine mission, said there has been no interference from the White House and said he would resign if there ever was.) "If past is prologue than they will not, they'll be muzzled, they'll be suppressed, they will be sidelined," she said. "Because he's looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days and he's grasping to get whatever he can to pretend he has been a leader on this issue when he is not." Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

trump vs fox news
Fox News journalist Trump wants fired over reports on his alleged U.S. troops insults: 'My sources are unimpeachable'

1:45 p.m.

President Trump's tumultuous relationship with Fox News continued Friday after journalist Jennifer Griffin backed up previous reporting by The Atlantic that Trump had insulted U.S. military personnel who were killed or captured in action. The president, who has denied the reports, called for Griffin's firing on Friday night.

Griffin, though, stood by her reporting on Saturday. She told Fox News' Neil Cavuto that her sources are "unimpeachable" and she feels very confident in her reporting.

Griffin also addressed criticism from Trump and his supporters who have focused on the fact that the sources cited in The Atlantic, Fox News, and a host of other outlets were anonymous. She noted that Deep Throat, the source behind Watergate, was an unnamed source, indicating that it's long been a legitimate journalistic practice. Griffin did acknowledge she'd prefer to have her sources appear on camera, but said "you can see how people get destroyed when" they come forward with negative stories about Trump, which has made many people "reluctant" to do so. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Chest X-rays could provide 'rapid, cost-effective' COVID-19 diagnosis when 'adequate testing is lacking'

12:47 p.m.
Coronavirus chest X-raay.
LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images

Chest X-rays "could provide a rapid, cost-effective diagnosis of COVID-19," a team of radiologists at Louisiana State University Health New Orleans found, Science Daily reports.

When cases were spiking in New Orleans back in March, the LSU team recognized an unusual pattern on chest X-rays — "the presence of patchy and/or confluent, band-like glass opacity or consolidation in a peripheral and mid-to-lower lung zone distribution" — and discovered that it was "highly suggestive" of a coronavirus infection. Indeed, the chest X-rays characteristic in appearance for COVID-19 had a predictive value of nearly 84 percent.

The X-rays, which are low in sensitivity, shouldn't be a substitute for PCR tests, but they're fast and affordable, and could be useful for health-care fighters, "especially when adequate testing is lacking," the radiologists said. Read more at Science Daily. Tim O'Donnell

russian interference
Former FBI agent says Russia held back in 2016 election interference

11:17 a.m.
Peter Strzok.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Peter Strzok hasn't been an employee of the FBI since 2018 when he was fired for sending text messages critical of President Trump during the bureau's investigation into 2016 Russian election interference, but he remains concerned about Moscow's ability to influence the upcoming presidential contest, Politico reports.

Strzok, who has a new book about the Crossfire Hurricane investigation coming out next week, told Politico that classified intelligence he saw in 2016 suggested Russia did not leave it all on the table in 2016, and he subsequently suspects the Kremlin hasn't been resting on its laurels since then. "We knew there was information and techniques and means of attacks that they could have used that they chose not to, or for whatever reason didn't do, in 2016," Strzok said. "So not only did they hold back, but they then had several years to refine those techniques and gather more information that I think they can use both in the runup, during, and after the election, to throw into doubt any number of things."

It remains to be seen if, how, or to what extent Russia will affect the November election, but U.S. intelligence has expressed concern that Moscow and other governments, including China and Iran, are attempting to sway the vote in some capacity. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Drug makers reportedly to pledge they won't cut corners on coronavirus vaccine

8:56 a.m.
Pfizer.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Several American drug companies are trying to allay the public's fears about the mad dash for a coronavirus vaccine, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In a draft of a joint statement reviewed by the Journal, multiple companies developing and testing COVID-19 vaccines — including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna — pledged not to seek government approval for their products until they have been proven safe and effective. The statement is still being finalized, but could reportedly be made public as soon as next week.

The Journal notes the pledge is "an unusual joint move among rivals," which comes amid concerns that the companies and the U.S. government may be rushing to approve a vaccine. President Trump, for instance, has (as recently as Friday night) said a vaccine is right around the corner, perhaps even by October. In turn, some of his critics have accused the White House of trying to push the Food and Drug Administration to sign off on a vaccine before the November election even if it hasn't undergone the usual scrutiny. But if the manufacturers stick to their pledge, those allegations could be irrelevant, whether they're valid or not.

"We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines that may ultimately be approved and adherence to the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which they are evaluated," the draft statement reportedly says. Read more at The Wall Street Jounral. Tim O'Donnell

racial injustice
Trump directs federal agencies to cancel 'un-American' anti-racism training sessions, memo says

8:21 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As many Americans reckon with both historical and contemporary racial injustice in the United States after a summer of nationwide protests against police brutality, President Trump is apparently fed up with anti-racism training inside the federal government.

In a letter sent to executive branch agencies Friday, White House Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought said President Trump has directed him to "ensure that federal agencies cease and desist from using taxpayer dollars to fund" racial sensitivity training sessions, which he described as "divisive" and "un-American."

The OMB is instructing agencies to identify all contracts "related to any training on 'critical race theory,' 'white privilege,' or any other training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests" the United States is "an inherently racist or evil country" or that "any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil." Once those contracts are identified, the letter says, the agencies should work within the confines of the law to cancel them.

M.E Hart, an attorney who has provided diversity training for businesses and the federal government for more than two decades, defended their utility. Rather than increase tensions in the workplace, like the OMB memo argues, Hart told The Washington Post they can improve morale and cooperation. Read the full OMB letter here and more at The Washington Post and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

'lies'
Rose McGowan vows to 'expose' Alexander Payne after he denies misconduct allegations

September 4, 2020
Rose McGowan gives opening remarks to the audience at the Women's March / Women's Convention in Detroit, Michigan, on October 27, 2017.
RENA LAVERTY/AFP via Getty Images

Director Alexander Payne has denied recent sexual misconduct allegations made against him by actress Rose McGowan — and she's pushing back on "his lies."

McGowan has accused Payne, the Academy Award-winning writer and director behind films like Sideways and Election, of statutory rape and of showing her a "a soft-core porn movie [he] directed for Showtime under a different name" at his apartment when she was 15. On Friday, Payne denied her allegations, calling them "simply untrue" in a Deadline op-ed, writing that what she describes "would have been impossible" because "I had never directed anything professionally" at that time and have also never "directed under any name other than my own" or directed anything for Showtime.

Payne additionally said that while he and McGowan met years later and "went out on a couple of dates," their "paths never crossed" at the time of the alleged incident, and she's "mistaken" about when they met.

Asked for comment about Payne's denial on Friday, McGowan told Variety, "'F--- him and his lies' is my comment." She also said she "told Payne to acknowledge and apologize" and that she "will now make it a mission to expose him," adding, "I said I didn't want to destroy, now I do."

The actress, who previously came forward with an allegation of rape against Harvey Weinstein, also told Variety that "men like Predator Payne, who profited from working with Weinstein, must be stopped from not only assaulting, but must also be prevented from infecting the masses with their propaganda." Payne's spokesperson told Variety he had "no further comment regarding Rose McGowan's false allegations." Brendan Morrow

