Pfizer CEO: Refused taxpayer money for coronavirus vaccine development to 'liberate our scientists'

1:51 p.m.

Pfizer chose not to take U.S. taxpayer money to help fund its coronavirus vaccine development, which CBS News' Margaret Brennan pointed out on Sunday is a bit of financial risk for the pharmaceutical giant.

CEO Albert Bourla admitted that it will indeed "be painful" if the vaccine fails, but "at the end of the day it's only money" and the lack of taxpayer funds won't "break our company." It was more important for Bourla that his scientists were able to work without any strings attached, he said. "I wanted to liberate our scientists from any bureaucracy," he said. "When you get money from someone, that always comes with strings. They want to see how we are growing to progress, what types of moves you are going to do. They want reports. I didn't want to have any of that."

He said he gave Pfizer's team an "open check book" so they only have to worry about "scientific challenges." Plus, he said, he wanted to keep Pfizer out of politics, a tall task for a pharma company on any day, but especially during this pandemic.

As for the vaccine itself, Bourla said Pfizer is preparing for a situation in which they'll know if the candidate works by the end of October, adding that "I cannot say what" the Food and Drug Administration "will do" after that, but "I think it's a likely scenario" the product could receive federal approval before the end of the year. Read more at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

Israel becomes 1st country to impose 2nd nationwide coronavirus lockdown

2:47 p.m.

The Israeli government on Sunday announced it will impose a nationwide, three-week lockdown starting Friday, the eve of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year, to combat rising coronavirus infection numbers. The decision comes before a string of national holidays over the next month, which prompted fears of mass gatherings, The Guardian reports.

Although the full details will be released later Sunday, the lockdown reportedly means people can only venture 500 meters from their homes and most businesses will close, making Israel the first country to reimpose such severe restrictions on a national scale after previously implementing a lockdown earlier during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has faced fierce criticism and protests for re-opening the economy too quickly this spring during the initial phase of the pandemic, said the country's hospitals "raised a red flag" that the healthcare system could be overwhelmed if infections continue to rise.

Israel has 37,482 active coronavirus cases and 1,103 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, Haaretz reports. Read more at Haaretz and The Guardian.. Tim O'Donnell

Biden condemns shooting of L.A. County deputies, Trump wants death penalty for suspect 'if they die'

12:48 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Presidential nominee, on Sunday condemned the "cold-blooded" and "unconscionable" shooting of two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies stationed in their patrol vehicle in Compton, California, on Saturday night. The search for the suspect — who could be seen from a distance in what appears to be a video of the shooting — is still ongoing.

Biden has attempted to simultaneously speak out against police brutality and violent responses to it, so it's no surprise that he reacted unambiguously to the incident, which has not been confirmed to be related to the overarching tensions surrounding the nation's police forces.

President Trump also spoke out harshly, describing the shooter as an animal "that must be hit hard" in an early morning tweet. Later on Sunday, the president called for a "fast trial" and the "death penalty for the killer" if the deputies die. The two officers are currently in critical condition, having undergone surgery at a hospital in Lynwood, California.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN's Jake Tapper during an appearance on Sunday's edition of State of the Union that there's "no place in civilized society" for such a shooting and promised "we will find justice" for the deputies. Tim O'Donnell

3 NFL storylines to watch during first full slate of Sunday games

11:26 a.m.
Tom Brady.
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The National Football League is back in full swing Sunday after Thursday night's opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. Here are three storylines to watch as the 2020 regular season gets under way.

Playing amid the pandemic — There's no getting around the coronavirus pandemic. It will make this NFL season, as has been the case for every other major sport, the strangest season in a long time, if not ever. Teams will mostly play in front of empty stadiums, although some franchises are allowing limited attendance (the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the only team to do so Sunday), but health and safety will be the biggest question marks, as the risk of a potential outbreak will likely loom over the league throughout the season. The NFL opted not to play in a bubble like the NBA, but so far league-wide test results have been encouraging.

Master and apprentice — Tom Brady, at 43 years old, will don a new uniform for the first time in 20 years when he leads a talented Tampa Bay Buccaneers team against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, while his old coach Bill Belichik will try to keep the New England Patriot's winning ways going without the Hall of Fame quarterback under center against the Miami Dolphins. It'll be worth watching how the once seemingly inextricable duo will operate without the other.

Game 1 for no. 1 — Joe Burrow, the no. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft who comes armed with a college national championship and the Heisman trophy, will take his game to the pro level Sunday when he starts for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati has high hopes for the quarterback, but because the pandemic led to the cancellation of preseason games and shortened training camp, he'll really have to learn on the fly. Tim O'Donnell

Google searches for gastrointestinal problems can help identify coronavirus outbreaks, study finds

10:52 a.m.
Google search engine.
DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital found Google searches for gastrointestinal problems could be a potential warning system for the location of coronavirus outbreaks, Bloomberg reports.

Using the Google Trends tool, the researchers determined that the volume of searches for those symptoms between Jan. 20 and April 20 correlated strongly with coronavirus cases in hot spots (at the time) like New York, New Jersey, California, Massachusetts, and Illinois, three to four weeks later.

Going forward, health officials could monitor those searches to try to pin down upcoming hot spots. "Our data underscore the importance of GI symptoms as a potential harbinger of COVID-19 infection and suggests Google Trends may be a valuable tool for predictions of pandemics with GI manifestations," the study says.

COVID-19 patients often report gastrointestinal symptoms, like abdominal pain and diarrhea, Bloomberg notes.

The results of the research suggest Google searches could operate in a similar fashion to wastewater, which is already being used as a predictive method for coronavirus infections in several cities across the world and even on college campuses. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

Bloomberg to spend 'nine figures' in Florida, allowing Biden campaign to focus resources in other swing states

8:31 a.m.
Michael Bloomberg.
DNCC via Getty Image

Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has set his sights on Florida as he attempts to help push the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, into the Oval Office, The Washington Post reports.

Bloomberg plans to spend at least $100 million campaigning for Biden in Florida, though his advisers refused to say if the total dollar figure would actually be higher, acknowledging only that it's a "nine figure" plan.

Democratic strategists have been waiting to see how Bloomberg, who spent more than $1 billion of his own money on a failed bid for the White House earlier this year, would put his vast wealth to use this election cycle, and, for now at least, the Sunshine State is the beneficiary, with most of the money going toward television and digital ads in both English and Spanish. Bloomberg's adviser Kevin Stacey said the billionaire believes investing in Florida will allow the Biden campaign and other outside Democratic groups — who have generally shied away from advertising in Florida because it's too expensive, the Post notes — to spend in other states, especially Pennsylvania.

Bloomberg is also reportedly hoping to encourage early voting in the state, which begins Sept. 24, so that a potential Biden win could be called soon after polls close since Florida reports early ballots shortly after voting ends. In that case, there would theoretically be less confusion among the public over who won not jut Florida, but the election overall. Winning Florida would go a long a way for Biden, the Post reports. If he does, he could likely win the presidency by retaining every state Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and win just one other toss up state among Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

Biden is holding on to a lead in Florida, but some polls indicate it's shrinking as he struggles to win over Latino voters in the state. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

2 L.A. County deputies 'ambushed' by shooter, reportedly 'fighting for their lives'

7:51 a.m.

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies — a 31-year-old female and a 24-year-old male — were shot Saturday night while sitting in their patrol vehicle in Compton, the department tweeted. Both deputies were reportedly left in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds and are reportedly "fighting for their lives" after undergoing surgery at a hospital in Lynwood.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Capt. Kent Wegener said during a briefing that the shooting took place at 7 p.m. local time. Wegener said the suspect approached the vehicle from behind, walked along the passenger side of the car, and shot multiple times, hitting both deputies. A video released by LASD appears to show the incident, which ended with the suspect running away. The search for the shooter, for whom investigators reportedly only have a "very, very generic description" provided by the male deputy, is still ongoing. Read more at CNN and KTLA. Tim O'Donnell

Naomi Osaka captures 2nd U.S. Open title

September 12, 2020

Naomi Osaka came back to defeat Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday in the women's U.S. Open final, which was played in front of a mostly-empty Arthur Ashe stadium in Queens, New York.

The win marks Osaka's second U.S. Open crown, and it was the third Grand Slam title overall for the 22-year-old star. For the first time since 1994, The Associated Press notes, the woman who lost the first set of the U.S. Open final won the next two sets to claim the victory.

Before the match, Osaka stepped onto the court wearing a mask with Tamir Rice's name on it — throughout the tournament she wore several different masks bearing the names of Black victims of violence, including Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Philando Castile. Both Osaka and her coach said her off-court activism has helped her energy and mindset during matches, AP reports. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

