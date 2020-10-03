White House source reportedly says Trump's vitals 'were very concerning'

There has been some mixed messaging about President Trump's health after he was hospitalized with a coronavirus infection.

Trump's physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, provided an update Saturday, noting that Trump is fever-free, has normal cardiac, liver, and kidney levels, and is not requiring supplemental oxygen as his symptoms improve. Conley added that Trump is in "exceptionally good spirits" and told his medical team that he felt healthy enough to walk out of Walter Reed.

NEW: Dr. Sean Dooley says Pres. Trump "is in exceptionally good spirits" and told doctors he felt like he "could walk out of here today." "The president this morning is not on oxygen, not having difficulty breathing or walking around." https://t.co/ogz76xW1yc pic.twitter.com/GsEYC2lXRk — ABC News (@ABC) October 3, 2020

Meanwhile, an anonymous source familiar with Trump's condition painted a different picture. The source said the president's vital signs over the past 24 hours were "very concerning" and the next two days will be critical for his care. Tim O'Donnell