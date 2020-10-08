Trump rants about Hillary Clinton's emails in wild Fox News post-VP debate interview

President Trump seems to have forgotten who he's running against.
Trump joined Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday morning to discuss whatever he wanted to talk about, apparently. And he started out on a relevant note, saying he wasn't going to "waste my time on a virtual debate" scheduled against Joe Biden due to the fact that Trump has coronavirus.
Bartiromo later got a question in, asking Trump if he would be able to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. "If we don't, it's the Republicans' fault," Trump said, before spinning to claim Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) made a mistake about the history of election year confirmations at Wednesday night's vice presidential debate. "They're worse than Crooked Hillary," Trump then said out of nowhere, pivoting to her 2016 email scandal and marking a transition from relevancy to history in less than a minute.
And again as Bartiromo tried to end her interview with Trump, he jumped back in with some off-the-wall accusations, "Everyone else I know gets indicted" when they don't hand over emails, Trump claimed — which begs the question of just who Trump hangs out with. Kathryn Krawczyk
President Trump required doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to sign non-disclosure agreements during his surprise visit in 2019, NBC News reports.
Trump, according to the report, "mandated signed NDAs from both physicians and nonmedical staff" when he visited Walter Reed in 2019, although at least two doctors reportedly refused to sign them and, therefore, weren't allowed to be involved in treating him.
When the president paid an unannounced visit to Walter Reed in November 2019, the White House said this was so he could "begin portions of his routine annual physical exam" ahead of a "very busy 2020," although The Washington Post reported at the time that "it is unusual for a president to undergo a physical exam in multiple stages months apart."
NBC notes that since federal law already prohibits anyone providing medical care from revealing a patient's personal health information without consent, it's unclear why Trump would require NDAs on top of that.
"Ethically and legally you can ask for an NDA, but you don't need one," NYU Grossman School of Medicine director of medical ethics Arthur Caplan told NBC News. "Doctors can't share information with anyone except anyone caring for the patient or anyone billing the patient. And ultimately it's up to the patient whether or not the doctor can share information. It's more redundant than unethical."
This report comes amid ongoing questions regarding Trump's recent COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization. The president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, has evaded numerous questions from reporters and declined to say when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19 prior to his positive test last week. NBC reports it's not clear whether Trump had the same NDA requirement when he was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 at Walter Reed. Brendan Morrow
The next 2020 presidential debate is going virtual — but President Trump apparently doesn't plan to be there.
Trump on Thursday slammed the Commission on Presidential Debates' announcement that the second presidential debate will be going virtual for health and safety reasons. The president, who announced he tested positive for COVID-19 days after the first 2020 debate last week, called this change "not acceptable" and said he will no longer be participating.
"I'm not going to do a virtual debate," Trump told Fox Business. "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That's not what debating's all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate. It's ridiculous."
The Commission on Presidential Debates said it was making its decision to take the debate virtual and have the candidates participate remotely to "protect the health and safety of all involved" following Trump's recent coronavirus diagnosis and hospitalization. The White House has said Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 1, but it has not disclosed when he last tested negative for the coronavirus. Brendan Morrow
"In the vice presidential debate, Vice President Pence took a number of flimsy claims out of the Trump playbook, although he often delivered them more deftly," The Washington Post fact-checkers wrote after Wednesday night's debate. "Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) also stretched the truth at times." Pence was certainly "more buttoned-up on the stage than his boss," The Associated Press adds, but he "nevertheless echoed many of President Donald Trump’s falsehoods."
"Pence muddied the reality on the pandemic, asserted Trump respects the science on climate change when actually the president mocks it, overstated the threat of voting fraud, and misrepresented the Russia investigation in the Salt Lake City debate," AP said. 'Harris got tangled in tax policy at one point and misleadingly suggested that Trump branded the coronavirus a hoax."
"I think the whopper of the night was Vice President Pence's claim that they always tell the truth," Daniel Dale said on CNN. "I mean, it's vague, but this was on the subject of the pandemic. ... It's not a specific policy claim or something, but that, to me, was egregious."
Factually, the debate "was imperfect, but it was conventional political spin and dishonesty, rather than just the avalanche of lies we get regularly from President Trump," Dale concluded. "Vice President Pence made a number of significant false claims, including when he said that 'we always tell the truth' on the pandemic — that itself is just not true. Sen. Harris herself made some false and misleading claims, certainly was not perfect. But for me, selfishly, it was a little bit at least a chance to take a breath after dealing with Trump for four or five years." Peter Weber
President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will not be meeting in person for next week's debate.
The Commission on Presidential Debates on Thursday announced that the second 2020 presidential debate between Trump and Biden, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 15, will be held virtually. It was previously set to take place entirely in person at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida.
Trump and Biden will be in separate locations for the debate, while the moderator and the town hall meeting participants will be at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, organizers said.
This decision comes after Trump last week announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 days after the first 2020 presidential debate, although Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus multiple times since then. After Trump's diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization, there had been questions as to whether the next two debates would go forward at all. Trump had said earlier this week he was still planning to participate in the debate; Biden said that "if [Trump] still has COVID, we shouldn't have a debate." On Wednesday, the first and only vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) took place in person. Brendan Morrow
The 2020 Nobel Prize for literature was awarded Thursday morning to Louise Glück, the American poet, "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."
Glück, an English professor at Yale, published her first collection of poems, Firstborn, in 1968. "In one of her most lauded collections, The Wild Iris (1992), for which she was awarded the Pulitzer Prize, she describes the miraculous return of life after winter in the poem 'Snowdrops,'" Nobel Committee chairman Anders Olsson writes, reprinting the poem:
I did not expect to survive, earth suppressing me. I didn’t expect to waken again, to feel in damp earth my body able to respond again, remembering after so long how to open again in the cold light of earliest spring –
afraid, yes, but among you again crying yes risk joy
"You've got to appreciate the irony, though," Noah said. "The president who spent years blaming Mexicans for bringing over disease has personally turned the White House into a petri dish."
"White House senior adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus," Seth Meyers noted at Late Night. "Well, everyone else at the White House has it, and you know how much he'd hate to be in the minority."
"There are still concerns about Donald Trump's health, so earlier this evening the president released a video to prove that he's doing well," James Corden said at The Late Late Show. Instead, he mostly proved he's "especially orange," but "while rambling about how the drugs he was given in the hospital cured him, the president went on to promise every American free access to those same drugs," Corden added. "Great, well, now that you're giving us the full presidential experience, does that mean that we don't have to pay taxes, either?"
Meanwhile, "early this morning, a CNN journalist reporting from the White House lawn was distracted from his broadcast by having to fend off wild raccoons," Corden said. "I honestly think that the White House has gone too far with their attacks on the press."
Yes, "as if there isn't enough going on at the White House, right now the entire place is infested with raccoons," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "That's a fun decision for the White House staff: Stay inside and get COVID from Trump, or go outside and get rabies from a raccoon." Based on his manic tweeting, "it seems like Trump is feeling better, but White House staffers aren't taking any chances," he said. "Life comes at you fast. You know, a week ago, Trump was at a rally, now the people around him are dressed like scientists in E.T."
Stephen Colbert turned Trump's video into a Zoom interview on The Late Show. Watch below. Peter Weber
CNN's snap poll after Wednesday's vice presidential debate showed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) handily winning the showdown, with 59 percent picking her as the victor versus 38 percent who named Vice President Mike Pence. But at CNN's watch party for undecided voters in Arizona, it was a 4-4 tie — though the only two participants who said there was a clear winner thought Harris won.
The voters reacted to the debate with a dial, and there was really only one moment where the dial went up, CNN's Sara Sidner said, and it was when Harris criticized the Trump administration for being dishonest about COVID-19. CNN showed the moment and the lines, but when Sidner asked some participants to explain why they had reacted that way in real time, their answers didn't really track.
Sidner did not ask specifically about how Harris did, but she got a mixed, mostly negative bag of one-word responses for Pence's performance. There were three positive responses — "polished" and "confident" twice — and lots of more negative reactions: "shifty," "evasive," "stubborn," "not sincere," "calculated," and "overtime — he kept stealing her time." One undecided voter went down the middle, calling Pence "consistent, because there was nothing new, no surprises." Peter Weber