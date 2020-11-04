Trump's lead get sliced in half in Michigan before a stunned CNN team's sleep-deprived eyes

-
Trump's lead get sliced in half in Michigan before a stunned CNN team's sleep-deprived eyes8:32 a.m.
-
Chris Christie calls out Trump for premature victory claim: 'He has undercut his own credibility'7:50 a.m.
-
Biden's and Trump's most likely remaining paths to victory6:45 a.m.
-
Trump can't just ask the Supreme Court to stop ballot counting, GOP election lawyer tells CNN4:57 a.m.
-
Biden campaign calls Trump's premature victory claim 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect'4:25 a.m.
-
Trump spent election night at the White House, surrounded by Fox News personalities4:02 a.m.
-
Biden projected to win at least 3 of Maine's 4 electoral votes3:35 a.m.
-
Pennsylvania's governor promises to 'count every vote' after Trump threatens to stop tabulation3:26 a.m.
