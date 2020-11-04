See More Speed Reads
Biden is now projected to receive more votes for president than any other candidate in U.S. history

9:18 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to receive more votes for president than any other candidate in U.S. election history. With many precincts still reporting results, he had already gathered 69,165,955 votes on Wednesday morning, compared to former President Barack Obama's 2008 popular vote total of 69,498,516.

The news follows reports on Tuesday night that the 2020 election was shaping up to have the highest voter turnout since 1908, when 65 percent of eligible Americans voted, The New York Times reports. The country was on track for around 160 million votes this year, which would put the eligible turnout rate at around 67 percent.

Biden's lead over President Trump in the popular vote isn't likely to let up either; experts, in fact, say his margin over Trump is only likely to grow at this point. Even so, Trump's totals are also appearing like they're going to pass Obama's 2008 record, FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver tweeted. Jeva Lange

Trump blames nonexistent 'surprise ballot dumps' for growing Biden margins

11:01 a.m.

President Trump is trying to blame his lagging lead on a nonexistent conspiracy.

As votes continued to be counted on Wednesday morning, Rust Belt states started to tip in Democratic nominee Joe Biden's favor — something that was expected to happen as absentee ballots were counted after in-person votes. But Trump tweeted that "surprise ballot dumps" were actually to blame for Biden's surge, receiving a flag from Twitter for its misleading content.

Surprise ballot dumps simply aren't a thing. Large numbers of ballots registering at once are the result of ballots being counted, as democracy demands. Further debunking Trump's claim is the fact that mail-in votes, especially in vital swing states, were projected to lean toward Biden, in part because Trump encouraged his supporters to vote in person.

Many states only started tabulating those mountains of absentee ballots on Tuesday, leading to a delay in reporting full results and the outcomes of some states as a whole. If Trump has a problem with that delay, he should take it up with Republican legislatures that rejected efforts to start tabulating results earlier.

Biden's camp meanwhile rejected Trump's efforts to cut off the ballot count, but reminded the president it wouldn't go well for him if that happened. Kathryn Krawczyk

Polling was terrible again. It isn't going anywhere.

10:40 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

The presidential votes are still being counted in many states, and so far Joe Biden has a substantial lead in the popular vote and is narrowly ahead in the states necessary to win the Electoral College. That makes for a sharp contrast with the pre-election polling averages, which had Biden far ahead nationally and ahead in almost every swing state.

We will have to wait until all the votes are counted to see how bad the mistake was precisely, but at time of writing the FiveThirtyEight polling average was off in Ohio by about 8 percentage points, in Florida by about 5 points, and in Texas by about 4 points. Other states are still being counted, but similar errors look likely in many of them. The mistake looks considerably worse than the miss in 2016, and very possibly the worst one since the infamous "Dewey Defeats Truman" whiff in 1948.

No doubt experts are already investigating what went wrong. But it's hard to trust that they will correctly identify the source of error, given that they have been working on their models feverishly for the last four years and somehow only introduced new mistakes.

The logical response to two consecutive polling faceplants that disadvantaged Democrats would be for the party to abandon its laser focus on public opinion, and simply run on what seems like good policy. If you're going to be flying half-blind in terms of what sells, you might as well try to achieve something in the process.

But this is very hard to imagine. Polls on issues, policies, popularity, head-to-head matchups with conservatives, and so on — these things are central to modern politics. Perhaps half of political argument and political media (much of my own writing included, to be fair) turns on a poll in some way. Even if polls are untrustworthy, they will continue to be conducted regardless, and get wide attention. And panicky Democrats, desperate to find the "safe" choice of candidates or platforms, will probably keep listening to them. Ryan Cooper

Here's what happened with the biggest ballot measures of the 2020 election

10:23 a.m.
Voting.
Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

It's not all about the president! On Tuesday night, Americans voted on 120 different statewide ballot measures. In addition to several states approving the decriminalization of marijuana and other drugs, here are some of the other biggest moments of the night.

The Mississippi state flag

Voters in Mississippi approved a new flag, featuring a white magnolia flower and the words "In God We Trust." The design replaces the state's old flag, which featured the Confederate Battle Cross. In 2001, Mississippians had voted to keep the Confederate symbol on their flag by an overwhelming 64 percent; as of Tuesday night, the new design appeared to have gotten 68 percent of the vote, NBC News reports.

Uber, Lyft celebrate victory in California

California voters sided with tech companies in exempting gig economy workers from a state labor law that would have required companies like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash to provide basic benefits and minimum wage pay. Proposition 22 was the most expensive ballot measure campaign in California's history, with tech companies spending over $200 million in the fight to keep treating their workers as contractors, rather than employees. It was an investment that almost immediately paid off.

Colorado rejects 22-week abortion ban

As of Tuesday night, over 59 percent of Colorado voters had rejected a measure that would have banned later-term abortions in the state. "For the fourth time in 12 years, Coloradans have rejected attempts to ban abortion at the ballot, trusting patients and families to make the personal medical decisions that are right for them, without interference from politicians," said Lucy Olena, a campaign organizer against the ban, in a statement.

Other notable ballot measure results include: Colorado passing a historic 12-week paid leave program; Florida passing a $15 minimum wage increase; Alaska and Massachusetts rejecting ranked-choice voting; and Oklahoma rejecting a constitutional amendment to prevent prosecutors and judges from using previous nonviolent felony convictions to enhance the sentences for nonviolent crimes. Read more about ballot measures — and click through the "races to watch" links to see the results — here at The Week. Jeva Lange

Fox News decision desk director: 'I'd rather be Joe Biden than Donald Trump' in Michigan and Wisconsin

10:19 a.m.
Joe Biden
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

All eyes are on Michigan and Wisconsin as the tight 2020 presidential contest continues.

On Wednesday morning, Fox News decision desk director Arnon Mishkin outlined how even if President Trump picks up Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, he also needs Wisconsin or Michigan to win the election. In these two states, which previously helped deliver Trump his 2016 victory, Biden currently has a very narrow lead, according to The New York Times. While Fox News can't yet project a winner in either race, Mishkin suggested Biden might have better odds at taking the states.

"When I look at Michigan and Wisconsin right now, we are nowhere near calling it, but in those states, I'd rather be Joe Biden than Donald Trump," Mishkin said on Fox & Friends, per Mediaite. "In North Carolina and Georgia, I'd rather be Donald Trump than Joe Biden."

When it comes to Pennsylvania, a state where the election result may not be known for several more days, Mishkin was unsure whether he'd rather be Biden or Trump there, but he suggested Wisconsin and Michigan may be the real "ground zero" of the race.

"If the president wins both Wisconsin and Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia, he's the next president," Mishkin said. "If Biden wins Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan, he's the next president. We all think that Pennsylvania's ground zero, [but] it might not be. It may be Wisconsin and Michigan." Brendan Morrow

Polling is 'done,' says pollster

9:59 a.m.

Did 2020 kill the polling industry? A lot of analysts, and even some pollsters, sure think so.

Prominent GOP pollster Frank Luntz told Axios that the election "has been devastating for my industry," which he thinks is "done."

Politico's Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman, meanwhile, said "polling is a wreck and should be blown up."

Most polls had the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, unseating President Trump. That remains feasible, but the criticism of the industry is being waged primarily because of the margins. Biden still has a path to 270 or more electoral votes if he picks up crucial swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, but many surveys had him winning those states in much clearer fashion. A narrow Biden victory, therefore, may wind up proving to be an even bigger indictment of pollsters than Hillary Clinton's loss in 2016. Tim O'Donnell

Biden is winning. Democrats are grieving.

9:49 a.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

As of Wednesday morning, something odd was happening in American politics: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared to be on track to win the presidency — President Trump's false and premature claims of victory notwithstanding. Yet, Democrats were mostly grieving.

They were grieving because, no matter the result, Trump managed to at least make a race of it. There was no "blue wave." Voters did not utterly repudiate this president, despite having seen his mishandling of the pandemic, and the turbulence of the last four years.

For many left-of-center observers, Trump's resilience is sobering.

"Biden kept saying about the awfulness of the Trump era, 'That's not who we are,'" tweeted Paul Krugman, the liberal New York Times columnist. "Well, it's not who the majority of us are — [Biden is] probably going to win the popular vote by 5 percent or so. But it is, it turns out, who a lot of us are."

This is true, but it was always true. For all the talk of "the failure of polling," the polls have got one thing absolutely right in recent years: Trump has never been popular — but he has never been massively unpopular, either. He has generally held an approval rating of at least 40 percent, which means there have always been a lot of Americans who like Trump and what he represents.

There are few definitive, final victories in American politics. The work — like this election, apparently — never ends. Joel Mathis

U.S. slams Côte d'Ivoire's leaders for failing to 'show commitment to the democratic process' just hours after Trump falsely declared victory

9:47 a.m.

Has the United States ever heard that old saying about the pot calling the kettle black? Because things sure got awkward on Wednesday morning, when the U.S. Embassy condemned the presidential election in West Africa's Côte d'Ivoire for being undemocratic — shortly after America's own leader faced such accusations domestically.

On the surface, there is little comparison between the United States' elections, which are by all expert accounts fair and legitimate, and the situation in Côte d'Ivoire, where President Alassane Ouattara won a third term with 94.27 percent of the vote. Tragically, violent clashes in the nation over the election have also resulted in at least a dozen deaths, with thousands fleeing the country, the United Nations has reported. In issuing its condemnation on Wednesday, the United States joined a chorus of international voices decrying the violence and breakdown of democratic processes in Côte d'Ivoire.

But one line in particular stood out in the U.S. statement: "The United States calls on Côte d'Ivoire's leaders to show commitment to the democratic process and the rule of law." The finger-wagging might seem a bit hypocritical, particularly after President Trump falsely declared victory in states he hasn't yet won, baselessly raised doubts about the integrity of the election, and threatened to go to the Supreme Court to stop the counting of legitimately-cast ballots.

Read the full U.S. statement, shared by The Washington Post's West Africa bureau chief Danielle Paquette, below. Jeva Lange

