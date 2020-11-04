See More Speed Reads
election 2020
Jared Kushner reportedly threw together Trump's legal team on election night

9:10 p.m.

President Trump had speculated about potential voter fraud for weeks, even months, in the lead up to Election Day, prompting many observers to assume he might try to challenge some results if they didn't play in his favor. As it turned out, his campaign has launched lawsuits seeking to halt vote counting in crucial battlegrounds including Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. But the plan, seemingly long in the making, apparently really only came together on Wednesday, The New York Times reports.

Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kusher, apparently spent Wednesday making phone calls in an attempt to find a "James Baker-like" figure — the attorney who oversaw former President George W. Bush's successful 2000 presidential election recount in Florida — to lead the legal effort, a person briefed on the matter reportedly told the Times.

Observers were certainly perplexed by the fact that he was cobbling it all together on the fly. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
International election monitors say Trump harmed 'public trust in democratic institutions'

10:24 p.m.
People at the polls in Las Vegas.

For nearly two decades, the 57-nation Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has been invited by the Department of State to monitor U.S. elections, and this year, participants accused President Trump of making "deliberate attempts" to "weaken confidence in the election process."

There were monitors visiting polling sites and post offices in 30 states, including Michael Georg Link, a German politician. He said that "baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies, notably by the incumbent president, including on election night, harm public trust in democratic institutions," and implored officials to count every vote.

Despite Trump claiming before the election that there would be fraud, Ursula Gacek, a former Polish diplomat who now oversees the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said monitors found "no solid ground" to such accusations. "The system held up well," she told reporters on Wednesday. "Given the extreme stress test the system was exposed to ... the American electoral process appears to have passed that test."

Gacek also praised the "enormous effort made by election workers, supported by many engaged citizens" which "ensured that voters could cast their votes despite legal and technical challenges and deliberate attempts by the incumbent president to weaken confidence in the election process." Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Trump reportedly screamed at Rupert Murdoch over Fox News' early Arizona call

10:10 p.m.
Rupert Murdoch.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As of Wednesday night, Fox News had one of the most pessimistic maps for the Trump campaign, with the network being one of two outlets to call Arizona for Joe Biden. (The Associated Press is the other.) And you'll never guess who was rumored to be furious that it was his preferred news channel that happened to be the bearer of bad news.

"According to a source, [President] Trump phoned Fox owner Rupert Murdoch to scream about the call and demand a retraction" after Fox's ruling was made just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, Gabriel Sherman reports for Vanity Fair. "Murdoch refused, and the call stood."

Biden is still ahead of Trump in Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes, meaning that if he wins the state, he'll be a mere six Electoral College votes away from the winning 270. But as more votes came in from Maricopa County on Wednesday night, Trump appeared to be slowly chipping away at his lead.

Still, "Murdoch has been telling associates for months that Trump would lose the election," Vanity Fair reports. And the network's coverage isn't going over well with the Trump team, which is used to Fox being on their side. "Fox News committed news malpractice and voter suppression last night," former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg vented to Sherman. "There's got to be a change there or there will be major consequences. Chris Wallace wouldn't shut up the whole night! I switched to CNN anytime he came on." Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. sets record with 100,000 new coronavirus cases in 1 day

8:59 p.m.
People wearing masks in New York City.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The United States marked a grim milestone on Wednesday, when the country for the first time recorded 100,000 new coronavirus cases in one day.

Minnesota, Indiana, and Maine also reported single-day records on Wednesday, and in the last 14 days, Minnesota's daily case reports have on average increased by 79 percent. For several months, Maine had low transmission rates compared to most other states, but recently cases there have nearly tripled. Wyoming meanwhile has seen its number of new cases go up 80 percent.

There are more than 50,000 people hospitalized in the United States with COVID-19, up 64 percent since the beginning of October, the Covid Tracking Project reports. Over the last two weeks, deaths related to the coronavirus have increased 14 percent nationwide.

The New York Times notes that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, warned in June when there were about 42,000 new cases reported per day that if the pandemic was not reined in, the U.S. would eventually hit 100,000 cases a day. On Friday, he told The Washington Post with winter coming and people gathering indoors, the country "could not possibly be positioned more poorly," and "we're in for a whole lot of hurt." Catherine Garcia

2020 election
Michigan Democrat Gary Peters projected for narrow Senate victory

8:45 p.m.
Sen. Gary Peters.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) will narrowly retain his seat, NBC News and Politico project.

With 98 percent of the vote reporting, Peters beat Republican John James by about 60,000 votes — a 49.6 percent margin to James' 48.5 percent. Peters' projected victory comes after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was projected to win Michigan as well.

President Trump won Michigan in 2016, but Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) defeated James in 2018. A loss for Peters would've negated the second of Democrats' two flipped seats in the Senate. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Trump reportedly didn't spend much time in Arizona because he doesn’t like traveling west

8:45 p.m.

President Trump's re-election campaign believes he still has a shot to win Arizona, even though, much to their chagrin, Fox News and The Associated Press have both called the typically-red state for his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. At the same time, The New York Times reports that blame for the projected loss is already being tossed around within the campaign.

Per the Times, some aides said Trump was advised to spend more time in Arizona by Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, and his former campaign manager Brad Parscale. Trump's reasoning for resisting the plan, the aides reportedly told the Times, was that he did not like traveling west where he'd have to spend the night on the road, as opposed to hopping from a rally back to the White House.

Trump's aides also reportedly tried to get him to cease his attacks on Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who died two years ago, to no avail. McCain is widely admired in Arizona, so there's a sense that Trump's frequent criticisms may have left a bad impression on voters. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
A record number of Native American women will soon serve in Congress

8:24 p.m.
Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland.
Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images

Three Native American women won seats in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, a record for the chamber.

In 2018, Democrats Deb Haaland of New Mexico, a member of the Laguna Pueblo, and Sharice Davids of Kansas, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, became the first Native American women elected to Congress. They were both re-elected on Tuesday night, while Republican Yvette Herrell of New Mexico, a Cherokee, defeated incumbent Democrat Xochitl Torres Small in her race.

In total, six Native Americans won seats in the House this election, and New Mexico is now the first state to have two Native American women as congressional delegates. This year, a record 18 indigenous women ran for congressional seats, the Center for American Women and Politics said. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
No, Sharpies aren't ruining ballots in Arizona

7:35 p.m.
An Arizona I Voted sticker.
Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images

Election officials in Arizona confirmed on Wednesday that Sharpies can be used to mark ballots in the state, despite internet rumors to the contrary.

The latest conspiracy theory making the rounds on Twitter is that in Maricopa County, poll workers gave voters Sharpies, which ruined and invalidated ballots, especially those cast for President Trump. The Maricopa County Elections Department tweeted a clarification, saying that Sharpies are used so ink doesn't smudge when votes are counted, and "new offset columns on the ballots means bleed through won't impact your vote."

Officials said even if there was somehow a problem recording these ballots on the tabulation machines, there is a process in place to keep those ballots from being cancelled out, The Associated Press reports. Both AP and Fox News have called the race in Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes, for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Catherine Garcia

