Jared Kushner reportedly threw together Trump's legal team on election night

President Trump had speculated about potential voter fraud for weeks, even months, in the lead up to Election Day, prompting many observers to assume he might try to challenge some results if they didn't play in his favor. As it turned out, his campaign has launched lawsuits seeking to halt vote counting in crucial battlegrounds including Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. But the plan, seemingly long in the making, apparently really only came together on Wednesday, The New York Times reports.

Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kusher, apparently spent Wednesday making phone calls in an attempt to find a "James Baker-like" figure — the attorney who oversaw former President George W. Bush's successful 2000 presidential election recount in Florida — to lead the legal effort, a person briefed on the matter reportedly told the Times.

Observers were certainly perplexed by the fact that he was cobbling it all together on the fly. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell