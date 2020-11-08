See More Speed Reads
live from new york
Alec Baldwin's downtrodden Trump plays piano as Jim Carrey's Biden, May Rudolph's Harris gloat in SNL cold open

10:37 a.m.

The latest Saturday Night Live cold open focused on President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump, which was called by media outlets earlier in the day Saturday.

Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph returned as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, respectively. The pair tried to act graciously during their acceptance speech, but eventually wound up gloating and calling Trump a "loser."

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin reprised his role as Trump, who repeated the actual president's claims that the Democrats were trying to steal the election from him, before heading to the piano — a reference to the show's 2016 skit following Hillary Clinton's defeat — where he sang the Village People hit "Macho Man," without much enthusiasm. Watch the full sketch below. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Romney: Rhetoric about 'rigged' elections 'gets picked up by authoritarians around the world'

12:09 p.m.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was one of the first and most prominent Republicans to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory Saturday. On Sunday, he made the network rounds, where he was asked by the likes of Chuck Todd and Jake Tapper about President Trump's refusal so far to concede the election.

Romney, who often clashes with Trump, said, ultimately, no one will be able to change Trump's "nature" in the final days of his presidency, so he expects him to fight the results until the end, even though he'd like to see a "more grateful departure." When push comes to shove, though, he said he expects Trump will concede.

Romney acknowledged it's within Trump's rights to pursue recounts in tightly contested states, as well as other legal remedies, but he does draw issue with the president's rhetoric, noting that using language like "stolen" or "rigged" to describe the election gives a boost to authoritarian around the world and undermines confidence in the democratic system. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Jared Kushner is reportedly not a 'restraining' voice advising Trump to concede

11:03 a.m.

Jared Kushner is not suggesting to President Trump that he should concede the presidential election, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported Sunday morning.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins had previously reported that two sources told her Kushner had approached his father-in-law about the possibility, though it was unclear whether Kushner was actually in favor of the move or if he was just trying to gauge Trump's preference. Swan's latest report doesn't contradict that such a conversation took place, but it does indicate Kushner is in favor of pursuing "legal remedies" to the election, which Trump has claimed, without evidence, was stolen from him by the Democrats through widespread voter fraud.

As Swan put it, Trump doesn't need anyone to convince him to keep fighting the results, but he clarified Kushner does not appear to be in the opposition camp, if there even is one. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Biden adviser: Presidential campaign 'was less consultant-driven than any' in 'modern history'

8:00 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's path to victory wasn't an easy one — at one point it even seemed like he could wind up an afterthought early in the Democratic primaries — but he ultimately emerged as the projected winner Saturday. And it appears that sticking to his own personal vision during his campaign, even if it seemed unpersuasive at times to other Democrats, is at least part of what pushed him over the line, The New York Times reports.

"It was his campaign," Anita Dunn, one of his closest advisers, told the Times. "It was less consultant-driven than any presidential campaign in modern history."

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) recalled hearing Biden's original pitch for the White House back in 2019, before he announced his candidacy. Casey said he wasn't convinced by Biden's messaging "about the soul of the country," especially at a time of intense ideological division across the United States. "I was worried at the time at the time that it wasn't hard-hitting enough," Casey told the Times, but he admitted the former vice president "was prescient in his ability, even in the primaries when almost nobody else was doing it, to say, 'We have to bring the country back together.'" Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Biden addresses nation for 1st time as president-elect: 'This is the time to heal in America'

November 7, 2020

Joe Biden addressed the United States as president-elect for the first time Saturday evening in Wilmington, Delaware, hours after he was projected to win the presidential election.

Throughout the speech he thanked his wife, Jill, and the rest of his family, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and all his volunteers, while also singling out the support he received at the polls throughout the Democratic primary and general election from Black Americans. He then emphasized that he and Harris would immediately get to work on building a plan to control the coronavirus pandemic so they could hit the ground running in January.

A good portion of the speech was dedicated to finding some sort of middle ground in what many consider a deeply divided nation. Biden spoke directly to Americans who voted for President Trump (though he steered away from direct references to Trump himself) at one point, telling them: "Let's give each other a chance." He made it clear he intends to work with people across the aisle during his time in the Oval Office. "This is the time to heal in America," he said. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Kamala Harris addresses America as vice president-elect: 'While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be last'

November 7, 2020

Sen. Kamala Harris addressed the nation for the first time as vice president-elect on Saturday night, opening her speech by quoting the late congressman John Lewis who called democracy not a state, but an act. "It's only as strong as our willingness to fight for it," Harris explained, going on to praise the American people "for turning out in record numbers to make your voices heard."

Harris went on to call Biden a "healer, a uniter," and described his deep love for his family as a guiding principle in his life. Harris also thanked her own family, including her late mother. "She believed so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible," Harris said, alluding to her historic presence on Biden's ticket. "And I'm thinking of her and about the generations of women, Black women, Asian, white, Latina, native American women who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight. Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality and liberty and justice for all, including the Black women who are often, too often, overlooked — but so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy." She added, "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be last."

Harris concluded, "America is ready, and so are Joe and I. We have elected a president who represents the best in us. A leader the world will respect and our children will look up to. A commander in chief who will respect our troops and keep our country safe — and a president for all Americans." Watch below. Jeva Lange

election 2020
President-elect Joe Biden is planning executive orders that would sweepingly reverse Trump's biggest policies

November 7, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is prepared to issue a series of executive orders after taking office that would reverse some of President Trump's most noteworthy policies, including his controversial "Muslim ban," his crackdown on DREAMers, and his withdrawals from the Paris climate accords and the World Health Organization, people familiar with his plans told The Washington Post.

Biden's advisers have spent "months quietly working on how best to implement his agenda, with hundreds of transition officials preparing to get to work inside various federal agencies," the Post writes. "They have assembled a book filled with his campaign commitments to help guide their early decisions." In another display of how stark a contrast Biden plans to draw with Trump, the president-elect reportedly plans to announce a robust, 12-member coronavirus task force as soon as Monday.

While Biden's sweeping erasure of his predecessor's efforts in office would be remarkable, the president-elect will likely have few other options for implementing major policies, since the looming possibility of a Republican-controlled Senate would present an obstacle for his administration to pass substantial legislation. "In the old days, the mandate meant that the other side would be more amenable, or feeling they had an impetus to work," Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr., Jr. (D-Pa.) explained to the Post. "I'm not sure that applies any longer." Read the full scoop, and what might be included in Biden's plans, at The Washington Post here. Jeva Lange

election 2020
Trump's motorcade greeted by jeering Biden supporters near White House as he returns from playing golf

November 7, 2020

As the news broke about President-elect Joe Biden's projected victory Saturday morning, President Trump was out on the golf course. Meanwhile, Biden supporters began to gather near the White House to celebrate the victory.

Eventually, Trump finished up his round on the green, and headed back home, where the crowd was awaiting his motorcade. As it rolled through, people facetiously waved goodbye to Trump, many of them showering him with boos. But while the jeers may have been loud, the president and his security reportedly had no issues getting onto the White House ground safely.

Take a look at the scene below. Tim O'Donnell

