Alec Baldwin's downtrodden Trump plays piano as Jim Carrey's Biden, May Rudolph's Harris gloat in SNL cold open

Sen. Kamala Harris addressed the nation for the first time as vice president-elect on Saturday night, opening her speech by quoting the late congressman John Lewis who called democracy not a state, but an act. "It's only as strong as our willingness to fight for it," Harris explained, going on to praise the American people "for turning out in record numbers to make your voices heard."

Harris went on to call Biden a "healer, a uniter," and described his deep love for his family as a guiding principle in his life. Harris also thanked her own family, including her late mother. "She believed so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible," Harris said, alluding to her historic presence on Biden's ticket. "And I'm thinking of her and about the generations of women, Black women, Asian, white, Latina, native American women who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight. Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality and liberty and justice for all, including the Black women who are often, too often, overlooked — but so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy." She added, "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be last."

Harris concluded, "America is ready, and so are Joe and I. We have elected a president who represents the best in us. A leader the world will respect and our children will look up to. A commander in chief who will respect our troops and keep our country safe — and a president for all Americans." Watch below. Jeva Lange