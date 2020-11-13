The Daily Show's Trevor Noah jokes that COIVD Thanksgiving is at least historically accurate

-
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah jokes that COIVD Thanksgiving is at least historically accurate2:48 a.m.
Hurricane Eta finally goes to sea from Florida as a tropical storm, after 10 days of death and destruction4:45 a.m.
China congratulates Biden on his victory, says 'we respect the choice of the American people'3:46 a.m.
This 12-year-old musician is one of the youngest to ever compose for the New York Philharmonic2:08 a.m.
Trump is reportedly 'trying to survive from 1 news cycle to the next,' with no exit ramp1:41 a.m.
Amnesty International says hundreds of civilians were killed amid military clashes in Ethiopia1:04 a.m.
Beto O'Rourke explains why he thinks Democrats failed to flip Texas12:13 a.m.
All the other networks finally project Biden winner in Arizona, 8 days after Fox NewsNovember 12, 2020
November 12, 2020