stepping down
GOP lawyer resigns from state judicial panel over raid on home of former data scientist

10:16 p.m.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After police raided the home of Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Department of Health data scientist who said she was fired after refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data, a Republican lawyer resigned from a state judicial panel in protest.

Ron Filipkowski was appointed to the nominating commission for Florida's 12th Circuit by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). Jones' home was raided on Monday, and on Tuesday, Filipkowski sent a resignation letter to DeSantis' general counsel saying he believed the search warrant executed on Jones' home was "unconscionable" yet characteristic of the state's "reckless and irresponsible" handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones, who created Florida's COVID-19 dashboard, has said she was fired in May because she would not change data to make the numbers look better for Florida; state officials allege she was fired for insubordination. After leaving the Department of Health, Jones launched her own COVID-19 data dashboard, and her computer was seized during the raid. An affidavit attached to the search warrant alleges that in November, Jones hacked into a health department emergency communication platform and sent a message to employees, urging them to tell the truth about the seriousness of the pandemic; Jones has denied the accusation.

In an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday, Filipkowski said it "just seems like it's not really about any kind of criminal investigation. It's about intimidation of her and sending a message to people currently working in state government that, 'This could be you.'" Filipkowski, a former state and federal prosecutor who now has a private criminal law practice, told the Post he submitted his resignation after he looked at the search warrant affidavit, and he doesn't believe DeSantis' spokesman's claim that the governor did not know about the raid in advance. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Michigan House says 29 members, staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 this year

9:17 p.m.
Rudy Giuliani.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

The office of the Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives on Wednesday said 29 House members and staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus so far this year, making the announcement one day after an investigation was launched into the House over possible workplace violations.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity on Tuesday said the probe was initiated by a complaint filed by an employee of the House, but the department was unable to provide any additional information.

Last Wednesday, President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani testified before members of the House about baseless voter fraud allegations, and did not wear a mask. On Sunday, Trump announced Giuliani had tested positive for COVID-19, and the health officer for Ingham County, Linda Vail, said it was highly likely Giuliani was contagious during his visit, and people who were around him should quarantine.

The Speaker's office said eight representatives and 21 staffers have tested positive, but did not share when they were infected and if any cases were reported after Giuliani's visit. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. records more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in 1 day

7:58 p.m.
A coronavirus patient's body is taken to a Brooklyn morgue.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday, the United States recorded more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths, a single-day pandemic record.

This new high comes as the country struggles with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus. In April, when COVID-19 was hitting the northeastern United States hard, the seven-day average U.S. death toll reached more than 2,000 per day.

Tuesday was California's deadliest day since the pandemic began, with 219 COVID-19 deaths; the previous high of 214 deaths was recorded on July 31, the Los Angeles Times reports. More than 15,360,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States, with at least 288,000 people dying of the virus. Catherine Garcia

Biden White House
Biden reportedly selects Katherine Tai as trade representative

6:40 p.m.
People walk on Wall Street.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to pick Katherine Tai as the United States trade representative, a person familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

Tai, the chief trade lawyer for the House Ways and Means Committee, is Asian American, and if confirmed will be the first woman of color to serve as U.S. trade representative.

The trade representative enforces trade rules and negotiates new deals with other countries. It is a Cabinet-level position that carries the rank of ambassador. From 2007 to 2014, Tai worked in the Office of the United States Trade Representative and prosecuted multiple cases on Chinese trade practices at the World Trade Organization, the Times reports. Catherine Garcia

paying for it
House passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown

5:12 p.m.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

The House on Wednesday voted 343-67 to approve a stopgap government funding bill, giving lawmakers another week to negotiate next year's funding.

Congress first approved a short-term continuing resolution in September extending funding until this Friday, and extended it until next Friday with this vote. The soon-to-be narrowly split House has had a hard time agreeing to funding for the next year.

The vote comes as the House, Senate, and White House continue to negotiate a coronavirus relief bill. Democratic leaders are open to negotiation on a $916 billion bill based on a bipartisan Senate proposal, but have rejected the fact that it only extends $600 stimulus checks to Americans and reduces unemployment insurance funding from $180 billion to $40 billion. Kathryn Krawczyk

surprise!
The Trumps are reportedly preparing to move out of the White House

4:51 p.m.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Behind the scenes, the Trumps are reportedly doing what every lame-duck first family should: packing up.

While President Trump still hasn't admitted that he'll be leaving the White House in a month, first lady Melania Trump has been quietly packing and getting ready for life at Mar-a-Lago, CNN reports. That reportedly includes divvying up where the Trumps' personal belongings will be headed, picking out her own china to leave behind, and planning her own twist on the traditional first lady memoir.

Back in April, Melania Trump brought on a special, unpaid government employee — former White House Office of Administration head Marcia Lee Kelly — who has since been helping the Trumps on their outward transition. Among the first lady's reported tasks for Kelly was asking around in the White House to find out whether she'll get any perks once she leaves the White House. The president will get some benefits, but Melania will only get a $20,000-a-year pension if he dies.

Regardless, she has still been spending her days "overseeing shipments of personal items" to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and Trump Tower in New York City, CNN writes. She has already picked out the patterns for the traditional china set each first lady leaves at the White House, and has reportedly hired the same interior decorator Trump had redecorate the White House residence to add a similar charm to Mar-a-Lago. But we shouldn't expect a Becoming-style memoir from this first lady; she's considering a "photo-centric coffee table book" about White House hospitality or her redesign projects, a source in the publishing industry tells CNN.

And as for the president's potential 2024 run, well, "That might not go over well" with his wife, a source told CNN. As the source put it, "she just wants to go home." Read more about the Trumps' post-White House life at CNN. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Hunter Biden reveals he's under federal investigation for his 'tax affairs,' denies wrongdoing

4:44 p.m.
Hunter Biden
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Town & Country

President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter is under federal investigation for his "tax affairs," he revealed on Wednesday.

In a statement released by the president-elect's transition team, Hunter Biden said the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware on Tuesday advised his legal counsel "that they are investigating my tax affairs."

"I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," Hunter Biden said.

A statement from the Biden-Harris transition also said the president-elect is "deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger."

Further details about the federal investigation weren't provided in the statement. But CNN reports that investigators "have been examining multiple financial issues, including whether Hunter Biden and associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China." CNN also reports the investigation "began as early as 2018." Brendan Morrow

file under: hypocrisy
17 red states join Texas' lawsuit to throw out blue states' ballots — even though some had the same voting rules

4:16 p.m.

Texas and a slew of other GOP-leaning states are accusing four blue states of doing the same things they did.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking the Supreme Court to overturn votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, thus reversing President-elect Joe Biden's win. Seventeen more states signed on to the suit on Wednesday, though they probably won't do much to further the case's very slim chances of success.

Essentially, the Texas lawsuit alleges executive officials in the four states that went for Biden improperly tweaked voting rules, thus invalidating their results. But Texas' own Republican governor did exactly the same thing, using an executive order to extend the early voting period for the 2020 election, Reuters' Brad Heath notes. The suit also alleges Pennsylvania's decision to accept late-arriving ballots "raise[s] concerns about election integrity" there, even though Kansas and Mississippi, two supporters in the case, accepted late ballots as well.

President Trump signaled support for the suit on Wednesday, tweeting that "we will be intervening in the Texas case," but not exactly spelling out what "intervening" meant. Maryland's Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh meanwhile had these harsh words for the suit he would definitely not be joining. Kathryn Krawczyk

