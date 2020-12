More than a quarter of excess deaths in the U.S. in 2020 were from non-COVID-19 ailments

More than a quarter of the estimated 356,000 excess deaths in the United States in 2020 have been attributed to ailments other than COVID-19, a New York Times analysis of estimates from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention found.

Diabetes deaths are believed to be around 15 percent above normal nationwide this year, and at least 20 percent in several states, including New Jersey, where the figure is estimated to be 37 percent.

Deaths from Azlheimer's and dementia, high blood pressure, and pneumonia (many of these cases could have been undiagnosed coronavirus infections, particularly early in the pandemic when testing was scarce) and flu, are all estimated to have increased at double digit rates compared to a normal year, as well.

The Times notes the excess mortality, regardless of the cause, is likely at least partially related to the coronavirus pandemic, which has created disruptions in the health care system. Economic stress and social isolation stemming from lockdowns could also have played a role, especially for people with chronic illnesses. "You end up choosing between your prescription medications or buying groceries or keeping a roof over your head," Steven Woolf, director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University, told the Times. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell