Prominent conservative media blame Trump for 'going nuts' and costing GOP the Senate

Conservative media outlets have officially had it with President Trump.

Publications like the Washington Examiner and National Review have often praised Trump throughout his presidency, with some criticism scattered along the way. But with the results of Georgia's Senate runoffs indicating the GOP has lost both the Senate on top of the presidency, conservative writers seem to have found a common enemy.

As of Wednesday morning, Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected the winner of Georgia's first runoff Senate race, while Democrat Jon Ossoff is on track to lock up his contest and give Democrats the Senate. "These things happen when a losing Republican president spends two months promoting crackpot conspiracy theories about how his election was stolen, and urging, and allowing his minions to urge, Georgia Republican voters to stay home to teach state GOP officials a lesson about how they ought to have served Trump’s interests rather than the law," Rod Dreher writes in The American Conservative.

Jim Geraghty struck a similar theme in National Review: "When a president goes nuts and spends two months insisting that his reelection victory was stolen by a vast conspiracy ... his party is not likely to win the close ones." While former GOP Sen. David Perdue narrowly beat Ossoff in November but failed to receive 50 percent of the vote, Ossoff now has a big lead. That's likely because Trump and his allies "spent the past two months arguing that Georgia’s recent presidential-election results were fraudulent," Geraghty writes.

And in the Washington Examiner, Tiana Lowe borrows Trump and his allies' allegation that the Georgia elections were "stolen from Republicans." But Democrats aren't responsible, Lowe writes. Instead, when "Trump recruited kooks such as Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis to lie to the entire party that Trump's election was actually stolen," Georgians were convinced, and decided there was no reason to bother casting ballots this time around, Lowe argues. Kathryn Krawczyk