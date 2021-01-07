Drama in D.C.
Union: Capitol Police officer died from a stroke following riot

8:03 p.m.
A Capitol Police officer.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

A Capitol Police officer died from a stroke after being on duty Wednesday during the pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill, the chairman of the Capitol Police Officers' Union said Thursday

The 40-year-old officer, whose name was not released, was a 15-year veteran of the Capitol Police. No information was given regarding where the officer was stationed during the riot, WUSA reports. On Wednesday, authorities said four people who participated in the riot had died: one woman was shot while climbing into the House Chamber and three others died from medical emergencies.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund submitted his resignation, effective Jan. 16, on Thursday, following intense criticism over the force's response to the mob. Video shows there were clearly not enough officers on the scene to deal with the crowd, with people pushing past barricades and barreling into the Capitol building. Catherine Garcia

Capitol Police chief resigns following criticism for response to pro-Trump mob

6:40 p.m.
Capitol Police officers.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A spokeswoman for the Capitol Police announced on Thursday evening that Chief Steven Sund is resigning, effective Jan. 16, NBC News reports.

Sund has come under fire for the Capitol Police's botched response to Wednesday's pro-Trump riot at the Capitol, which resulted in the mob storming the building and forcing lawmakers to evacuate as they attempted to certify the election. On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called on Sund to resign, saying there was "a failure of leadership at the top."

The Capitol Police Officers' Union agreed, saying rank and file officers are "frustrated and demoralized by the lack of leadership that undermined the response of law enforcement to the violent events" at the Capitol. The union said it was time for "leadership change at the highest level, including the Chief of Police of USCP Steven Sund and his senior command staff to include his assistant chiefs of police." Catherine Garcia

White House condemns Capitol siege in brief statement that doesn't mention Trump

5:55 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany took the podium on Thursday to make a brief statement "on behalf of the entire White House," rather than "on behalf of the president" as usual.

In response to the mob of Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol building on Wednesday to block Congress from certifying the presidential election results, leaving four people dead, McEnany said the White House believes the "violence we saw yesterday at our nation's Capitol was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way."

"We condemn it — the president and this administration — in the strongest possible terms," she continued. She called for "those that broke the law" to be prosecuted. She did not mention that President Trump had encouraged supporters to march to the Capitol and "fight" the certification.

McEnany then compared her condemnation of the Capitol rioters to her criticism of those who protested against racial injustice over the summer, noting that she supports only the right to "peaceably assemble" in both cases. "What we saw yesterday afternoon ... was not that," she said.

"Those who violently besieged our Capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for," she said, also insisting that White House staff is working "an orderly transition of power."

The statement was just under two minutes, did not mention Trump by name, and McEnany took no questions. Watch the full statement below. Summer Meza

Pence reportedly expected to attend the inauguration as Trump potentially leaves for Mar-a-Lago

4:39 p.m.
Mike Pence
Megan Varner/Getty Images

President Trump may not be in attendance for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, but it appears his vice president will.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend Biden's inauguration, Politico reported on Thursday and CNN confirmed. The decision to do so, Politico reports, became "easier" after Trump publicly lambasted Pence for not overturning the results of the 2020 election, despite his lack of authority to do so.

"It was a much more difficult decision days ago, but less difficult now," a person close to Pence told Politico.

Trump had been publicly pressuring Pence to somehow prevent Biden's win from being certified by Congress this week, but Pence, who oversaw the counting of electoral votes, said "my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not." Trump reacted by attacking him on Twitter, claiming he "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done."

Trump has not officially confirmed whether he'll attend the inauguration after refusing to concede the election and falsely claiming he won in a landslide, but Politico reports he has told staff he doesn't expect to do so. He may also leave for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the day before, according to the report, and potentially have a rally the day of. A spokesperson for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies told CNN on Thursday, "We have not been told by the president or vice president whether they will be there." Brendan Morrow

Trump is reportedly polling aides on whether he should pardon himself

4:15 p.m.
trump pardon
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is considering pardoning himself during his final days in office, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Trump has reportedly toyed with the idea for some time now, but discussions apparently started anew shortly before the president was recorded pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough ballots to somehow swing the state's election in his favor. The talks also came before Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol on Wednesday, where hundreds broke into the building in an attempt to block Congress from certifying the presidential election results. "Trump allies believe that both episodes increased Mr. Trump's criminal exposure," writes the Times.

A president has never before attempted to pardon himself, and its not clear how such a move would withstand scrutiny in courts, though Trump has long maintained he has the power to do so. Even so, presidential pardons only apply to federal offenses and would not protect him from any potential charges on a state level. Trump has reportedly been polling aides for their opinions on the move, which is "typically a sign that he is preparing to follow through on his aims," writes the Times.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone told Trump he could face legal exposure for telling his supporters to "fight" the election certification at the Capitol, reports the Times. The riot that followed left four people dead.

In addition to pardoning himself, Trump is also reportedly considering preemptive pardons for his eldest children and son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The Times writes Trump has "become increasingly convinced that his perceived enemies will use the levers of law enforcement to target him after he leaves office." Read more at The New York Times. Summer Meza

Biden: Black Lives Matter protesters would have been treated 'very differently' than Capitol 'domestic terrorists'

3:39 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday condemned the "domestic terrorists" who rioted at the Capitol building this week while arguing Black Lives Matter protesters would have been treated "very differently" by law enforcement.

Biden spoke after a mob of Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday on what the president-elect described as "one of the darkest days" in American history. The Trump supporters stormed the Capitol while Congress was meeting to certify Biden's election win, which Trump has falsely claimed to be fraudulent.

"They weren't protesters," Biden said. "Don't dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It's that basic. It's that simple. And I wish we could say we couldn't see it coming, but that isn't true. We could see it coming."

Biden went on to slam Trump for "inciting a mob to attack the Capitol" in an attempt to "silence" the voice of voters, describing Wednesday's events as the "culmination" of his "unrelenting attack" on the "institutions of our democracy." He also took issue with the response of law enforcement, contending it would have been different had those rioting been from Black Lives Matter.

"No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol," Biden said. "We all know that's true, and it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable." Brendan Morrow

Pelosi joins Schumer in calling for Trump's removal from office

2:42 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has backed calls for President Trump to be removed from office, potentially through the impeachment process.

During a news conference Thursday, Pelosi called for Trump to be removed via the 25th Amendment after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in a riot that left four people dead. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) previously called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked and said that if it isn't, Congress should impeach and remove Trump.

"Yesterday, the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America," Pelosi said. "In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people. I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment."

Pelosi added that Congress "may be prepared to move forward with impeachment" if the 25th Amendment is not invoked to remove Trump. She called this the "overwhelming sentiment of my caucus" and described Trump as a "very dangerous person who should not continue in office." In addition to Pelosi and Schumer, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Democratic Caucus, also backed impeaching and removing Trump.

Trump was previously impeached by the House of Representatives in 2019 but remained in office after being acquitted by the Senate.

"We'll review what our options are in terms of the 25th Amendment," Pelosi said. "If he wants to be unique and be doubly impeached, that's kind of up to him and his Cabinet as to whether he should stay in office." Brendan Morrow

biden cabinet
Biden reportedly nominating Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for commerce

2:25 p.m.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly made his final choices to round out his Cabinet.

Biden will choose Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his labor secretary and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as his commerce secretary, Politico and The New York Times report, respectively. Bloomberg's Jennifer Epstein confirmed both picks.

Walsh has been Boston's mayor for the past seven years, and was previously a Massachusetts state representative. He was the president of his local labor union for more than 20 years, until his election as mayor. AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka asked union leaders to support Walsh for the post, Bloomberg reported in November. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten told Bloomberg at the time that picking Walsh was a "great idea."

Raimondo has been the governor of Rhode Island since 2015, and "is seen as a relatively traditional choice for commerce secretary," the Times writes. A businesswoman and venture capitalist before becoming governor, Raimondo focused on promoting business growth while in office, but ran afoul of unions along the way.

With the selection of Walsh and Raimondo, Biden has finished naming his picks for his top Cabinet spots. It'll be the most diverse Cabinet in history, though no Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders are included. Biden on Wednesday reportedly settled on D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Merrick Garland to be his attorney general. Kathryn Krawczyk

