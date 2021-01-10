u.s.-china tensions
Chinese state media says Pompeo 'crossed a dangerous red line' with latest Taiwan move

11:08 a.m.
Mike Pompeo.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday that he is lifting "self-imposed restrictions" on contacts between American diplomats and their Taiwanese counterparts, ending a practice that was in place to appease China.

The United States, like most countries, doesn't have official relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, but the Trump administration has "ramped up" its support for the self-ruled, democratic country over the years, Reuters notes, and Pompeo's latest move appears to be part of an effort to "lock in a tough approach" to Beijing before the White House transition takes place later this month.

Taiwan's government welcomed the decision, but Chinese state media was unsurprisingly critical. One piece of commentary published by CGTN, the English-language channel of state broadcaster CCTTV, called it a "cowardly act of sabotage" that "crossed a dangerous red line." And Hu Xijin, the editor of China's state-owned Global Times, warned — in a since-delated tweet — that Taiwan could face repercussions for Pompeo's actions, The Associated Press reports. "The option of using military means to solve [the] Taiwan question will also be put on the table," the tweet reportedly read.

The move may not be universally applauded stateside, either, per Reuters. Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, predicts the Biden administration will "rightly be unhappy that a policy decision like this was made in the final days of the Trump administration." Read more at Reuters and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

indonesia plane crash
Black boxes located as investigation into Indonesian jet crash continues

10:47 a.m.
Indonesia plane crash recovery.
Ed Wray/Getty Images

Indonesian officials announced Sunday that the black boxes of a passenger jet carrying 62 people that crashed into the Java Sea on Saturday have been located. Divers are expected to be able to retrieve the two flight recorders soon.

It's still unclear as to what caused the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 to crash shortly after taking off from Jakarta, but it's possible weather played a role. "While we have to wait for the final report of the investigation ... the preliminary data appears" to point to "possible disorientation in the cockpit, to which the bad weather is a factor," aviation analyst Gerry Soejatman told Bloomberg. Before takeoff, the flight was delayed for 30 minutes because of heavy rain. There are, however, several other potential explanations for the crash, and more light will be shed if and when there's access to the black boxes.

The aircraft, which was 26-years-old but reportedly in good condition, did not send a distress signal and is thought to have dropped more than 10,000 feet in less than a minute. Investigators said the plane broke apart upon hitting the water, ruling out a midair breakup.

Search efforts will continue, and it's likely more significant parts of the plane will be recovered, though there appears to be no hope of finding survivors, BBC reports. Read more at Bloomberg and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

on the table
Pence unlikely to invoke 25th Amendment, but option reportedly remains on the table

8:01 a.m.
Mike Pence.
J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images

Things have reportedly not been going well between President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence since Wednesday's deadly Capitol riot.

As of Saturday night, the two men, who have for more than four years enjoyed a publicly harmonious relationship, had not spoken since the incident — Trump is reportedly angry at Pence for not blocking the Electoral College certification (a power which he does not have), while Pence has finally "gotten a glimpse" of the president's "vindictiveness," a source told CNN.

Still, Pence doesn't seem inclined to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump, an unprecedented act that would require support from the majority of the Cabinet. Pence instead prefers, per CNN, to focus on providing a helpful "bridge" to President-elect Joe Biden, whose inauguration he plans to attend, unlike Trump.

But while his preference may be to run out the clock until Jan. 20, a source close to Pence told CNN the vice president has not taken the 25th Amendment route off the table and is keeping an eye on whether Trump becomes more unstable. The decision, the source reportedly said, will ultimately depend on Trump's actions over the next few days. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses

January 9, 2021

President-elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly every available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when he takes office later this month rather than holding back millions of second doses, his transition team said Friday. The decision is meant to "ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible."

The Trump administration has insisted it's necessary to retain second doses, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday expressing concern that Biden's plan could backfire if there are any manufacturing mishaps.

Outside of the White House, Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University, was also apprehensive, noting that there is "an ethical consideration" since those who volunteered for the initial dose were reasonably expecting to receive the second in the proper amount of time. Biden does not intend to delay the second shot for those patients, and is instead counting on an increased production to keep pace. But, Wen says, not only is there no guarantee of a smooth manufacturing process, much of the slowdown has occurred between distribution and injection, so until that stage improves the risk of delay remains.

Harvard University's Juliette Kayyem, however, is more on board with the plan. She believes it's unlikely there will be a supply problem and is encouraged by recent upticks in actual vaccinations. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Trump's phone call with Raffensperger reportedly wasn't the only one he made in hopes of overturning Georgia vote

January 9, 2021
Donald Trump.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

It turns out there was another call.

President Trump in December spoke with the investigations chief for the Georgia Secretary of State's office — days before he had a similar conversation with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger himself — about finding votes in Georgia that would swing the state's presidential electors toward him, The Washington Post and CBS News report. The Raffensberger call, which was recorded by the secretary of state, quickly gained notoriety, with Trump garnering criticism for his fruitless attempts to convince Raffensperger to overturn Georgia's presidential election results.

The earlier call with the election official, whose name is being withheld by the Post because of safety considerations, appears to have a lot of overlap with its successor. Trump reportedly telling the official they would be a "national hero" if they found evidence of fraud, for instance, echoed his pleas to Raffensperger. Still, the context was slightly different since the official was leading an ongoing inquiry into allegations of voter fraud in Cobb County (no evidence was found). Therefore, some legal experts believe the conversation could carry criminal implications for Trump. "Oh my god, of course that's obstruction — any way you cut it," Nick Akerman, a former federal prosecutor in New York and member of the Watergate prosecution team, told the Post.

Akerman said he'd be "shocked" if Trump didn't commit a crime, noting that he took the time to identify the investigator, obtain a phone number, and call.

Others weren't so sure, including Robert James, a former prosecutor in Georgia's DeKalb County, who told the Post that without audio of the call it's too difficult to tell what tone Trump used or whether his intentions were clear. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

To impeach or not to impeach
Republicans' arguments against 2nd Trump impeachment vary

January 9, 2021

Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) drew headlines this week by calling on President Trump to resign and expressing a willingness to consider articles of impeachment, respectively, in the wake of the riot that shook the Capitol on Wednesday. But several other Republicans, both within and outside Congress, have suggested they're opposed to another Trump impeachment trial.

The general reasoning is that, after the violent scene at the Capitol, working to remove Trump less than two weeks before his term is set to end would only exacerbate tensions across the country. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), for example, both argued impeachment would hurt efforts to "unite," "heal," and "start over.""

Former Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), who retired in 2019, also thinks his old colleagues should hold off, though his reasoning differed slightly. Corker said he is "anxious" to see Trump leave the White House and wants him to resign, but added he doesn't "want to ever see him come back," alluding to rumors that Trump is planning a 2024 run. By impeaching and failing to convict Trump, Corker fears, Congress may allow him to market himself as a victim, further riling up his supporters.

Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a Trump ally, said impeachment would be "offensive" to the peaceful transition of power Trump has committed to, although critics believe that argument doesn't have much standing at this point. Tim O'Donnell

courage of conviction
Liz Cheney's 'political capital has risen significantly' after blaming Trump for riot, colleague says

January 9, 2021
Liz Cheney.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was the only one of the GOP's top three House leaders to directly condemn President Trump's rhetoric and behavior associated with the deadly Capitol riot this week. Because of that, one of her Republican colleagues told Politico on condition of anonymity, she's been the recipient of some good will in the lower chamber. Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) are facing scrutiny, Politico reports.

This isn't the first time Cheney has criticized Trump openly, but in the past her comments rattled the president's loyalists, and some of them even reportedly discussed recruiting someone to challenge her for conference chair, Politico notes. The opposite reaction seems to be gaining some steam this time around, however. "People are going to be looking at this moment when they look back at who is going to lead the party," the same lawmaker said. "[Cheney's] political capital has risen significantly. She had the courage of her convictions."

McCarthy and Scalise did come out against the violence displayed at the Capitol, though they were more careful about tying Trump to the incident. There's no reason to think their standing within the party will take an immediate hit, but one Republican lawmaker said the pair's reaction was "troublesome" and "they did not catch the moment." Ultimately, the lawmaker told Politico, "there's a little bit of anger, but a lot of disappointment," which, many people learn during their youth, is often worse. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

all eyes on north korea
Latest message from North Korea's Kim meant to light 'a fire under' Biden administration, experts say

January 9, 2021
Kim Jong Un.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the United States his biggest enemy and vowed to subdue Washington while enhancing Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal, the state's Korean Central News Agency reported Saturday, per Bloomberg.

Kim's aggressive remarks, especially those related to nuclear weapons, are viewed by experts as a message to the incoming Biden administration. "It lights a fire under the Biden administration," Ankit Panda, a Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Bloomberg. "Kim is making clear that if Biden decides not to prioritize North Korea policy, Pyongyang will resume testing and qualitatively advancing its nuclear capabilities in ways that would be seriously detrimental for Washington and Seoul."

Cheon Seong-whun, a former president of the government-funded Korea Institute for National Unification think tank in Seoul, added that Kim is trying to pressure Biden into accepting North Korea as a nuclear state, and he expects Pyongyang to move forward with a series of provocations after the White House transition.

It's not a new strategy for Pyongyang, which has a history of trying to rattle new American presidents, Bloomberg notes. Former President Barack Obama and President Trump both saw North Korea test a series of weapons upon taking office. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

