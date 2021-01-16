post-trump GOP
GOP officials are reportedly privately worried controversial pro-Trump House members could launch Senate, governor campaigns in 2022

11:57 a.m.
Marjorie Taylor Greene.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Georgia and Arizona were two of the most crucial states in this election cycle, and it looks like they'll remain at the forefront of the coming battle within the Republican Party, The New York Times reports.

Things have grown tense in the Sun Belt states, where mainstream Republicans are hoping to fend off President Trump's allies. In Arizona, for instance, the state GOP is trying to censure Republican Gov. Doug Ducey — as well as former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Cindy McCain — in part because he has been "deemed insufficiently beholden to Trump," Politico reports. In Georgia, there's a faction on the right that wants to defeat Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who has faced Trump's wrath for not supporting his election conspiracy theories, in a gubernatorial primary in 2022.

Both situations reportedly have the more traditional half of the Republican Party concerned — privately, the Times reports, GOP officials are concerned some high-profile members of the House that are considered staunch Trump loyalists who have "propagated fringe conspiracy theories," like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), as well as Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), could launch campaigns for Senate seats and governorships in their states in 2022. So, even as, per USA Today, Republican senators ponder whether to vote to convict President Trump in his upcoming impeachment trial, and then potentially vote to bar him from future public office, their fight against him is seemingly far from over. Read more at The New York Times, Politico, and USA Today. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID


India launches massive vaccination campaign

11:11 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccination in India.
DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP via Getty Images

India on Saturday began what is likely the world's largest coronavirus vaccination rollout when the country's first dose was administered to a sanitation worker at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. All told, more than 190,000 people received a shot on day one, which fell short of the initial target, but there were no reports of large-scale problems, The Washington Post reports.

The government of the world's second most populous nation, which the Post notes has a "long track record of mass-producing vaccines at affordable prices," is hoping to inoculate 300 million people against the coronavirus by the summer, beginning with 30 million frontline health care workers, followed by 270 million people who are either over 50 years old or have illnesses that make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

New Delhi has granted emergency approval to the vaccine produced by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, which also received a green light in the United Kingdom, as well as one developed by Bharat Biotech, an Indian pharmaceutical company. The latter has gone through early stage trials, but Bharat Biotech has yet to provide any data, which concerns medical experts in India, but some of the country's top doctors reportedly received it without hesitation. Read more at The Associated Press and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

in-house strife


HHS Secretary Azar latest White House official to criticize Trump, plans to stick around to aid Biden transition

10:52 a.m.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is the latest Trump administration official revealed to have criticized the president's post-election actions.

Azar sent the White House a departure letter earlier this week, and while he clarified he'll continue in his role until Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden assumes office, he had harsh words for President Trump, particularly concerning his role in the deadly riot at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6. "Unfortunately, these actions and rhetoric following the election, especially during the past week, threaten to tarnish these and other historic legacies of this administration," he wrote, referring to the rapid creation of two vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Azar said the riot was an "assault on our democracy and on the tradition of peaceful transitions of power" in the United States. Ultimately, though he stopped short of resigning. "With the pandemic raging, the continued need to deliver vaccines and therapeutics to the American people, and the imperative of ensuring a smooth transition to the Biden administration, I have determined that it is in the best interest of the people we serve to remain as secretary until the end of the term," he explained. Read more at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

Capital Punishment


U.S. carries out 13th and final execution under Trump administration

8:27 a.m.

The United States government on Friday night executed Dustin Higgs — the 13th federal death row inmate to be executed since the Justice Department resumed federal capital punishment in July 2019 after a 17-year gap — at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The Supreme Court declined to stay the final execution under the Trump administration, despite an appeal from Higgs' attorney Shawn Nolan, although some justices dissented. Justice Sonia Sotomayor called it an "unprecedented rush," arguing the government "should have proceeded with some measure of restraint to ensure it did so lawfully."

Higgs, along with two other men, was convicted of kidnapping and murdering three women in 1996. He has maintained his innocence of the murder, proclaiming with his final words, per CNN, "I'd like to say I am an innocent man. I did not order the murders."

Nolan argued the execution should have been delayed after Higgs was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, and also that he was unfairly sentenced considering the actual gunman is serving a life sentence.

Former Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) was among those to criticize the execution, claiming President Trump wanted to move swiftly before President-elect Joe Biden, who has opposed the death penalty, takes office. Read more at NPR and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

vaccination nation


Biden doubles down on promise to distribute 100 million vaccines in 1st 100 days

January 15, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has an ambitious — and potentially impossible — plan to ramp up coronavirus vaccine production and distribution.

Biden has been promising to get 100 million shots to Americans within his first 100 days in office, and doubled down on that commitment in a Friday speech. But vaccine demand far exceeds supply and distribution capacity right now — just over 30 million vaccines have been sent out nationwide, but just over 10 million Americans have received them. All vaccines are coming right off the manufacturing line as the federal government reportedly decided to deplete its stockpile. Biden called the distribution a "dismal failure so far" on Friday, and outlined five ways he planned to change its course.

If necessary, Biden said he'd invoke the Defense Production Act to ramp up vaccine production, and then would increase the federal government's involvement in distribution efforts. Biden also called on states to the lower vaccine eligibility age to 65, and increase the number of public health workers involved in vaccine distribution. And to back up his promise that "equity is central to our COVID response," especially due to the "disproportionate impact this virus has had on Black, Latino and Native American people," Biden promised a national public education campaign to build trust in the vaccine. These plans build upon Biden's proposed stimulus package, which would put $160 billion toward a national vaccine program.

None of these plans mean "everyone in these groups will get vaccinated immediately, because supply is not where it needs to be," Biden clarified. But as for accusations that his plans are just too ambitious, Biden said Friday that "this is the time to make big goals," as "the health of the nation is literally at stake." Kathryn Krawczyk

violation


NBA fines Kyrie Irving $50,000 over indoor party

January 15, 2021
Kyrie Irving
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

After violating the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been hit with a $50,000 fine.

Irving was fined after video apparently showed the NBA star maskless at an indoor birthday party, The New York Times reports. NBA players are prohibited from attending indoor gatherings of 15 or more people under the league's health and safety protocols.

The NBA in a statement cited the "private indoor party" as the reason for Irving's fine, also saying he'll "forfeit salary for any games he misses due to his five-day quarantine period, which will allow him to return to team activities on Saturday, Jan 16 if he continues to test negative." As a result, USA Today reports, Irving will be forfeiting over $800,000 for two games. He last played on Jan. 5.

The step, The Associated Press notes, comes after James Harden previously faced a $50,000 fine in December for a violation of the NBA's health and safety protocols. Harden was acquired by the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week. Brendan Morrow

This isn't good


More transmissible coronavirus variant may be dominant strain by March — a bad sign for already overwhelmed hospitals

January 15, 2021
A person recovers from coronavirus in Houston.
MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

The fast-spreading COVID-19 variant is set to become the dominant strain circulating in the U.S. as early as March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Friday.

While the U.S. currently has fewer than 100 known cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus variant first found in Britain, if actions aren't taken to stop the spread, it'll rapidly take over, the CDC found in a study. The CDC advised the entire health care system to ramp up vaccination efforts and prepare for an influx of hospitalizations — troubling advice given the overwhelmed state of hospitals across the country already.

"We're concerned," Jay Butler, the CDC's deputy director for infectious diseases, told Stat News. "We want to sound the alarm and urge people to continue to do the things that we know work." Modeling by the CDC suggests only rapid vaccinations and strict adherence to social distancing and mask wearing could stop the variant from taking hold. But with vaccine distribution lagging behind expectations, it's hard to imagine they'll do enough in time to prevent the new strain's spread.

So far, 76 infections of the variant, which is seemingly 50 percent more transmissible than the original strain, have been found in people across 12 states. It's very likely there are many more infections across the states. Both COVID-19 vaccines approved in the U.S. have been found to be effective against the new strain.

COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths have continually risen to new records over the past few weeks, with the U.S. death count fast approaching 400,000. Hospitals both in rural areas and cities are close to general admittance and ICU capacities, and some have exceeded those limits. Kathryn Krawczyk

the biden transition


Pence has reportedly called Harris to offer congratulations for the 1st time

January 15, 2021
Vice President Mike Pence and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
ERIC BARADAT,ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Less than a week before the inauguration, Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly called Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to offer his congratulations.

Pence and Harris spoke over the phone Thursday, with Pence congratulating the incoming vice president and offering "his belated assistance," The New York Times reported on Friday and The Associated Press confirmed.

This is the first time Pence and Harris have spoken since their debate in October, and the call was "described as gracious and pleasant," the Times writes. President Trump has yet to speak with President-elect Joe Biden since the election, having spent more than two months falsely claiming to have won.

Pence may invite Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, to the vice-presidential residence prior to next week's inauguration, according to the Times, though this is reportedly not set in stone due to scheduling issues created by the ongoing security concerns following last week's Capitol riot.

Trump is reportedly expected to leave Washington, D.C. the morning of the inauguration. The president previously confirmed he will skip Biden's swearing-in, but Pence is expected to attend. Brendan Morrow

