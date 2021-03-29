lgbtq rights
Edit

Megan Rapinoe: Real threat to women’s sports lack of resources, sexual harassment, not transgender athletes

3:54 p.m.
Megan Rapinoe.
Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Transgender athletes are not a threat to women's sports, U.S. women's national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe wrote in an op-ed published Sunday by The Washington Post.

Rapinoe's piece was in response to a slew of bill proposals in various states that would prevent transgender girls from competing in girls' and women's sports at the youth and collegiate level, which she called "some of the most intense political assaults on LGBTQ people in recent years." In Mississippi, for example, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has already signed into law a bill that requires the state's schools to divide teams based on sex assigned at birth.

Many advocates for similar types of legislation say they are necessary to protect the competitive integrity of girls' and women's sports because transgender girls have a biological advantage over their peers. But Rapinoe, an athlete at the highest level of her sport, dismissed that notion. "These bills are attempting to solve a problem that doesn't exist," she wrote. "Transgender kids want the opportunity to play sports for the same reason other kids do: to be a part of a team where they feel like they belong ... As a woman who has played sports my whole life, I know that the threats to women's and girls' sports are lack of funding, resources, and media coverage; sexual harassment; and unequal pay."

The movement, Rapinoe continued, is cloaked in a "false sense of fairness," while its proponents continue to ignore "the actual needs of women and girls." Read the full op-ed at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Edit

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines 'highly effective' at preventing infections in CDC study

3:14 p.m.
Moderna vaccine
RADEK MICA/AFP via Getty Images

Moderna's and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines have been found to be "highly effective" under real-world conditions in a new CDC study.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers in a study found that two COVID-19 vaccine doses prevented 90 percent of infections by two weeks after the second dose, while one dose also prevented 80 percent of infections after two weeks, The New York Times reports.

The study consisted of 3,950 essential workers, a majority of whom received two doses of a vaccine, and the CDC said its findings demonstrated that "vaccines can reduce the risk of all" COVID-19 infections, "not just symptomatic infections."

The Times also notes that the CDC's findings "do not confirm" fears that concerning COVID-19 variants might render vaccines less effective, as variants were circulating while the study was being conducted from December through March.

"The authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided early, substantial real-world protection against infection for our nation’s health care personnel, first responders, and other frontline essential workers," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said, adding that the findings "should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead." Brendan Morrow

chauvin trial
Edit

First witness in Chauvin trial testifies she thought police camera froze because of how long he kneeled on George Floyd's neck

3:03 p.m.

The first witness in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin testified on Monday that while watching live police camera footage of George Floyd's arrest last May, she actually thought the video had frozen because of how long Chauvin was kneeling on his neck, The New York Times reports.

Jena Scurry, a 911 dispatcher, took the stand as the prosecution played the video. In her testimony, Scurry recalled she couldn't tell precisely what was happening on the ground, but she said she grew concerned about how long the officers remained in the same position and eventually made the rare decision to call her supervisor and report the use of force. "My instincts were telling me that something's wrong," Scurry said Monday.

Per the Times, the prosecution is "leaning heavily" on the argument that Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, rather than the eight minutes, 46 seconds that the police originally claimed. Time-stamped police body-camera video has reportedly since shown the updated number. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

New York is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults next week

1:59 p.m.
A man gets the Pfizer vaccine at a pop-up vaccination clinic in Chinatown on March 26, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York is the latest state that's set to make COVID-19 vaccines available to its entire adult population.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday announced that New Yorkers age 30 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting on March 30. All adults in the state will be eligible starting on April 6, Cuomo said.

More and more states have recently been either making COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults or announcing the date when they'll do so, with Texas expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults on Monday. California, meanwhile, has said all adults will be eligible beginning on April 15. Almost 30 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Cuomo's administration says.

President Biden announced earlier this month he was directing states to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults "no later than" May 1, although he noted at the time this "doesn't mean everyone's going to have that shot immediately." Biden recently announced his goal is for 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be administered during his first 100 days in office. That was double his previous goal of 100 million doses during that time, which was achieved weeks early, and the U.S. is on track to meet the new goal.

On Monday, Bloomberg reports, Biden is also set to announce that 90 percent of adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by April 19. Brendan Morrow

Freedom
Edit

Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

1:03 p.m.

All's well that ends well.

A new video making the rounds online shows the crew of the Egyptian dredger Mashhour, which helped free the massive, traffic-blocking container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal for days by removing sand around it, proudly — and deservedly — celebrating their achievement. "Mashhour is number 1," they reportedly chanted in Arabic.

The overall atmosphere on the canal was jolly after the Ever Given got moving again, with tug boats blasting their horns in excitement as they led the vessel forward. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

CDC director warns of 'impending doom' as COVID-19 cases tick upwards

12:06 p.m.

The United States has "so much reason for hope" when it comes to getting out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but "right now I'm scared," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during her Monday press briefing.

Going off script, Walensky said she wanted to "reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom." The sobering comments come amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the United States (some places are worse than others) after a steep dropoff in recent months. Walensky pointed to European countries like Germany, France, and Italy that have seen a spike in cases over the last few weeks, noting the U.S. trajectory "looks similar."

Still, Walensky suggested there's plenty of room for optimism, namely in the form of vaccines, which she said are being rolled out "so very fast." With that in mind, she said, "I'm speaking to you today ... not only as your CDC director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter to ask you to just please hold on a little while longer. I so badly want to be done. I know you all so badly want to be done. We are just almost there, but not quite yet." Tim O'Donnell

from the top
Edit

Amazon reportedly went after politicians on Twitter after Bezos told executives to fight back

11:53 a.m.

Amazon has suddenly been quite combative on Twitter recently, and it sounds like CEO Jeff Bezos was personally involved in the shift.

The company has been aggressively pushing back against criticism on Twitter lately, in some cases by directly going after politicians including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). With these tweets, Recode reports that Amazon leaders were following a "broad mandate from the very top of the company" to "fight back," as Bezos "expressed dissatisfaction" that officials "weren't more aggressive in how they pushed back against criticisms of the company that he and other leaders deem inaccurate or misleading."

After he did so, Amazon's "snarky and aggressive" tweets kicked into gear, Recode says. Among the most notable was a response to Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), who criticized Amazon over workers allegedly urinating in water bottles, to which the Amazon News account tweeted back, "You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us."

According to Recode's report, Amazon's suddenly very aggressive tweets raised eyebrows among some within the company. A security engineer reportedly even filed an internal support ticket flagging what they viewed as "suspicious activity" on the Amazon News Twitter account, noting the "unnecessarily antagonistic" tweets "do not match the usual content posted by this account." Of course, the Recode report also notes that this new Twitter tone and Bezos' directive coming amid a major union election at Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, was probably not a coincidence. Brendan Morrow

tokyo games
Edit

Canceled Olympics tickets may end up costing foreign spectators big

11:17 a.m.
Tokyo Olympics logo.
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Foreign spectators will get money back on their canceled Tokyo Olympics tickets, but whether they'll be reimbursed for the full price they paid remains to be seen, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Tokyo organizers remain in a standoff with authorized third-party ticket resellers over who should bear the costs of service fees — extra charges on ticket purchases to account for things like currency conversion and credit card fees — paid by foreign spectators who are now barred from attending the Games because of COVID-19 restrictions. The resellers want the organizers to repay the full amount, while the organizers say they'll only refund the face value of the tickets.

Alan Dizdarevic, the CEO of U.S. reseller CoSport, which added a 20 percent service fee, said "there's nothing to give back of the 20 percent, because it's all been spent. There was no profit."

So, as things stand, the purchasers will have to take a hit. For example, an American who spent $1,514 for a pair of tickets to swimming medal events, the face value-only refund was $1,397, a loss of $117, the Journal reports. On its own, that doesn't seem unreasonable for an individual who could afford those tickets in the first place, but when considering that 68,000 Americans (and around 600,000 foreigners total) purchased tickets to the Games, the aggregate consumer loss would be quite high if the hosts and the reseller can't come to some form of agreement.

It's also unclear what will happen to folks who booked hotels. So far, there's no indication Japanese officials are planning to intervene and insist hotels issue refunds for canceled stays, the Journal reports. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.