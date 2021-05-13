Friends reunion special finally gets a premiere date — and a long list of guest stars

The Friends reunion special will finally be there for you very soon.

HBO Max announced Thursday the reunion special featuring the original cast of Friends will hit the streaming service on May 27, with a teaser showing the six stars and featuring a rendition of the iconic theme song.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are back for this unscripted special, a "celebration of the beloved show" that was filmed on its original soundstage, and HBO Max revealed Thursday it will also feature a massive list of guest stars. David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai will all appear, according to The Hollywood Reporter.