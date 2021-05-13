oh ... my ... god!
Friends reunion special finally gets a premiere date — and a long list of guest stars

The Friends reunion special will finally be there for you very soon.

HBO Max announced Thursday the reunion special featuring the original cast of Friends will hit the streaming service on May 27, with a teaser showing the six stars and featuring a rendition of the iconic theme song.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are back for this unscripted special, a "celebration of the beloved show" that was filmed on its original soundstage, and HBO Max revealed Thursday it will also feature a massive list of guest stars. David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai will all appear, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Friends reunion special was originally expected to debut around when HBO Max launched back in May 2020, serving as a key draw to the service as it got off the ground, but it was delayed about a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It took quite a while, but in two weeks, the cast will finally be ready so say, "How you doin'?" Brendan Morrow

Pelosi: House Ethics Committee should 'probably' investigate altercation between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and AOC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) suggested the House Ethics Committee may need to investigate Wednesday's altercation between fervent reader Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

At her weekly press conference on Thursday, Pelosi addressed Greene's shouted and tweeted comments calling Ocasio-Cortez a "terrorist sympathizer." Pelosi labeled the incident a "verbal assault," adding that it was "so beyond the pale of anything that is in keeping with bringing honor to the House."

According to eyewitness accounts from two Washington Post reporters, Greene yelled after Ocasio-Cortez as she exited the House chamber. When AOC didn't respond, Greene "continued shouting while asking [Ocasio-Cortez] why she supports antifa and Black Lives Matter, claiming they are 'terrorist' groups," writes The Hill.

Ocasio-Cortez never stopped walking, "only turning around once and throwing her hands in the air in an exasperated motion," reports the Post. Greene later tweeted she had in fact "talked" with the New York representative, who she claims is "too scared to debate" the Green New Deal.

Ocasio-Cortez' office is now "calling on top lawmakers to ensure that Congress remains 'a safe, civil place' for members and staff," writes The Hill. Greene later responded by calling her a "fraud and a hypocrite." The Ethics Committee has not yet commented on whether it will investigate. Brigid Kennedy

Colonial Pipeline reportedly paid hackers almost $5 million ransom

Colonial Pipeline's Dorsey Junction Station
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Colonial Pipeline paid Eastern European hackers millions of dollars in ransom last week, despite previous reports suggesting the company had no plans to do so, according to Bloomberg News.

Colonial Pipeline paid almost $5 million to the hackers in cryptocurrency on Friday "within hours" of the ransomware attack against the company, which led to the pipeline that runs from Texas to New Jersey being shut down, according to the report. Hackers reportedly then provided a decrypting tool to restore the computer network, although "the tool was so slow that the company continued using its own backups to help restore the system," Bloomberg writes. U.S. government officials are reportedly aware that Colonial Pipeline paid the ransom.

This contradicted earlier reporting including from Reuters, which said the company didn't have plans to pay the hackers' ransom. Colonial Pipeline on Wednesday restarted operations, but warned it would take "several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal." In remarks from the White House on Thursday, President Biden urged Americans not to "get more gas than you need in the next few days," as "we expect the situation to begin to improve by the weekend and into early next week, and gasoline supply is coming back online." Asked if he was briefed on Colonial Pipeline paying the ransom, Biden said he had "no comment on that." Brendan Morrow

India's central government accused of 'vaccine mismanagement' amid shortages

More than 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses will "likely be available in India between August to December," a top Indian government official claimed on Thursday, per Reuters.

But the coming influx will be months behind India's current crisis. Multiple Indian states are battling a vaccine shortage that, as of Wednesday, has forced a pause in inoculations for those aged 18 to 44. Western Maharashtra, the southern state of Karnataka, and the union territory of Delhi have all been affected, CNN reported Thursday morning.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia blamed the shortages on "vaccine mismanagement" by the central government and called the country's decision to export vaccines its "biggest mistake," per CNN. Sisodia also shared a letter from India's Bharat Biotech, manufacturers of Covaxin, India's "first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine." In the letter, the company claims it is "unable to keep up with the demand."

Karnataka has "suspended vaccinations for the 18 to 44 age group until May 14," and will "use its current supplies to vaccinate those due for a second dose," writes CNN.

Western Maharashtra state decided similarly, suspending vaccines for the 18 to 44 age group "until it receives more vaccines from the central government or can independently procure more vaccines," reported CNN.

India surpassed 250,000 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, as the B.1.617 variant "ravages" the Indian countryside, writes Reuters. It was the country's deadliest 24 hours thus far. With crematoriums at or past capacity, bodies of "suspected COVID-19 victims" have begun washing up in the Ganges and "rivers across India."

According to the World Health Organization, India accounts for "half of COVID-19 cases and 30 percent of deaths worldwide." Brigid Kennedy

Fauci assures Gayle King it's really okay for vaccinated people to go maskless outside

Yes, fully vaccinated people really don't need to wear a mask outside anymore except for in "very unusual" situations, Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with CBS' Gayle King on Thursday about wearing masks outside after being fully vaccinated, which the CDC has said is no longer necessary. But King observed that many vaccinated people still feel pressure to wear their mask outdoors or are unsure whether it's truly "time" to remove them.

Fauci, though, assured King that going maskless outdoors after being fully vaccinated is safe.

"We've gotta make that transition," Fauci said. "If you are vaccinated, you don't have to wear a mask outside."

This is with the exception of a "very unusual situation," Fauci noted, where a person might be "going into a completely crowded situation where people are essentially falling all over each other," in which case a mask would still be necessary outside even after being vaccinated.

"But any other time, if you're vaccinated and you're outside, put aside your mask," Fauci said. "You don't have to wear it."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month revised its guidelines to say that vaccinated people generally no longer need to wear masks outside, though the guidelines did note masks should still be worn outside in crowded situations, such as a large event. The CDC also said vaccinated people can attend small outdoor gatherings or dine outdoors with people from multiple households without masks. Earlier this week, Fauci said that as more people get vaccinated, "we do need to start being more liberal" with mask rules, and when asked if it's time to relax indoor mask mandates, he said, "I think so." Brendan Morrow

Ellen DeGeneres says toxic workplace scandal was 'orchestrated' and 'I still don't understand it'

Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out about her show's toxic workplace scandal after revealing plans to sign off in 2022.

DeGeneres spoke with NBC's Today after announcing Wednesday her daytime talk show will end after its upcoming season, a decision she says was not due to reports of a toxic work environment there. The TV host said, however, that "I really did think about not coming back" after the "devastating" allegations suggesting she is not a "kind person."

Asked if she felt like she was "being canceled," DeGeneres said, "I really didn't understand it. I still don't understand it. It was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated." She added, "It was really interesting because I'm a woman, and it did feel very misogynistic."

DeGeneres in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter shot down "stupid" claims about her, such as that people "couldn't look me in the eye," and she said that the fact that "everything I stand for was being attacked ... destroyed me." Numerous reports last year alleged employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show have experienced "racism, fear, and intimidation," and three top producers were ousted following an investigation.

In her interview with Today, DeGeneres contended that she "never saw anything that would even point to" there being a toxic work environment on her show, arguing she couldn't have known about it "when there's 255 employees here ... unless I literally stayed here until the last person goes home at night." She added, though, "I have to be the one to stand up and say, 'This can't be tolerated.'" Brendan Morrow

Liz Cheney declines to rule out running for president to stop another Trump term

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is vowing to continue her fight against former President Donald Trump — and declining to rule out a presidential run of her own.

Cheney spoke with Today after House Republicans on Wednesday voted to remove her as chair of the House Republican Conference following her criticism of Trump's false election claims. She told NBC she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump will not be "anywhere close to the Oval Office" again. When Savannah Guthrie repeatedly asked whether that fight could include running for president herself to prevent another Trump term, Cheney dodged the question three times.

"Would you run for president to stop that?" Guthrie asked.

"I'm going to do everything that I can, both to make sure that that never happens, but also to make sure that the Republican Party gets back to substance and policy," she said.

When Guthrie directly asked again if she would rule out a presidential run, Cheney only said that "right now," she's "focused on making sure that our party becomes again a party that stands for truth" and conservative principles, while vowing to do "whatever it takes" to ensure Trump will not "unravel the democracy."

Cheney in the interview also slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), saying it's "sad" and "dangerous" that he is "not leading with principle," and she criticized him for his "stunning" visit to Trump at Mar-a-Lago in the wake of the Capitol riot.

"[Trump] provoked an attack on the Capitol, an attack on our democracy," Cheney said. "And so I can't understand why you would want to go rehabilitate him." Brendan Morrow

Trump plans to summer in New Jersey. That's potentially great news for New York prosecutors.

Trump in Florida
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. indicts former President Donald Trump or his company on any number of financial misconduct charges, it will almost certainly be before he leaves office at the end of 2021. And Vance's life would be much easier if those charges are filed this summer, Politico's Playbook reports.

Trump is preparing to leave his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, and spend the summer at this golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. But "it isn't just the Florida heat he's leaving behind: He could lose a key piece of political protection," Politico says. Florida's statute on extraditions to other states includes an obscure clause that would appear to give Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a Trump ally, the ability to intervene and potentially block any transfer to New York.

"New Jersey's extradition statute is similar to Florida's, giving the governor the power to investigate an out-of-state warrant," Politico reports. "But its governor is Democrat Phil Murphy, who is no fan of Trump's, and would not likely intervene to stop Trump's extradition." Palm Beach County law enforcement is preparing contingency plans in case Trump is indicted while staying at Mar-a-Lago, two top county officials tell Politico. But if an indictment is handed down over the summer, Florida officials are off the hook. Peter Weber

