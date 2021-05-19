Biden got to test-drive Ford's electric F-150 Lightning, and the Israel-Gaza fight wasn't going to spoil his ride

His predecessor may have liked big rigs, but President Biden is a car guy.
"My name is Joe Biden, and I'm a car guy," he said at Ford's electric vehicle production facility in Dearborn, Michigan, on Tuesday. Biden was in Michigan to mark Wednesday's unveiling of the Ford F-150 Lightning, the all-electric version of America's best-selling vehicle, and to promote electric vehicles as a way of tackling the climate crisis.
"We're at a great inflection point in American history," Biden said. "How we handle the next four to 10 years is going to determine where we are going to be 30, 40, 50 years from now." He said "the future of the auto industry is electric" and China's currently winning.
The evident highlight of the day for Biden was test-driving the Ford Lightning. "This sucker's quick," he told reporters. "I think we're going zero to 60 in four-point-three. Four-point-four?"
Biden is facing multiple crises, but on Tuesday he "wanted, if only for a moment, to leave that all behind for what he could pretend was an open road but really was an open lot of concrete," Matt Viser reports at The Washington Post. When a reporter asked if he'd answer a question about Israel's bloody fight with Gaza, he said no, "not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it. I'm only teasing," he added, smiling.
The Israel-Gaza conflict intruded, anyway. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who has family in Palestine, met Biden at the airport to urge stronger pressure on Israel to agreed to a ceasefire. He name-checked her during his Dearborn speech, calling her "a fighter, and God thank you for being a fighter."
But overall, "the day revealed Biden not so much in rare form but in his truest form," Viser writes. "The affection for automobiles is as much a part of Biden as his Irishness and his love of ice cream," dating back at least to his father's work at a car dealership.
When asked in 2011 about a 2009 Onion article showing a shirtless Biden, then vice president, washing a Trans Am in the White House driveway, Biden laughed and told Car and Driver: "You think I'd drive a Trans Am? I have been in my bathing suit in my driveway and not only washed my Goodwood-green 1967 Corvette but also Simonized it." Peter Weber
Netflix is about to blur the line between streaming movies and television even further.
The streamer announced Wednesday it will release all three films in a new horror trilogy, FearStreet,over three consecutive weeks this July, Variety reports.
Based on the books by R.L. Stine, the movies take place in three separate time periods across 300 years. The first installment, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, will debut on July 2, followed by Fear Street Part 2: 1978 a week later on July 9 and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 on July 16. The movies were all directed by Leigh Janiak and filmed at once over one summer.
"It's kind of a hybrid," Janiak told The New York Times. "It's kind of a new thing. It's a mix between a traditional movie and what would be considered traditional TV: Each installment, each part, tells its own story but it's also very connected to the next piece. That is a very exciting thing for me as a filmmaker."
Producer Peter Chernin told the Times that given that binge-viewing has "come to dominate television and it changed the way people thought about content," the "idea of having a binge-viewing movie event seemed exciting to me." A trailer for Fear Street that debuted Wednesday advertised this as a "film trilogy event." The Times, which described this as a new "experiment" for Netflix, notes the films were originally set to be released by 20th Century Fox, but the trilogy was sold to the streamer in 2020.
It's certainly unusual to see a whole trilogy of movies start and end within the same month. But between this release plan and television showrunners often declaring their series to actually be more like "six-hour movies," it seems the trend of film becoming more like TV and TV becoming more like film isn't slowing down. Brendan Morrow
Controversy-laden Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) ranked more favorably with GOP voters than Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in a survey following Cheney's ouster from her House leadership position last week, per Morning Consult.
Only 15 percent of polled GOP voters held a favorable view of Cheney after her removal. On the other hand, 23 and 27 percent of GOP voters reported a favorable view of Gaetz and Greene, respectively, despite both battling serious controversies of their own — Gaetz for his potential violation of child sex trafficking laws, which he denies, and Greene for, among others, her "verbal assault" of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Notably, Cheney's "favorability rating among Republicans matches the share who dislike Trump," Morning Consult writes.
In a previous survey of registered voters, 43 percent of Republicans held an unfavorable view of Cheney before the ouster. That number rose to 53 percent following her removal. Among all surveyed voters, however, the Wyoming Republican's ratings — both favorable and unfavorable — remained rather consistent from before the ouster to after, Morning Consult reports, so it seems she's only lost ground among Republicans. Interestingly enough, Cheney's replacement, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), enjoyed a 12 percent increase in favorability among Republican voters after her appointment.
Morning Consultpolled 1,992 registered voters, including 652 GOP voters, from May 14-17 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points and 4 percentage points, respectively. Previously, it surveyed 1,994 registered voters from May 7-9, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points. See more results at Morning Consult.Brigid Kennedy
Joseph Blount, the CEO of Colonial Pipeline Co. acknowledges he made a "highly controversial decision" by authorizing a $4.4 million ransom payment (reportedly made in the form of bitcoin) after hackers had breached the company's system, but he ultimately felt he had no choice, he told The Wall Street Journal.
Executives were reported initially unsure of both the scale of the cyberattack and how long it would take to get the pipeline, which provides around 45 percent of the East Coast's fuel supply, up and running again, so Blount determined the risk of a prolonged shutdown was too great to ignore, despite the fact that the FBI advises companies not to pay when hit with ransomware (the agency says the money supports "a booming criminal marketplace," the Journal notes).
"I didn't make [the decision] lightly," Blount said. "I will admit that I wasn't comfortable seeing money go out the door to people like this. But it was the right thing to do for the country." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will oppose House Democrats' proposal for a commission to study the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he announced Wednesday "after careful consideration." That was widely expected, but he did surprise some observers Tuesday when he sounded more open to backing the bill than he previously had. Ultimately, though, McConnell landed on the opinion that the proposed legislation is "slanted and unbalanced" in favor of Democrats.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sounds unlikely to be deterred by the news, saying he will put the bill up for a vote on the Senate floor no matter what, though he didn't provide a timeline. "Republicans can let their constituents know, are they on the side of truth?," he said.
"The shame of that time compounded with the shame that had already [accumulated] in my life silenced me, and I have lived with that shame in silence for 14 years," Porter says. "HIV-positive, where I come from, growing up in the Pentecostal church with a very religious family, is God's punishment."
The Kinky Boots star describes being uncertain he could "have a life and a career" if people knew about his diagnosis, fearing it would "just be another way for people to discriminate against me in an already discriminatory profession," so for years, he "tried to block it out." But he describes the experience of revealing his diagnosis to his mother for the first time by saying it "felt like a hand was holding my heart clenched for years — for years — and it's all gone," adding, "The truth is the healing."
Porter's character on Pose is also HIV-positive, and he says the show provided an opportunity "to say everything that I wanted to say through a surrogate." According to the Reporter, though, no one involved with Pose was aware of Porter's diagnosis.
"There's no more stigma — let's be done with that," Porter says. "It's time. I’ve been living it and being in the shame of it for long enough. And I'm sure this will follow me. I'm sure this is going to be the first thing everybody says, 'HIV-positive blah, blah, blah.' OK. Whatever. It's not the only thing I am. I'm so much more than that diagnosis. And if you don't want to work with me because of my status, you're not worthy of me." Brendan Morrow
On Wednesday, a new trailer dropped for the forthcoming, long-awaited biopic about Aretha Franklin, and fans are already stunned by Hudson's transformation into the Queen of Soul. The movie, out in August, is called Respect (though you're allowed to pronounce it "R-E-S-P-E-C-T"), and it will also star Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, and Mary J. Blige. "Anyone who has to sing in this movie can actually sing … Everybody has a Tony!" director Liesl Tommy previously told Entertainment Weekly, noting that all the performances were filmed live.
Hudson reportedly spoke "weekly" with Franklin about the role before the singer's death in 2018, but Aretha's blessing dates back to a conversation the pair had following Hudson's Oscar-winning role in Dreamgirls in 2006. Hudson recalled, "We met in New York, and one of the first things she said to me was 'You're gonna win another Oscar for playing me, right?'" Chills. Jeva Lange
The infamous 2019 Democratic primary debate exchange in which Vice President Kamala Harris went after President Biden for his past position on federally-mandated school desegregation busing feels like ancient history, now that the two appear to enjoy a genuinely positive working relationship. But an excerpt, published Tuesday by Politico, from the forthcoming book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump by The Atlantic's Edward-Isaac Dovere suggests the on-stage back-and-forth really was a big deal.
Biden was blindsided by Harris' comments and struggled to come up with a response in the moment. When the debate went to commercial, he reportedly turned to his right and tried to score some sympathy points from then-South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who at the time he barely knew (Buttigieg is now his transportation secretary). "Well," Biden said, according to multiple sources familiar with the conversation, "that was some f---ing bulls---."
Meanwhile, Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, who also seems to get along well with Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff these days, was particularly rankled. Dovere writes that she "couldn't bear to watch a woman who called herself a friend" of the late Beau Biden "try to tear her husband down, to score a point at a debate." During a call with close supporters the week after the debate, multiple people on the line told Dovere, Jill Biden had some harsh words for Harris. "With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he's committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?," she reportedly said (Harris began her remarks by saying she didn't believe Biden was a racist). "Go f--- yourself." Read the full excerpt at Politico.Tim O'Donnell