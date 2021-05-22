Israel-Palestine
Biden reportedly feels his Israel-Palestine mediation strategy have been vindicated

President Biden reportedly feels his Israel-Palestine mediation strategy has been vindicated, people who spoke with him told CNN.

Before a cease-fire began Friday, Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu multiple times over the phone, choosing to keep the specifics of their conversations private. It's not clear whether the U.S. played a significant role in getting Israel and Hamas to agree to a temporary calm — Richard Haas, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, told CNN he believes the cease-fire mostly came about because the warring sides realized that continued fighting wasn't in their best interest — but, regardless, the president still believes he handled the situation the right way.

Several administration officials reportedly privately dismissed calls from progressive Democrats urging Biden to issue a more forceful rebuke of Netanyahu's actions, particularly deadly Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. The officials argued such a strategy would actually lead the prime minister to extend the violence. Either way, it sounds like those lawmakers never had much momentum since Biden doesn't like to be challenged when it comes to foreign affairs, CNN reports. In this instance, he seems to have believed from the start that if he "hugged Israel close" and engaged the government behind the scenes, the conflict would wind down more swiftly.

While he seems pleased with the outcome, Biden is not expected to get more closely involved with the Israel-Palestine question going forward, CNN reports. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

These teams, players, and coaches could get over the NBA playoff hump this year

Chris Paul.
This year's NBA postseason feels as wide open as any in recent memory, which means there's plenty of opportunity for franchises, coaches, and players to get over the playoff hump. Here are a few storylines to watch before the first round gets underway Saturday.

Lob City alumni — From 2011 to 2017, the Los Angeles Clippers had championship aspirations, but their star trio — Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan — and coach, Doc Rivers, never made it past the second round. Now, Paul is the leader of a young Phoenix Suns team that finished as the No. 2 seed in the West, Rivers is on the sidelines for the East's top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, and Jordan and Griffin are role players now for the Brooklyn Nets, the Vegas favorites. This might finally be the year someone from "Lob City" gets a ring.

Ex-MVPs — Former MVP James Harden is one of the most prolific scorers of his era, but he's come under fire in some circles for his performance in big games, having failed to reach the Finals during his tenure with the Houston Rockets. Many expect him to get there this year with the Nets, flanked by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, but the scrutiny may be more intense than ever. The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is in a similar boat — he's younger than Harden, but there are already rumblings about the two-time MVP's playoff resume, especially after last season's surprising second-round exit against the Miami Heat. He'll have a shot at revenge in the first round.

Knicks fans — Unlike the aforementioned teams and players, the New York Knicks have virtually no shot of winning the title this year. But their first round series against the Atlanta Hawks is still highly anticipated. It's been what feels like eons since the Knicks were good, so earning the No. 4 seed in the East is a big deal for their long-suffering fanbase, especially since many experts predicted they'd be terrible again this year. The Knicks are playing with house money, but a series win might feel like a championship for the Madison Square Garden faithful. Tim O'Donnell

Are Senate Republicans trying to 'drive a wedge' between Biden and his staff during infrastructure negotiations?

Senate Republicans are "trying to drive a wedge" between President Biden and his staff during negotiations over the White House's infrastructure proposal, political analyst Bill Scher argues, citing an email to the press from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.).

Capito is leading the Republican effort to get Biden to cut down on his plan, which initially cost $2.25 trillion, but, as of Friday, sits at $1.7 trillion. Shrinking the total appeared to be a gesture of compromise, but it wasn't well-received by the GOP, and Capito's office took aim at Biden's advisers, stating that the two sides have been growing further apart since they got involved. White House staff, meanwhile, insist they, just like Biden, genuinely want to reach across the aisle, Politico reports.

If Scher's reading of Capito's statement is accurate, there so far doesn't seem to be any inkling that the strategy is working. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Cheney bluntly calls Greene's mask-Holocaust comparison 'evil lunacy'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sparked more controversy on Friday, when she called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) "mentally ill" and likened the mask-wearing mandate on the House floor to the Holocaust. Her words didn't escape the notice of her colleague Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

"We can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star," Greene, who has been accused of anti-Semitism, said Friday in an interview on Christian Broadcasting Network host David Brody's podcast The Water Cooler, referring to Jews who lived under the Nazi regime. "And they were definitely treated like second-class citizens. So much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers ... and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

Pelosi's request that lawmakers prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can stop wearing masks on the floor has been criticized by some Republicans, but it's in no way comparable to the anti-Jewish laws of The Third Reich, and Greene's comments were unsurprisingly met with widespread backlash for trivializing the Holocaust. Cheney, who called the remarks "evil lunacy," was among the critics.

Cheney's blunt response is yet another example that she's not going to shy away from combating her fellow Republicans and former President Donald Trump now that she's been removed from her House leadership role. As The Atlantic's Edward-Isaac Dovere put it, she "has not been very circumspect these days." Tim O'Donnell

China becomes 2nd country to drive rover on Mars

China's remote-controlled Zhurong rover drove down the ramp of its landing capsule and onto the Martian surface, Beijing's space administration said Saturday, making China the second country after the United States to deploy a land vehicle on the Red Planet.

Zhurong successfully touched down last week and underwent diagnostics tests for several days before joining U.S. rovers Curiosity and Perseverance in simultaenous, but separate explorations of Mars.

The rover, which sent its first round of images back to Earth earlier this week, is expected to be deployed for 90 days, during which it will study Mars' surface and atmosphere. Read more at NPR and NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

Police: 2 killed, 8 injured in Minneapolis shooting

Two people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting that broke out in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning, the Minneapolis Police Department announced. Police said all the victims are adults.

An investigation found the shooting broke out after two people standing in a crowded area got into a verbal confrontation, pulled out guns, and began shooting at each other. Police described the scene as "exceptionally chaotic." No information on the suspects has been made available, and it's unclear if any arrests were made, but the crime scene and surrounding area are under control, police said.

One of the wounded victims is in critical condition at a hospital, while the other seven suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Read more at ABC News and NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

Louisiana State Police release all footage related to Ronald Greene's violent arrest

Lamar Davis.
Louisiana State Police have released all body camera footage related to the 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a Black man who died in custody after a high-speed chase following a traffic violation, Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis said Friday. The videos have been uploaded to the department's YouTube page.

The Associated Press earlier this week obtained and published some recordings of the incident, which showed officers tasing, punching, and placing Greene in a chokehold as he pleaded with them. In another video, obtained by CNN before its release by state police, a trooper, seemingly a supervisor, appears to praise the other troopers for how the handled they arrest.

The officers' treatment of Greene has been described as "torture" and "sadistic" by a former police officer and a use-of-force expert. An autopsy report obtained by CNN was uncertain about the cause of death, but said lacerations of Greene's head were "most consistent with multiple impacts from a blunt object."

On Friday, Davis offered his "sincere condolences" to Greene's family and said the department has and will continue to make "significant change." Read more at The Washington Post and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

Biden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiators

May 21, 2021

The Biden administration has cut its proposed infrastructure plan from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion in a gesture of compromise between the White House and congressional Republicans, Politico reported Friday. While negotiations are not yet over — even with a Memorial Day deadline for "progress" looming — the administration's counteroffer "was a sign [it] remains eager to craft a deal," per Politico.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "This is the art of seeking common ground."

However, the $1.7 trillion offer is still far more than Republicans' proposed $568 billion, and the two parties reportedly "remain deeply divided on the scope of an infrastructure package and how to pay for it," The Wall Street Journal writes. Lead GOP negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said in a statement Friday afternoon that the counteroffer "is well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support."

Cuts to the $2.25 trillion plan were made possible by the administration's proposal to shift some spending in areas like "research and development" and "supply chains" to separate legislation. Politico writes that such a method is "unlikely" to please Republicans. However, the Journal notes Senate Republicans raised similar accounting maneuvers to adjust the total price tag recently.

The White House counteroffer also lowered funding for broadband internet, and "roads, bridges, and major projects," said Politico. The ball is now in the Republicans' court to bring the "two sides closer," officials said.

More at Politico. Brigid Kennedy

