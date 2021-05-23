Extreme weather
21 runners killed after weather sudden, dramatic weather change during mount race in China

Rescue effort after extreme weather hits ultramarathon in China.
Twenty-one people died during a 62-mile mountain race in northwestern China after extreme weather struck the region, local officials said. Liang Jing, a well-known 31-year-old ultramarathon champion, was among those who died.

The weather reportedly changed suddenly hours into the event while the runners were nearing the 12-mile mark at 6,500 feet above sea level. "In a short period of time, hailstones and freezing rain fell in the area, and there were strong winds," Zhang Xuchen, the mayor of the nearby city of Baiyin, said. "The temperature dropped sharply."

Ultimately, 151 of the 172 participants were confirmed to be safe following a massive rescue effort. Per The New York Times, discussion online in China focused on the possible lack of preparedness by local government organizers, with people questioning whether they had paid enough attention to the weather forecast. Read more at The New York Times and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

live from new york
Chris Rock, SNL cast recap the year's craziness in cold open of season finale

Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson.
The cold open of Saturday Night Live's season 46 finale was a little different than usual, with the entire cast (and Chris Rock) appearing as themselves to reminisce about the craziness of the past year.

Rock, who hosted the season premiere last fall, tried to sum it all up. "I hosted the first episode this season and that feels like six years ago," he said. "Here's how messed up the world was when I hosted. I wanted Kanye West to be the musical guest. And he couldn't do it because he was running for president. Remember that? Also the week I was here, the sitting president, who said [COVID-19] would disappear, got COVID! That was this season."

Longtime cast member Kate McKinnon got the last word in. "As someone who played Rudy Giuliani and experienced the year through his eyes, I can tell you: it was one wild ride, baby," she said, before the gang gathered for one last chorus of "Live from New York ..." Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Study: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine effective against coronavirus variant detected in India

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Two weeks after the second dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was 88 percent effective against symptomatic disease from a coronavirus variant first identified in India that is spreading in the United Kingdom and could soon become the dominant strain there, a study by Public Health England found.

The results, released Saturday, are similar to the 93 percent effectiveness against another variant first identified in the U.K. last year, suggesting the vaccine still offers significant protection despite fears that the variant discovered in India, which is believed to be more contagious, would be resistant to vaccines. The research was conducted between April 5 and May 16.

The study also found that the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, which has not been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration in the United States, was 60 percent effective against the variant first detected in India after two doses, similar to the 66 percent mark against the variant first detected in the U.K.

Although the study instills confidence in the vaccines, it also indicates that getting the full dosing regimen is crucial when it comes to maximizing protection against the virus. Both vaccines were 33 percent effective against symptomatic disease from the variant detected in India three weeks after the first dose, compared to 50 percent against the variant discovered in the U.K. Read more at Axios and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Israel-Palestine
Biden reportedly feels his Israel-Palestine mediation strategy has been vindicated

May 22, 2021
Joe Biden.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Biden reportedly feels his Israel-Palestine mediation strategy has been vindicated, people who spoke with him told CNN.

Before a cease-fire began Friday, Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu multiple times over the phone, choosing to keep the specifics of their conversations private. It's not clear whether the U.S. played a significant role in getting Israel and Hamas to agree to a temporary calm — Richard Haas, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, told CNN he believes the cease-fire mostly came about because the warring sides realized that continued fighting wasn't in their best interest — but, regardless, the president still believes he handled the situation the right way.

Several administration officials reportedly privately dismissed calls from progressive Democrats urging Biden to issue a more forceful rebuke of Netanyahu's actions, particularly deadly Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. The officials argued such a strategy would actually lead the prime minister to extend the violence. Either way, it sounds like those lawmakers never had much momentum since Biden doesn't like to be challenged when it comes to foreign affairs, CNN reports. In this instance, he seems to have believed from the start that if he "hugged Israel close" and engaged the government behind the scenes, the conflict would wind down more swiftly.

While he seems pleased with the outcome, Biden is not expected to get more closely involved with the Israel-Palestine question going forward, CNN reports. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

nba playoffs
These teams, players, and coaches could get over the NBA playoff hump this year

May 22, 2021
Chris Paul.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

This year's NBA postseason feels as wide open as any in recent memory, which means there's plenty of opportunity for franchises, coaches, and players to get over the playoff hump. Here are a few storylines to watch before the first round gets underway Saturday.

Lob City alumni — From 2011 to 2017, the Los Angeles Clippers had championship aspirations, but their star trio — Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan — and coach, Doc Rivers, never made it past the second round. Now, Paul is the leader of a young Phoenix Suns team that finished as the No. 2 seed in the West, Rivers is on the sidelines for the East's top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, and Jordan and Griffin are role players now for the Brooklyn Nets, the Vegas favorites. This might finally be the year someone from "Lob City" gets a ring.

Ex-MVPs — Former MVP James Harden is one of the most prolific scorers of his era, but he's come under fire in some circles for his performance in big games, having failed to reach the Finals during his tenure with the Houston Rockets. Many expect him to get there this year with the Nets, flanked by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, but the scrutiny may be more intense than ever. The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is in a similar boat — he's younger than Harden, but there are already rumblings about the two-time MVP's playoff resume, especially after last season's surprising second-round exit against the Miami Heat. He'll have a shot at revenge in the first round.

Knicks fans — Unlike the aforementioned teams and players, the New York Knicks have virtually no shot of winning the title this year. But their first round series against the Atlanta Hawks is still highly anticipated. It's been what feels like eons since the Knicks were good, so earning the No. 4 seed in the East is a big deal for their long-suffering fanbase, especially since many experts predicted they'd be terrible again this year. The Knicks are playing with house money, but a series win might feel like a championship for the Madison Square Garden faithful. Tim O'Donnell

infrastructure
Are Senate Republicans trying to 'drive a wedge' between Biden and his staff during infrastructure negotiations?

May 22, 2021

Senate Republicans are "trying to drive a wedge" between President Biden and his staff during negotiations over the White House's infrastructure proposal, political analyst Bill Scher argues, citing an email to the press from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.).

Capito is leading the Republican effort to get Biden to cut down on his plan, which initially cost $2.25 trillion, but, as of Friday, sits at $1.7 trillion. Shrinking the total appeared to be a gesture of compromise, but it wasn't well-received by the GOP, and Capito's office took aim at Biden's advisers, stating that the two sides have been growing further apart since they got involved. White House staff, meanwhile, insist they, just like Biden, genuinely want to reach across the aisle, Politico reports.

If Scher's reading of Capito's statement is accurate, there so far doesn't seem to be any inkling that the strategy is working. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

intra-GOP war
Cheney bluntly calls Greene's mask-Holocaust comparison 'evil lunacy'

May 22, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sparked more controversy on Friday, when she called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) "mentally ill" and likened the mask-wearing mandate on the House floor to the Holocaust. Her words didn't escape the notice of her colleague Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

"We can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star," Greene, who has been accused of anti-Semitism, said Friday in an interview on Christian Broadcasting Network host David Brody's podcast The Water Cooler, referring to Jews who lived under the Nazi regime. "And they were definitely treated like second-class citizens. So much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers ... and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

Pelosi's request that lawmakers prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can stop wearing masks on the floor has been criticized by some Republicans, but it's in no way comparable to the anti-Jewish laws of The Third Reich, and Greene's comments were unsurprisingly met with widespread backlash for trivializing the Holocaust. Cheney, who called the remarks "evil lunacy," was among the critics.

Cheney's blunt response is yet another example that she's not going to shy away from combating her fellow Republicans and former President Donald Trump now that she's been removed from her House leadership role. As The Atlantic's Edward-Isaac Dovere put it, the congresswoman "has not been very circumspect these days." Tim O'Donnell

mission to mars
China becomes 2nd country to drive rover on Mars

May 22, 2021

China's remote-controlled Zhurong rover drove down the ramp of its landing capsule and onto the Martian surface, Beijing's space administration said Saturday, making China the second country after the United States to successfully deploy a land vehicle on the Red Planet.

Zhurong touched down last week and underwent diagnostics tests for several days before joining U.S. rovers Curiosity and Perseverance in simultaneous, but separate explorations of Mars.

The rover, which sent its first round of images back to Earth earlier this week, is expected to be deployed for 90 days, during which it will study Mars' surface and atmosphere. Read more at NPR and NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

