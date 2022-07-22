Bannon contempt trial moves to jury deliberation

Jury deliberations in Steve Bannon's contempt trial began Friday afternoon, after prosecutors earlier in the week accused the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump of deciding he was "above the law" in ignoring a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, The Washington Post reports.

"This case is not complicated, but it is important," Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gaston said during closing arguments. "The defendant chose allegiance to Donald Trump over compliance with the law."

If convicted, "Bannon would become the closest person to the former president convicted amid the fallout" from the Capitol riot, writes the Post, as well as the first person in over half a century to be jailed for contempt of Congress. If he wins, however, it could perhaps "weaken the moral authority" the committeee investigating the riot has worked to obtain.

In Bannon's defense, lawyer Evan Corcoran at one point presented "a series of letters" to try and convinced jurors that the signature on Bannon's subpoena may have been forged, Politico reports.

"If you've got a doubt in your mind, you've got to give Steve Bannon the benefit," Corcoran said. The former adviser "didn't intentionally refuse to comply with anything," the lawyer added separately.

The House panel had hoped to speak with Bannon because of his relationship with Trump, as well as a statement he made on his podcast on Jan. 5, 2021, in which he appeared to foreshadow the following day's events, reports The New York Times.

Both counts of contempt are punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and a year in prison.