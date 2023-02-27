Income tax brackets: A quick guide

Spring is just around the corner, and so is tax season. Each year, the IRS announces new tax brackets, which are updated to account for inflation. While this might sound unfair, it could actually be helpful for your bottom line. As USA Today explains, "[i]f the IRS didn't adjust the federal income tax brackets for inflation you'd likely end up in a higher tax bracket since salaries are often adjusted for inflation."

For tax year 2022, tax rates themselves aren't actually changing. However, there are changes to the tax brackets. This could shift how things look for your taxes this year — specifically, how much you pay on some of your income. If your filing status has changed since last tax year, that could also have an impact.

First, a quick refresher on how income tax brackets work

Before we dive straight into the numbers, let's make sure we're all on the same page as far as how income tax brackets work. Put simply, a tax bracket "is the range of incomes taxed at given rates, which typically differ depending on filing status," explains the Tax Foundation. Filing statuses include single filers, married couples filing jointly, married couples filing separately, and head of household filers, each of which has their own distinct tax brackets.

In the U.S., rates go up the higher someone's income is. So, a person who earns under $10,000 is taxed at a lower rate than someone whose annual taxable income is over $500,000. There are seven different tax brackets in the U.S., starting at 10 percent and topping out at 37 percent.

What are the 2022 income tax brackets and rates?

For 2022 federal income tax returns, the following tax brackets and rates apply:

Single Filers Tax Rate Taxable income 10% Up to $10,275 12% $10,276 to $41,775 22% $41,776 to $89,075 24% $89,076 to $170,050 32% $170,051 to $215,950 35% $215,951 to $539,900 37% Over $539,900

Married Couples Filing Jointly Tax Rate Taxable income 10% Up to $20,550 12% $20,551 to $83,550 22% $83,551 to $178,150 24% $178,151 to $340,100 32% $340,101 to $431,900 35% $431,901 to $647,850 37% Over $647,850

Married Couples Filing Separately Tax Rate Taxable income 10% Up to $10,275 12% $10,276 to $41,775 22% $41,776 to $89,075 24% $89,076 to $170,050 32% $170,051 to $215,950 35% $215,951 to $323,925 37% Over $332,925

Heads of Household Tax Rate Taxable income 10% Up to $14,650 12% $14,651 to $55,900 22% $55,901 to $89,050 24% $89,051 to $170,050 32% $170,051 to $215,950 35% $215,951 to $539,900 37% Over $539,900

How will tax brackets change for 2023?

There are some major shifts ahead for tax year 2023. Kiplinger reports that because "inflation has been high over the past year or so, the inflation adjustments impacted tax brackets more this year than what most of us are used to."