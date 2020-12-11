7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree
Get the best political cartoons delivered to your inbox with our free daily cartoon newsletter. Sign up here.
5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims
7 savagely funny cartoons about the Trump impeachment hearings
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's very bad impeachment week
5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' flimsy impeachment defense
7 scathingly funny cartoons about the Amy Coney Barrett hearings
5 scathingly funny cartoons about Joe Biden's shaky campaign
5 scathing cartoons about Trump's Iran mess
7 brutally funny cartoons about John Bolton's White House exit
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's trade war
7 scaldingly funny cartoons about Howard Schultz 2020
7 scathing cartoons about the U.N.'s climate-change report
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination