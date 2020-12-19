Video

5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure

The Week Staff
December 19, 2020

Get the best political cartoons delivered to your inbox with our free daily cartoon newsletter. Sign up here.

5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure

5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure

7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree

5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims

5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede

5 terrifyingly funny cartoons about America's COVID Halloween

5 terrifyingly funny cartoons about America's COVID Halloween

5 sickeningly funny cartoons about Trump's attacks on Dr. Fauci

7 scathingly funny cartoons about the Amy Coney Barrett hearings

7 cartoons about Trump's early hospital release

7 savagely funny cartoons about the Trump tax revelations

5 scathing cartoons about the politics of wildfires

7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's 'suckers' and 'losers' comments

7 scathing cartoons about Trump's divisive Kenosha response

7 scathingly funny cartoons about the Republican National Convention

5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's assault on the Post Office

5 funny cartoons about the promise and peril of Kamala Harris for vice president

5 brutally funny cartoons about Washington's relief bill standoff

5 striking cartoons about MLB's coronavirus crisis

5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mike Pence's unmasked hospital visit

5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mike Pence's unmasked hospital visit

5 scathing cartoons about Trump's rush to reopen the economy

5 scathingly funny cartoons about Joe Biden's shaky campaign

5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's TV ratings boast

5 cartoons about Dr. Fauci's impossible task

7 funny cartoons about coronavirus hoarding

7 cartoons about Trump's coronavirus response

5 funny cartoons about Joe Biden's surprising primary surge

7 radically funny cartoons about Bernie Sanders' primary surge

7 richly funny cartoons about Bloomberg 2020

7 brutally funny cartoons about the Democratic primary fight

5 devastatingly funny cartoons about the Democrats' Iowa fiasco

7 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's John Bolton problem

5 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment rules

5 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment rules

7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's Senate impeachment trial

5 scathing cartoons about Trump's Iran mess

5 funny cartoons about Trump and the new year

7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's Senate impeachment trial

5 brutally funny cartoons about the House impeachment articles

5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' flimsy impeachment defense

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's very bad impeachment week

7 savagely funny cartoons about the Trump impeachment hearings

5 wickedly funny cartoons about Elizabeth Warren's health-care plan

7 Halloween cartoons about our terrifying politics

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Mick Mulvaney's impeachment disaster

7 scathing cartoons about Trump's abandonment of the Kurds

7 intimidatingly funny cartoons about Trump's impeachment mess

7 intimidatingly funny cartoons about Trump's impeachment mess

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's Iran crisis

7 brutally funny cartoons about John Bolton's White House exit

5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's Hurricane Dorian response

5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump nuking hurricanes

7 ice-cold cartoons about Trump's Greenland deal

7 scorching cartoons about Joe Biden's gaffe spectacular

7 scathing cartoons about Trump's El Paso hypocrisy

7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Baltimore comments

7 brutally funny cartoons about Robert Mueller's low-energy testimony

7 scathingly funny cartoons about the politics of the US Women's World Cup victory

7 scathing cartoons about Trump's child migrant crisis

7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's UK visit

7 brutally funny cartoons about Mueller's comments on his investigation

7 brutally funny cartoons about Mueller's comments on his investigation

5 brutally funny cartoons about Iran hawks' march to war

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's trade war

5 devastatingly funny cartoons about the UN's extinction report

7 scathingly funny cartoons about William Barr's Senate subterfuge

5 brutally funny cartoons about Democrats' impeachment dilemma

7 scathingly funny cartoons about the release of the Mueller report

7 brutally funny cartoons about William Barr's handling of the Mueller report

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Joe Biden's handsy controversy

7 brutally funny cartoons about the Mueller report's fallout

5 scathing cartoons about Trump's never-ending feud with John McCain

5 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's flag hug

7 hilariously brutal cartoons about Michael Cohen's congressional testimony

5 scathingly funny cartoons about the Democrats' crowded 2020 field

5 scathingly funny cartoons about the Democrats' crowded 2020 field

7 scathing cartoons about the Democrats' scandals in Virginia

7 scaldingly funny cartoons about Howard Schultz 2020

7 brutally funny cartoons about the Trump-Pelosi shutdown feud

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Theresa May's Brexit collapse

7 brutally funny cartoons about the Trump shutdown

5 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's wall

7 scathing cartoons about the Texas ObamaCare ruling

7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's government shutdown threat

7 cartoons honoring George H.W. Bush

7 blistering cartoons about Trump's climate change denial

7 scathing cartoons about the politicization of California's wildfires

7 brutally funny cartoons about the Democrats' House victory

7 blistering cartoons about the fabricated caravan 'crisis'

7 blistering cartoons about the fabricated caravan 'crisis'

7 scathing cartoons about the politics of the migrant caravan

7 scathing cartoons about the U.N.'s climate-change report

7 brutally funny cartoons about the FBI's Kavanaugh investigation

7 scathing cartoons about the Ford-Kavanaugh hearing

7 blistering cartoons about the Brett Kavanaugh allegations

7 scathing cartoons about the politics of hurricanes

5 brutally funny cartoons about Bob Woodward's new Trump book

7 scathing cartoons about Trump's petty response to John McCain's death

7 brutally funny cartoons about Cohen and Manafort's downfall

7 unhinged cartoons tackling Omarosa's media frenzy

7 devastating cartoons about Trump's Donald Jr.-Russia meeting tweet

5 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's new collusion defense

7 savage cartoons tackling the Trump-Iran Twitter war

7 savage cartoons tackling the Trump-Iran Twitter war

7 brutally hilarious cartoons about the disastrous Trump-Putin presser

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination

6 brutally hilarious cartoons about Scott Pruitt's resignation

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Anthony Kennedy's retirement

7 brutal cartoons about America's family separation crisis

7 scathingly hilarious cartoons about the Trump-Kim summit

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's 'self-pardon'

7 brutally funny cartoons about Roseanne's downfall
Next